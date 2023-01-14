ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Primaries should be open to all

A letter on voting by mail and the proposal for open primaries in Oregon doesn’t take into account the advantages of voting by mail, (“Readers respond: IP 16 is bad for Oregon,” Jan. 8). That the writer can afford to never have missed voting in person on a weekday is certainly a privilege few others can afford. Voting by mail is one of the crucial processes allowing less-privileged citizens to participate in this important civic event.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon community college enrollment drops again

Enrollment in Oregon’s community colleges declined again this fall, a worrying sign for higher education in the state and for its supply of skilled workers. Oregon’s community colleges had 85,000 students enrolled for the fall term, according to state data. That’s down 3.6% from 2021 – and off more than 26% compared to enrollment before the pandemic.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Salish sea whale sightings broke records in 2022

The biggest species in Pacific northwest coastal waters had a bountiful year, with record-breaking sightings in the Salish Sea, according to a report by the Pacific Whale Watch Association and local research organizations. Bigg’s killer whales and humpback whales were particularly plentiful in the waters of British Columbia and Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon Supreme Court lets stand reversal of Portland murder conviction after Black jurors excluded from trial

The Oregon Supreme Court has let stand a ruling that sets a new judicial test in the state for determining whether potential jurors have been excluded because of their race. The new standard, known as a “comparative juror analysis,” was used by the Oregon Appeals Court in July to determine that Multnomah County prosecutors had dismissed two members of a juror pool because they were Black — the same race as a defendant accused of murder.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

‘The need is tremendous’: Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday offers volunteer opportunities in Portland metro area

Mitch Lang will spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day surrounded by food — cans of soup, boxes of raisins, servings of chicken or tuna, fruit, and maybe a few desserts. The feast isn’t for him. Lang and other volunteers with Portland Backpack will whip up hundreds of sack lunches on Monday, the hearty meals destined for the homes of students who risk going hungry on the weekend, when they can’t get free food at school.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy