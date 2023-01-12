Read full article on original website
Why Meme Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Were Surging on Saturday
The cryptocurrency surge of the last few days extended into the weekend, with many top coins and tokens continuing their rise on Saturday. The two highest-capitalized meme cryptos, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), are both coming along for the ride. As of Saturday night, Dogecoin had risen by nearly 9% over the preceding 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was advancing by 7%.
US STOCKS-Wall St eyes lower open after Goldman Sachs misses profit expectations
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs missed quarterly profit estimates, worsening sentiment already dented by downbeat economic data from China earlier in the day. Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N fell 2.4% in premarket trading after the bank reported a...
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
Unum Group UNM is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM...
Will Abercrombie (ANF) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Investors might want to bet on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is...
After Plunging -29.84% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Century Therapeutics, Inc. (IPSC)
Century Therapeutics, Inc. (IPSC) has been on a downward spiral lately with significant selling pressure. After declining 29.8% over the past four weeks, the stock looks well positioned for a trend reversal as it is now in oversold territory and there is strong agreement among Wall Street analysts that the company will report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
Here's Why Investors Should Hold Accenture (ACN) Stock Now
Accenture plc ACN is benefiting from its acquisitions, consulting businesses and solid liquidity. ACN’s earnings and revenues for fiscal 2023 are expected to improve 7% and 4.4%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in both of its outsourcing...
ITT (ITT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
4 Reasons Why Ralph Lauren (RL) is a Good Investment Pick Now
Ralph Lauren Corporation RL has been gaining from brand strength, solid demand, and expansion across all channels. A solid online show and strong AUR growth bode well. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 25.1% in the past three months compared with the industry's growth of 18.1%.
Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why V.F. Corporation (VFC) is a Trending Stock
V.F. (VFC) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland have returned...
Glencore PLC (GLNCY) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About MP Materials Corp. (MP): Should You Buy?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
Invesco (IVZ) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Invesco (IVZ) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Is It Worth Investing in Tenaris S.A. (TS) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage recommendations and how to use them...
Are Investors Undervaluing Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Should Value Investors Buy Ingredion (INGR) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Investors Heavily Search Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM): Here is What You Need to Know
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this agribusiness giant have returned -4.6% over the past month versus...
