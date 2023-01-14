ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

PHS wrestlers see top competition at Oregon Classic

The Philomath High School wrestling team went up against some of Class 4A’s best competition on Friday and Saturday at the Oregon Classic in Redmond and came away with three wins and two losses in the duals tournament. Sophomore River Sandstrom, freshman Porter Compton and freshman Riley Barrett won...
High school roundup: Harrisburg wrestlers win 3A title at Oregon Classic

Luke Cheek pinned all three of his opponentsat 115 pounds Saturday to lead Harrisburg to the 3A championship bracket at the Oregon Classic wrestling tournament in Redmond. The Eagles defeated North Valley (68-6), Yamhill-Carlton (66-9) and Burns (42-32). Harrisburg won just one of eight contested matches in the championship dual but was also awarded six wins by forfeit.
OSU women's basketball: Beavers' defense was no match for the Huskies

The first quarter of Sunday’s Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game between Oregon State and Washington was a shooting exhibition. The Beavers made 10 of 13 field-goal attempts (77%) and were 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. The visiting Huskies were even better, making 12 of 15 shots from the field (80%), including 3 of 4 3-pointers. As a result, Washington took a 29-23 lead into the second quarter.
OSU wrestling: Beavers rout Arkansas-Little in Pac-12 Conference opener

The 28th-ranked Oregon State wrestling team completed an undefeated weekend following a 35-3 win over Little Rock in the Pac-12 opener on Sunday afternoon in the Arkansas capital. The Beavers (5-5, 1-0 Pac-12) took nine of the 10 bouts to even their season record through 10 matches. Mateo Olmos (174)...
Rueck, von Oelhoffen on loss to Huskies

OSU women's basketball: Beavers' defense was no match for the Huskies. The first quarter of Sunday’s Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game between Oregon State and Washington was a shooting exhibition.
High school girls basketball: The present and the future are bright for the RedHawks

When a high school starts three freshmen on a varsity basketball team it is typically a sign that the program is willing to sacrifice immediate success for a better future. That is not what is happening for the South Albany High girls team under head coach Marc Cordle. The RedHawks are starting three freshmen — point guard Madeline Angel, forward Taylor Donaldson and post Kaylee Cordle. But the team is 10-2 this season and is No. 2 in the current OSAA 5A rankings and is ranked fourth in the most recent coaches poll.
OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall to hot-shooting Huskies 79-67

Oregon State trailed by as many as 24 points in the second half Sunday against Washington at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers rallied in the fourth quarter but the Huskies held on for a 79-67 win in the Pac-12 Conference matchup. Oregon State (10-8, 2-5) trailed 65-46 entering the fourth quarter...
Inside Philomath: Frolic & Rodeo’s Leanna Buck

A longtime member of the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo’s board of directors and a former rodeo queen and competitor, Leanna Buck has long been a familiar face each July in the local rodeo arena. Rodeoing is a part of life for Buck and it continues with her son’s involvement...
OSU wrestling: Beavers earn dual meet win over Princeton

The 26th-ranked Oregon State wrestling team defeated Princeton in a neutral-site dual meet Friday night in Austin, Texas. The Beavers won four of the first five matches and seven of 10 overall to take a 22-9 victory in the team's final tuneup before opening its Pac-12 Conference schedule on Sunday at Arkansas-Little Rock.
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park

Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
Lebanon Fire District makes quick work of mobile home fire

LEBANON, Ore. -- Fire officials made quick work of a mobile home fire Sunday night. On Sunday, January 15th, 2023, at about 7:08 p.m., the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 2700 block of south Main Street for a report of a single-wide mobile home with flames showing. When they got there, the Battalion Chief noticed smoke and flames coming from the kitchen window.
