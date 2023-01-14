Read full article on original website
Related
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
salestechstar.com
Inflect Introduces Advanced Quoting Capabilities to Its Portal and Announces New Partner Program
Inflect, Inc., the world’s leading marketplace for buyers and sellers of digital infrastructure, announced the launch of advanced quoting capabilities in its portal and a new Partner Program, making it easier than ever for buyers and sellers of digital infrastructure to connect and transact. Inflect’s new Quote Tool offers...
crowdfundinsider.com
GetGo Selects Jumio to Unlock Digital Onboarding for New Drivers
Jumio, the provider of end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC/AML compliance solutions, announced its partnership with GetGo, which claims to be the largest car-sharing service in Singapore, “to create an ecosystem where mobility is shared and sustainable for all.”. GetGo prides itself on an extremely user-centric service “with...
PopID and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Partner to Deliver Biometric Enabled Point-of-Sale and Self-Checkout Systems
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- PopID, a biometric fintech company, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, have announced a partnership to integrate PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform. PopPay enables consumers to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty using artificial intelligence-based facial verification software. Toshiba will distribute the integrated solutions to the restaurant, quick service restaurant (QSR), convenience stores (C-store), grocery and other retail segments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005051/en/ A new partnership will integrate PopID’s PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform. PopPay enables consumers to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty using artificial intelligence-based facial verification software. (Photo: Business Wire)
gamblingnews.com
Symplify Partners with King Billy Casino to Boost Engagement
The new alliance is formed with King Billy Casino and it will help the operator and iGaming brand to improve its customer engagement by delivering tailored and player-centered solutions. Symplify Focuses on Meeting King Billy Casino’s Player Needs. King Billy Casino is already a respected name in the industry...
thefastmode.com
SAP, AWS Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAP and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, are teaming to accelerate digital transformation to support their customers. This collaboration builds on the success of the longstanding SAP and AWS partnership by bringing together the technology, solutions, and flexibility that customers need...
Ability Hand – a revolution in bionic technology
Psyonic, a bionic device manufacturer, presented the Ability Hand at CES 2023, the world's first touch-sensing bionic hand. The hand can feel the things it holds, even the most delicate objects. It is a bionic prosthetic device, and the company aims to deliver it to more people than ever. The...
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
Partnership announced between Maergo, Shipium
Maergo, a leader in logistics and technology, announced Tuesday it would form a partnership with Shipium, a premium shipping platform for e-commerce retailers. The two companies said the partnership would improve delivery speed and accuracy for retailers. Maergo is a leader in providing 2-3 package shipping through parcel delivery optimization, while Shipium helps retailers address […] The post Partnership announced between Maergo, Shipium appeared first on Transportation Today.
Former Powerhandz CEO Appointed Head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator Program
When a Black woman is well-versed in a wealth of knowledge, the power will always be in her hands. Former Powerhandz CEO Danyel Surrency Jones is venturing toward new business endeavors as she maneuvers her knowledge of business and leadership strategies as the newly appointed head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator (BBA) program.
cxmtoday.com
Snowplow Acquires Poplin Data, Launches APAC Operating Hub
Snowplow, the industry leader in data creation and behavioural data, announces the acquisition of Sydney-based Poplin Data, Snowplow’s exclusive integration and enablement partner in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition of the data-specialist consulting firm, which helps organisations achieve a competitive advantage through the deployment of sophisticated data-led strategies,...
mpo-mag.com
BD Introduces 3rd Generation Kiestra Total Lab Automation System
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) introduced a new robotic track system for its BD Kiestra microbiology lab solution that automates lab specimen processing. The 3rd generation total lab automation system lets labs create a custom, flexible total lab automation configuration to connect multiple BD Kiestra modules and is scalable. It has multiple track options and choice of instruments to employ so labs can choose their automation entry point and configure the system to fit individual workflow and lab space.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Universal Robots hits employee milestone
ODENSE, Denmark -- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. Since its first collaborative robot (cobot) was launched...
campussafetymagazine.com
New Year, New Reminder to Share Your Critical Communications Strategies with All School Stakeholders
The views expressed by guest bloggers and contributors are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of, and should not be attributed to, Campus Safety. Although both K-12 schools and higher education institutions begin their academic year in late summer or early fall, the beginning of the new calendar year is a perfect time to remind key stakeholders about your school’s safety solutions and critical communications practices.
salestechstar.com
Tech Mahindra Establishes a Google Cloud Delivery Center in Guadalajara, Mexico
The new delivery center will empower customers across the Americas to modernize infrastructure and manage workloads with Google Cloud. Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services & solutions, announced the establishment of its delivery center for Google Cloud in Guadalajara, Mexico. The center will be dedicated to Google Cloud-centric solutions that enable customers to modernize infrastructure and manage workloads with differentiated accelerators, Cloud Native and Open-Source technologies.
ffnews.com
NTT DATA Strengthens UK’ Banking Practice With Four Strategic Hires
NTT DATA UK&I, a trusted global innovator in banking and IT services, has today announced that it has appointed four new senior hires to its banking practice, demonstrating continued growth as an advisory business of the highest quality. Banking is a critical market for NTT DATA UK&I, having grown in...
aiexpress.io
motion control in logistics robotics made easy
Cellular robotics is a high-growth market each in and out of doors the logistics sector. Tune in to learn the way Novanta simplifies the appliance improvement course of. On this context, time-to-market turns into essential, in addition to minimizing the event prices to supply a extra aggressive and reasonably priced answer to finish clients and OEMs. Nevertheless, these robots are complicated multi-component machines, with a excessive stage of integration and hard certification necessities that always trigger the design part to increase endlessly.
crowdfundinsider.com
Insurtech Firm bolttech Partners with AIS in Thailand
International insurtech, bolttech, and Thailand’s mobile network operator, AIS, have partnered to deliver embedded protection services “including mobile device switch and replacement services to AIS customers for the recently-launched AIS Care+ program.”. The AIS Care+ program “allows customers to switch or replace their smartphones and tablets flexibly for...
technode.global
SGInnovate launches national-level talent development strategy
SGInnovate, a deep tech ecosystem builder and investor backed by the Singapore government, has on last Friday launched Deep Tech Talent Central (DTTC), an integrated strategy for solving talent challenges across emerging tech sectors. The firm has also launched Helix Immersion Programme, an industry training programme for academic and research...
Ferrari To Employ Innovative In-Cabin Assists From Harman
Ferrari and Harman have announced a partnership that will see the Italian marque implement cutting-edge technology in the cabin of future supercars. Harman's Ready Upgrade hardware and software will enable Ferrari to swiftly enhance in-cabin experiences across the lineup, likely improving the overall user experience of products like the Roma and the all-new Purosangue. And it's not just roadgoing vehicles that will benefit from this new alliance - Harman is the official In-Cabin Experience Team partner of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team.
