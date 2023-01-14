Boys basketball: Josiah Lake scores 31 points, Tualatin takes a win over Lincoln in physical overtime matchup

Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: Benson survives 72-66 shootout with Tigard in non-league matchup
Benson held on and thwarted Tigard’s attempt at a comeback in the fourth quarter to win 72-66 Friday night at the Marshall Campus in Portland. With Friday’s result, Benson (7-4) now rides a four-game win streak.
Wrestling: Newberg, Mountain View and Thurston girls the big winners in the Oregon Classic
Two-time reigning Class 6A wrestling team champion Newberg has made it clear that it is still the team to beat in Oregon’s largest classification with a 40-31 win over West Linn to take first place in the Oregon Classic Saturday in Redmond. Newberg opened the dual with five straight...
Another hot night from Damian Lillard, another Trail Blazers win over the Dallas Mavericks: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers were due for some good fortune and it came Sunday night against the Dallas Mavericks when superstar Luka Doncic was ruled out before tipoff with ankle soreness. That opened the door for the Blazers to face an opponent lacking one of the top players in the...
Winterhawks lose to Pats on controversial no-goal
The Portland Winterhawks lost 4-3 to the Regina Pats in a game that ended in controversy. Jack O’Brien’s one-timer with 17 seconds left found the net, but after a lengthy discussion among the officials, they waved the goal off on the account of Kyle Chyzowski making contact with the goaltender. Replays clearly showed that Chyzowski was pushed into the goalie by defenseman Luke Bateman and the goal should have stood.
Bill Oram: Damian Lillard is being more aggressive. That’s exactly what the Portland Trail Blazers need.
Damian Lillard doesn’t have to do everything. That was the point of the way this Trail Blazers roster was built, right?. Jerami Grant can attack from the wing, Anferee Simons can create with the ball in his hands and Jusuf Nurkic, finally healthy, can clean up down low. But...
Multnomah Field's storied past
Now known as Providence Park, it is one of the most historic grounds used by any United States professional soccer team
Nassir Little probable for Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
Forward Nassir Little is probable for the Portland Trail Blazers out to earn their first winning streak since the middle of December on Sunday night against the Dallas Mavericks at the Moda Center. Little has been out since Nov. 29 with a hip injury. His return would provide the Blazers...
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
Overturned semi-truck blocks northbound lanes of I-5 near Wilsonville
An overturned semi-truck stalled northbound traffic on Interstate 5 in Aurora Monday morning.
Oregon rep thanks first responders who treated her after being hit by car
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) on Sunday thanked the first responders who treated her and her husband after the two were hit by a car while crossing a street in Portland, Ore. “Thank you to everyone for your well wishes, and to the first responders and health care workers who provided the care we needed. My husband…
hillsboroherald.com
Historic Courthouse Sequoias A Monument To John R Porter
They are among the largest trees in the world, and they stand right here in our historic downtown area. Hillsboro, Oregon, residents from all walks of life have had the awe-inspiring experience of standing under the majestic and massive Courthouse Sequoias on Main Street. On the South entrance to the Washington County Courthouse stand a row of Sequoiadendron giganteum, which are some of the biggest trees in the United States. Their trunks are as wide as school buses, and their canopies are so large that a small city of people could live up there. The largest is close to 155 feet high and has a girth of 32 feet. But who planted them, and how did they get here?
Channel 6000
Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
Portland MLK Day weather: Cloudy with afternoon scattered showers
Expect clouds and the possibility of scattered showers starting in the late afternoon Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Portland. The showers could begin mainly after 4 p.m., the National Weather Service says. The showers may turn to rain after 10 p.m., forecasters said. The chance of precipitation in both cases is 30%.
KATU.com
Washington County hit by early-morning power outage after tree falls on line
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents of Beaverton and Aloha were faced with a large power outage early Monday morning, according to reports. As of 5 a.m., nearly 3,900 customers were left without power after a tree fell onto power lines, per Portland General Electric's website. The outage was first reported...
KGW
Lake Oswego first responders honored after saving 5-year-old girl
The mom of 5-year-old Sloane said her daughter suddenly passed out and stopped breathing in April. The firefighters who helped save her life were honored this week.
Is there mail on MLK Day 2023? Are Portland parking meters free today?
Most governmental services are closed Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon: Closed. Oregon and Washington state offices: Closed. Oregon and Washington state courts: Closed. Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Clark county offices, city of Portland...
Captain’s Choice helps usher in Portland’s Cajun crab boil era
Yes, Portland has had Viet-Cajun seafood boil restaurants for some time — My Brother’s Crawfish is more than a decade old. The Rockin’ Crab & Boiling Pot isn’t far behind. But a new wave of Cajun boil, with undersea creatures bobbing in rich, spicy sauces, a trend already sweeping the East Coast, seems to be poised to take over Portland next.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed
You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
Kotek, Wyden, state leaders clean up Portland park for MLK weekend
Oregon's new governor is kicking off her time in office with a day in service helping clean up Portland.
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
