Boys basketball: Benson survives 72-66 shootout with Tigard in non-league matchup

Congresswoman and U.S. District Judge Recovering After Being Hit by VehicleDaily News NowPortland, OR
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
LISTEN LIVE MONDAY: De La Salle vs. West Linn
Skip La Cour will be providing live audio as De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) hosts West Linn (West Linn, Ore.) Monday at 4:30 p.m.. Click the play button below to begin the live stream. He will go live roughly five minutes before tipoff. If there is no audio, the game...
Wrestling: Newberg, Mountain View and Thurston girls the big winners in the Oregon Classic
Two-time reigning Class 6A wrestling team champion Newberg has made it clear that it is still the team to beat in Oregon’s largest classification with a 40-31 win over West Linn to take first place in the Oregon Classic Saturday in Redmond. Newberg opened the dual with five straight...
What’s driving Portland’s homicide surge: Beat Check podcast
Another year another record-setting number of homicides in Portland. On the latest episode of Beat Check with The Oregonian, we chat with reporter Maxine Bernstein. We’ll talk about the lives lost, what we know about the factors at play and much more. Here’s the full episode:. Subscribe to...
Another hot night from Damian Lillard, another Trail Blazers win over the Dallas Mavericks: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers were due for some good fortune and it came Sunday night against the Dallas Mavericks when superstar Luka Doncic was ruled out before tipoff with ankle soreness. That opened the door for the Blazers to face an opponent lacking one of the top players in the...
Portland Trail Blazers roll past the Dallas Mavericks to snap five-game losing streak
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said the Blazers were about to turn the corner after suffering a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The prediction turned out to be prophetic. Behind aggressive shooting from Damian Lillard and keeping star Luka Doncic in check, the Blazers rolled to a...
Bill Oram: Damian Lillard is being more aggressive. That’s exactly what the Portland Trail Blazers need.
Damian Lillard doesn’t have to do everything. That was the point of the way this Trail Blazers roster was built, right?. Jerami Grant can attack from the wing, Anferee Simons can create with the ball in his hands and Jusuf Nurkic, finally healthy, can clean up down low. But...
Power restored in Washington County, Salem area
Multiple large outages popped up throughout the Willamette Valley that have kept Portland General Electric crews busy Monday morning.
Captain’s Choice helps usher in Portland’s Cajun crab boil era
Yes, Portland has had Viet-Cajun seafood boil restaurants for some time — My Brother’s Crawfish is more than a decade old. The Rockin’ Crab & Boiling Pot isn’t far behind. But a new wave of Cajun boil, with undersea creatures bobbing in rich, spicy sauces, a trend already sweeping the East Coast, seems to be poised to take over Portland next.
KATU.com
Semi crash partially blocks I-84 near Multnomah Falls, Benson State Park in Columbia Gorge
BRIDAL VEIL, Ore. — A semi truck crash has part of Interstate 84 closed near Benson State Park and Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge. Oregon Department of Transportation officials reported the crash at about 1:30 p.m. about two miles west of Multnomah Falls. The crash is involving...
Beaverton teens who won award from Suzanne Bonamici highlighted safety concerns where motorist hit congresswoman
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici is recovering at home with her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, after they were struck by a motorist in Northwest Portland on Friday night. Among those wishing the Oregon Democrat a speedy recovery are 13-year-olds Anusha Jeyakumar and Nivedha Sathish Kumar and 14-year-old Sahana Muthaiya...
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather for MLK Day Reclaim the Dream March through Northeast Portland
Hundreds gathered Monday in Northeast Portland for the ninth annual Reclaim the Dream March for Human Rights and Dignity on MLK Day. The event, organized by Don’t Shoot Portland along with The Portland Association of Teachers (PAT), started at Peninsula Park, traveled east down NE Rosa Parks Way to NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where marchers walked south to the statue of MLK outside the Convention Center.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
kptv.com
‘Told myself expect the worst’: Fire destroys Portland home, 3 roommates displaced
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in north Portland early Sunday morning left the three occupants scrambling to find housing, with few remaining belongings. Kate Savage said she got a call from her roommate around 2:30 a.m. At first, she thought her roommate was joking. Savage said she remembered...
Is there mail on MLK Day 2023? Are Portland parking meters free today?
Most governmental services are closed Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon: Closed. Oregon and Washington state offices: Closed. Oregon and Washington state courts: Closed. Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Clark county offices, city of Portland...
hillsboroherald.com
Historic Courthouse Sequoias A Monument To John R Porter
They are among the largest trees in the world, and they stand right here in our historic downtown area. Hillsboro, Oregon, residents from all walks of life have had the awe-inspiring experience of standing under the majestic and massive Courthouse Sequoias on Main Street. On the South entrance to the Washington County Courthouse stand a row of Sequoiadendron giganteum, which are some of the biggest trees in the United States. Their trunks are as wide as school buses, and their canopies are so large that a small city of people could live up there. The largest is close to 155 feet high and has a girth of 32 feet. But who planted them, and how did they get here?
Need a theme song? Portland man composes ‘Tiny Anthems’ about regular people
When Portland songwriter Mike Long begins a new composition, he imagines an audience of one. Under the name Tiny Anthems, he writes and produces elaborate, highly personal custom songs about everyday individuals. But maybe it’s best to let the bard himself describe it:. Given that life is something that...
Portland Piano International features prize-winning American Kenny Broberg
Living out of a suitcase is nothing new for pianist Kenny Broberg. The 29-year-old is flying from his new home-base in Madrid, Spain, to Portland to make his debut with Portland Piano International at The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts on Jan. 19, and at Lincoln Performance Hall on Jan. 21-22.
Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
