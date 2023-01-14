ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Girls basketball: Sofia Bell scores 36 points as Jesuit cruises past Mountainside 60-29

By Joe Zochert, for The Oregonian/OregonLive
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Lay of the land: Breaking down high school boys basketball conference races

With most area teams at or just past the midpoint of the 2022-23 boys high school basketball season, the league title chases are just beginning to take shape. Some teams have already revealed dominant characteristics that will make them tough to beat in these championship quests. Meanwhile, other league crowns look to be up for grabs with five weeks remaining before tournament plays. Here is a league-by-league look at the scenarios that have developed and which players have come to the forefront. CITY LEAGUE
OHIO STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy