Lebanon-Express
High school roundup, Sautel, Vought lead Sweet Home swimmers at District Sprint Meet
Sweet Home’s Kirsten Sautel and Alyssa Voight each won two individual girls events and competed on a winning relay to lead the Huskies’ swimming teams at the District Sprint Meet at Albany Community Pool. Sautel was first in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 6.03 seconds) and 50 butterfly...
philomathnews.com
PHS wrestlers see top competition at Oregon Classic
The Philomath High School wrestling team went up against some of Class 4A’s best competition on Friday and Saturday at the Oregon Classic in Redmond and came away with three wins and two losses in the duals tournament. Sophomore River Sandstrom, freshman Porter Compton and freshman Riley Barrett won...
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Harrisburg wrestlers win 3A title at Oregon Classic
Luke Cheek pinned all three of his opponentsat 115 pounds Saturday to lead Harrisburg to the 3A championship bracket at the Oregon Classic wrestling tournament in Redmond. The Eagles defeated North Valley (68-6), Yamhill-Carlton (66-9) and Burns (42-32). Harrisburg won just one of eight contested matches in the championship dual but was also awarded six wins by forfeit.
Lebanon-Express
High school boys basketball: RedHawks hold off late charge from Bulldogs to get road win
West Albany found a way to cut a 17-point deficit late in the third quarter to one in the fourth Monday night. But it was visiting South Albany that never relinquished the lead and closed out the game at the free-throw line for a 65-60 Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball win.
Lebanon-Express
South Albany girls basketball: Karsen Angel and Taylor Donaldson on fast start
High school girls basketball: The present and the future are bright for the RedHawks. When a high school starts three freshmen on a varsity basketball team it is typically a sign that the program is willing to sacrifice immediate success for a better future.
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Beavers' defense was no match for the Huskies
The first quarter of Sunday’s Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game between Oregon State and Washington was a shooting exhibition. The Beavers made 10 of 13 field-goal attempts (77%) and were 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. The visiting Huskies were even better, making 12 of 15 shots from the field (80%), including 3 of 4 3-pointers. As a result, Washington took a 29-23 lead into the second quarter.
Lebanon-Express
OSU wrestling: Beavers rout Arkansas-Little in Pac-12 Conference opener
The 28th-ranked Oregon State wrestling team completed an undefeated weekend following a 35-3 win over Little Rock in the Pac-12 opener on Sunday afternoon in the Arkansas capital. The Beavers (5-5, 1-0 Pac-12) took nine of the 10 bouts to even their season record through 10 matches. Mateo Olmos (174)...
Wrestling: Newberg, Mountain View and Thurston girls the big winners in the Oregon Classic
Two-time reigning Class 6A wrestling team champion Newberg has made it clear that it is still the team to beat in Oregon’s largest classification with a 40-31 win over West Linn to take first place in the Oregon Classic Saturday in Redmond. Newberg opened the dual with five straight...
Lebanon-Express
Rueck, von Oelhoffen on loss to Huskies
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall to hot-shooting Huskies 79-67
Oregon State trailed by as many as 24 points in the second half Sunday against Washington at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers rallied in the fourth quarter but the Huskies held on for a 79-67 win in the Pac-12 Conference matchup. Oregon State (10-8, 2-5) trailed 65-46 entering the fourth quarter...
philomathnews.com
Inside Philomath: Frolic & Rodeo’s Leanna Buck
A longtime member of the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo’s board of directors and a former rodeo queen and competitor, Leanna Buck has long been a familiar face each July in the local rodeo arena. Rodeoing is a part of life for Buck and it continues with her son’s involvement...
Power restored in Washington County, Salem area
Multiple large outages popped up throughout the Willamette Valley that have kept Portland General Electric crews busy Monday morning.
Lebanon-Express
OSU wrestling: Beavers earn dual meet win over Princeton
The 26th-ranked Oregon State wrestling team defeated Princeton in a neutral-site dual meet Friday night in Austin, Texas. The Beavers won four of the first five matches and seven of 10 overall to take a 22-9 victory in the team's final tuneup before opening its Pac-12 Conference schedule on Sunday at Arkansas-Little Rock.
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
The state of Oregon's QB room right now as the 2023 roster remains in flux
It can be hard to keep up with everything given all the roster turnover that now takes place in December and January. Because of that, it feels like an opportune time to provide some insight into how each position group stacks up at the current moment. Over the next week...
Overturned semi-truck blocks northbound lanes of I-5 near Wilsonville
An overturned semi-truck stalled northbound traffic on Interstate 5 in Aurora Monday morning.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
Union settles lawsuit against Newberg School District, board
The union that represents the nearly 300 teachers in the Newberg School District is heralding a settlement in a lawsuit that claimed the school board’s 2021 ban on BLM, Pride and other political symbols in classrooms was unconstitutional.
kezi.com
Lebanon Fire District makes quick work of mobile home fire
LEBANON, Ore. -- Fire officials made quick work of a mobile home fire Sunday night. On Sunday, January 15th, 2023, at about 7:08 p.m., the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 2700 block of south Main Street for a report of a single-wide mobile home with flames showing. When they got there, the Battalion Chief noticed smoke and flames coming from the kitchen window.
