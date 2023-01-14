Read full article on original website
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $416 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 04-14-33-39-61,...
Oregon lawmakers set to begin session focused on housing, homelessness, semiconductors, behavioral health and education
Oregon lawmakers will return to Salem on Tuesday to begin a nearly six-month session that Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Tina Kotek hope will set the state on a path to build more housing, reduce homelessness, boost the semiconductor industry and improve mental health and addiction services. Lawmakers will also...
Oregon health care employers hamstrung by staffing shortage, as the state produces 3rd-fewest nurses per capita
As an intensive care nurse in a Portland cardiovascular unit, Jazzy Walker lived through the COVID burnout that’s driven nurses from the industry and exacerbated widespread nursing shortages across Oregon’s healthcare system. She watched as some of her most seasoned colleagues broke down under the strain of heavy...
Editorial: Student literacy declines reflect Oregon’s absentee education department
Last year’s abysmal test results showing that only 39% of Oregon K-8 students fully mastered grade-level reading reflect just how damaging the pandemic and Oregon’s prolonged distance-learning policies have been. But Oregonians should not blame our dismal literacy picture just on COVID-19. As Oregon Department of Education Director...
Readers respond: Primaries should be open to all
A letter on voting by mail and the proposal for open primaries in Oregon doesn’t take into account the advantages of voting by mail, (“Readers respond: IP 16 is bad for Oregon,” Jan. 8). That the writer can afford to never have missed voting in person on a weekday is certainly a privilege few others can afford. Voting by mail is one of the crucial processes allowing less-privileged citizens to participate in this important civic event.
Beaverton teens who won award from Suzanne Bonamici highlighted safety concerns where motorist hit congresswoman
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici is recovering at home with her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, after they were struck by a motorist in Northwest Portland on Friday night. Among those wishing the Oregon Democrat a speedy recovery are 13-year-olds Anusha Jeyakumar and Nivedha Sathish Kumar and 14-year-old Sahana Muthaiya...
Oregon community college enrollment drops again
Enrollment in Oregon’s community colleges declined again this fall, a worrying sign for higher education in the state and for its supply of skilled workers. Oregon’s community colleges had 85,000 students enrolled for the fall term, according to state data. That’s down 3.6% from 2021 – and off more than 26% compared to enrollment before the pandemic.
Salish sea whale sightings broke records in 2022
The biggest species in Pacific northwest coastal waters had a bountiful year, with record-breaking sightings in the Salish Sea, according to a report by the Pacific Whale Watch Association and local research organizations. Bigg’s killer whales and humpback whales were particularly plentiful in the waters of British Columbia and Washington...
Oregon Legislature will consider ambitious measures to lure chipmakers, attract billions in federal aid
A bipartisan coalition of Oregon legislators are at work on one of the state’s biggest economic development initiatives in years, a broad package of bills that may allocate $300 million or more to revitalize the region’s semiconductor industry. “My priority, No. 1, is to turn the corner on...
Oregon Supreme Court lets stand reversal of Portland murder conviction after Black jurors excluded from trial
The Oregon Supreme Court has let stand a ruling that sets a new judicial test in the state for determining whether potential jurors have been excluded because of their race. The new standard, known as a “comparative juror analysis,” was used by the Oregon Appeals Court in July to determine that Multnomah County prosecutors had dismissed two members of a juror pool because they were Black — the same race as a defendant accused of murder.
Judge Ted Goodwin, who issued landmark ruling that Oregon beaches are public, dies at age 99
Alfred Theodore “Ted” Goodwin, who was responsible for a series of bold rulings that helped shape Oregon today, died late last month at the age of 99 after serving more than six decades as a state and federal judge. According to an obituary published by the Ninth Circuit...
‘The need is tremendous’: Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday offers volunteer opportunities in Portland metro area
Mitch Lang will spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day surrounded by food — cans of soup, boxes of raisins, servings of chicken or tuna, fruit, and maybe a few desserts. The feast isn’t for him. Lang and other volunteers with Portland Backpack will whip up hundreds of sack lunches on Monday, the hearty meals destined for the homes of students who risk going hungry on the weekend, when they can’t get free food at school.
Margaret Carter, who created the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in Oregon, addresses his legacy
As former state Sen. Margaret Carter took the stage at East County Church of Christ in Gresham on Sunday, the memory of her first session in the Oregon Legislature 38 years ago wasn’t far from her mind. In front of a mostly white congregation, where the first Black woman...
Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley ponder what went wrong in Los Angeles Chargers’ collapse at Jacksonville
Justin Herbert sat in silence at his locker for roughly 15 minutes, staring into the distance. He had taken off his cleats but was still wearing most of his grass-stained uniform. It was a defining scene for a team devastated by a collapse no one could have seen coming. And...
