ABILENE – The Wildcats are on the road in Orem this week as they look to earn their first road win of the WAC schedule at Utah Valley. Abilene Christian will have a tall task as the Wolverines have dropped just one conference game on the season and have marquee wins on the season over BYU and Oregon. ACU has struggle shooting the ball in their last three games, especially from distance, shooting 26.3 percent or worse from three-point range. The defense will need to be solid against a tough backcourt for UVU and will have to find ways to make up for the size disadvantage inside. The Wildcats have won both meetings with the Wolverines since joining the WAC, including a win in Orem last year, and will look to repeat that success Wednesday night.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO