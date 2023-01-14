Girls basketball: Sofia Bell scores 36 points as Jesuit cruises past Mountainside 60-29

Read full article on original website
Lay of the land: Breaking down high school boys basketball conference races
With most area teams at or just past the midpoint of the 2022-23 boys high school basketball season, the league title chases are just beginning to take shape. Some teams have already revealed dominant characteristics that will make them tough to beat in these championship quests. Meanwhile, other league crowns look to be up for grabs with five weeks remaining before tournament plays. Here is a league-by-league look at the scenarios that have developed and which players have come to the forefront. CITY LEAGUE
Steel-High drops 63-49 decision to Lancaster Mennonite in nonconference boys basketball action
Lancaster Mennonite dispatched Steel-High 63-49 in a nonconference boys basketball tilt Monday. Savier Sumrall and Chase Hurst paced the Blazers with 20 points apiece. Sumrall knocked down 9 points from beyond the arc. Teammate Jordan Lilly chipped in 12 points in the win. Matt Chaplin led the Rollers with 20...
Venture Academy boys basketball wins 2nd Stockton Kings Classic
After a two-year hiatus, the Stockton Kings Classic returns to the 209. The Venture Academy boys basketball team returned to the Stockton Arena to take on local foe Bear Creek. It's the second prep boys basketball game to take place in the arena. ...
