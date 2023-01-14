ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

GetGo Selects Jumio to Unlock Digital Onboarding for New Drivers

Jumio, the provider of end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC/AML compliance solutions, announced its partnership with GetGo, which claims to be the largest car-sharing service in Singapore, “to create an ecosystem where mobility is shared and sustainable for all.”. GetGo prides itself on an extremely user-centric service “with...
The Associated Press

PopID and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Partner to Deliver Biometric Enabled Point-of-Sale and Self-Checkout Systems

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- PopID, a biometric fintech company, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, have announced a partnership to integrate PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform. PopPay enables consumers to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty using artificial intelligence-based facial verification software. Toshiba will distribute the integrated solutions to the restaurant, quick service restaurant (QSR), convenience stores (C-store), grocery and other retail segments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005051/en/ A new partnership will integrate PopID’s PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform. PopPay enables consumers to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty using artificial intelligence-based facial verification software. (Photo: Business Wire)
gamblingnews.com

Symplify Partners with King Billy Casino to Boost Engagement

The new alliance is formed with King Billy Casino and it will help the operator and iGaming brand to improve its customer engagement by delivering tailored and player-centered solutions. Symplify Focuses on Meeting King Billy Casino’s Player Needs. King Billy Casino is already a respected name in the industry...
thefastmode.com

SAP, AWS Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation

SAP and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, are teaming to accelerate digital transformation to support their customers. This collaboration builds on the success of the longstanding SAP and AWS partnership by bringing together the technology, solutions, and flexibility that customers need...
Interesting Engineering

Ability Hand – a revolution in bionic technology

Psyonic, a bionic device manufacturer, presented the Ability Hand at CES 2023, the world's first touch-sensing bionic hand. The hand can feel the things it holds, even the most delicate objects. It is a bionic prosthetic device, and the company aims to deliver it to more people than ever. The...
Veny West

The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries

Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
Transportation Today News

Partnership announced between Maergo, Shipium

Maergo, a leader in logistics and technology, announced Tuesday it would form a partnership with Shipium, a premium shipping platform for e-commerce retailers. The two companies said the partnership would improve delivery speed and accuracy for retailers. Maergo is a leader in providing 2-3 package shipping through parcel delivery optimization, while Shipium helps retailers address […] The post Partnership announced between Maergo, Shipium appeared first on Transportation Today.
cxmtoday.com

Snowplow Acquires Poplin Data, Launches APAC Operating Hub

Snowplow, the industry leader in data creation and behavioural data, announces the acquisition of Sydney-based Poplin Data, Snowplow’s exclusive integration and enablement partner in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition of the data-specialist consulting firm, which helps organisations achieve a competitive advantage through the deployment of sophisticated data-led strategies,...
mpo-mag.com

BD Introduces 3rd Generation Kiestra Total Lab Automation System

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) introduced a new robotic track system for its BD Kiestra microbiology lab solution that automates lab specimen processing. The 3rd generation total lab automation system lets labs create a custom, flexible total lab automation configuration to connect multiple BD Kiestra modules and is scalable. It has multiple track options and choice of instruments to employ so labs can choose their automation entry point and configure the system to fit individual workflow and lab space.
woodworkingnetwork.com

Universal Robots hits employee milestone

ODENSE, Denmark -- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. Since its first collaborative robot (cobot) was launched...
campussafetymagazine.com

New Year, New Reminder to Share Your Critical Communications Strategies with All School Stakeholders

The views expressed by guest bloggers and contributors are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of, and should not be attributed to, Campus Safety. Although both K-12 schools and higher education institutions begin their academic year in late summer or early fall, the beginning of the new calendar year is a perfect time to remind key stakeholders about your school’s safety solutions and critical communications practices.
salestechstar.com

Tech Mahindra Establishes a Google Cloud Delivery Center in Guadalajara, Mexico

The new delivery center will empower customers across the Americas to modernize infrastructure and manage workloads with Google Cloud. Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services & solutions, announced the establishment of its delivery center for Google Cloud in Guadalajara, Mexico. The center will be dedicated to Google Cloud-centric solutions that enable customers to modernize infrastructure and manage workloads with differentiated accelerators, Cloud Native and Open-Source technologies.
ffnews.com

NTT DATA Strengthens UK’ Banking Practice With Four Strategic Hires

NTT DATA UK&I, a trusted global innovator in banking and IT services, has today announced that it has appointed four new senior hires to its banking practice, demonstrating continued growth as an advisory business of the highest quality. Banking is a critical market for NTT DATA UK&I, having grown in...
aiexpress.io

motion control in logistics robotics made easy

Cellular robotics is a high-growth market each in and out of doors the logistics sector. Tune in to learn the way Novanta simplifies the appliance improvement course of. On this context, time-to-market turns into essential, in addition to minimizing the event prices to supply a extra aggressive and reasonably priced answer to finish clients and OEMs. Nevertheless, these robots are complicated multi-component machines, with a excessive stage of integration and hard certification necessities that always trigger the design part to increase endlessly.
crowdfundinsider.com

Insurtech Firm bolttech Partners with AIS in Thailand

International insurtech, bolttech, and Thailand’s mobile network operator, AIS, have partnered to deliver embedded protection services “including mobile device switch and replacement services to AIS customers for the recently-launched AIS Care+ program.”. The AIS Care+ program “allows customers to switch or replace their smartphones and tablets flexibly for...
technode.global

SGInnovate launches national-level talent development strategy

SGInnovate, a deep tech ecosystem builder and investor backed by the Singapore government, has on last Friday launched Deep Tech Talent Central (DTTC), an integrated strategy for solving talent challenges across emerging tech sectors. The firm has also launched Helix Immersion Programme, an industry training programme for academic and research...
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari To Employ Innovative In-Cabin Assists From Harman

Ferrari and Harman have announced a partnership that will see the Italian marque implement cutting-edge technology in the cabin of future supercars. Harman's Ready Upgrade hardware and software will enable Ferrari to swiftly enhance in-cabin experiences across the lineup, likely improving the overall user experience of products like the Roma and the all-new Purosangue. And it's not just roadgoing vehicles that will benefit from this new alliance - Harman is the official In-Cabin Experience Team partner of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy