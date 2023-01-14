Where are the Boston Celtics' stars in the 2023 All-NBA race midseason?

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Just past the midpoint of the 2022-23 NBA season for most clubs, we have enough data to start talking seriously about which players have made a good case for making an All-NBA team in April.

For fans of the Boston Celtics, that begs the question of whether either of the team’s two star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be in the mix for such a prestigious honor. The latter, in particular, ought to have a keen interest in such a nod given it would make Brown eligible for a supermax contract. The Celtics front office, as much as they love the Georgia native, would likely prefer he miss out on the honor, given the effect it would have on the team’s cap space.

On a recent episode of the semi-eponymous “Hoops Tonight with Jason Timpf,” the host dives into where he sees the All-NBA race at the midpoint of this season.

Take a look at the video embedded above to hear his take on whether both (or any) Celtics are on his list.

