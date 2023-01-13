Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
MLB rumors: Shohei Ohtani, Red Sox, Padres, Astros, Brewers
Could a team that’s already loaded for this season be interested in landing Shohei Ohtani next offseason? It’s one of the MLB rumors we are tracking as we inch ever closer to spring training. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres to make a push for Shohei Ohtani?. According to...
Astros Searching To Find Catcher
The Houston Astros are still searching to fix their weakness at catcher.
White Sox sign son of ex-fan favorite
The Chicago White Sox are kicking it back to the era of their last World Series title. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported this week that the White Sox have signed Juan Uribe Jr., the son of former White Sox player Juan Uribe, for a $200,000 signing bonus as part of International Signing Day. Gomez also... The post White Sox sign son of ex-fan favorite appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Astros Sign Nine International Free Agents
Houston signed six position players and three pitchers
Phillies Fans Will See Legend Back in Uniform
Philadelphia Phillies fans can look forward to seeing a beloved player back in uniform.
CBS Sports
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
Former Dodger Signs Minor League Deal with Texas Rangers
Three-year major leaguer and Japanese player Yoshi Tsutsugo is now a part of the rangers organization
Dansby Swanson Posts New Instagram Photos with Wife Mallory Swanson
Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson recently posted new photos on his Instagram account with his wife Mallory Pugh Swanson. The couple showed off their wedding rings, one month after they were married.
Angels Roster News: Halos Sign Former Astros Utility Man to Minor League Deal
They’re continuing to add via minor league deals.
NFL World Stunned By Sean Payton's Latest Interview
Sean Payton wants to coach in the NFL again. While that statement itself might not be surprising given the vast amount of rumors lately, Payton's most recent interview has certainly left the NFL world scratching its collective head. According to the Texans' official Twitter page this Monday, ...
Phillies Reportedly Sign Taiwanese Pitcher
Philadelphia Phillies reportedly sign hard-throwing Taiwanese right-hander.
CBS Sports
Reds' Richie Martin: Lands NRI from Reds
Martin signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Tuesday. The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Martin, 28, has never found his footing at the big-league level, producing just a .572 OPS over parts of three seasons. He didn't hit much at Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles organization in 2022, either, with a .721 OPS and two homers in 80 games.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Jorge Alfaro: Signs with Boston
Alfaro signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Alfaro split time behind the plate with Austin Nola in San Diego last season, slashing .246/.285/.383 across 274 plate appearances. Both of Boston's major-league catchers haven't shown to be anything special at the plate either, so there's a chance Alfaro wins a spot this spring.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Keynan Middleton: Links up with ChiSox
Middleton (toe) signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Sunday. Middleton is moving on to a new organization after splitting the 2022 campaign with the Diamondbacks and their Triple-A affiliate in Reno. Before missing the final three weeks of the season with a sprained left big toe, Middleton posted a 5.29 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB in 17 innings with Arizona. Presumably back to full health, Middleton could get the chance to compete for a spot in the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen, but he's more likely to open the campaign at Triple-A Charlotte.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Manuel Rodriguez: Designated for assignment
Rodriguez was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Tuesday, reports Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Rodriguez is removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Julian Merryweather. The right-hander posted a 3.29 ERA in 14 appearances with the Cubs while registering a 8:9 K:BB ratio over 13.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Carted off Sunday
Pinnock won't return to Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings due to an abdominal injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Pinnock recorded a tackle on punt coverage in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, but he had to be carted off after being injured on the play. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the NFC divisional round if the Giants advance.
Astros Continue Search for General Manager
The Houston Astros move forward in their search to fill the role of general manager.
CBS Sports
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards in the regular season. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
