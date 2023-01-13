ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

White Sox sign son of ex-fan favorite

The Chicago White Sox are kicking it back to the era of their last World Series title. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported this week that the White Sox have signed Juan Uribe Jr., the son of former White Sox player Juan Uribe, for a $200,000 signing bonus as part of International Signing Day. Gomez also... The post White Sox sign son of ex-fan favorite appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list

Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Stunned By Sean Payton's Latest Interview

Sean Payton wants to coach in the NFL again. While that statement itself might not be surprising given the vast amount of rumors lately, Payton's most recent interview has certainly left the NFL world scratching its collective head.  According to the Texans' official Twitter page this Monday, ...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Reds' Richie Martin: Lands NRI from Reds

Martin signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Tuesday. The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Martin, 28, has never found his footing at the big-league level, producing just a .572 OPS over parts of three seasons. He didn't hit much at Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles organization in 2022, either, with a .721 OPS and two homers in 80 games.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jorge Alfaro: Signs with Boston

Alfaro signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Alfaro split time behind the plate with Austin Nola in San Diego last season, slashing .246/.285/.383 across 274 plate appearances. Both of Boston's major-league catchers haven't shown to be anything special at the plate either, so there's a chance Alfaro wins a spot this spring.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Keynan Middleton: Links up with ChiSox

Middleton (toe) signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Sunday. Middleton is moving on to a new organization after splitting the 2022 campaign with the Diamondbacks and their Triple-A affiliate in Reno. Before missing the final three weeks of the season with a sprained left big toe, Middleton posted a 5.29 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB in 17 innings with Arizona. Presumably back to full health, Middleton could get the chance to compete for a spot in the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen, but he's more likely to open the campaign at Triple-A Charlotte.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Manuel Rodriguez: Designated for assignment

Rodriguez was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Tuesday, reports Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Rodriguez is removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Julian Merryweather. The right-hander posted a 3.29 ERA in 14 appearances with the Cubs while registering a 8:9 K:BB ratio over 13.2 innings.
CBS Sports

Giants' Jason Pinnock: Carted off Sunday

Pinnock won't return to Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings due to an abdominal injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Pinnock recorded a tackle on punt coverage in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, but he had to be carted off after being injured on the play. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the NFC divisional round if the Giants advance.
CBS Sports

49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year

Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards in the regular season. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.

