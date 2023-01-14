Read full article on original website
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Boston College: Three Things to Watch
The Tar Heels return to Chapel Hill after back-to-back road games against Virginia and Louisville. Boston College come into the contest with an 8-10 record and have been wildly inconsistent, knocking off Notre Dame and Virginia Tech (and nearly beating Duke at home), but losing to the likes of Maine and Nebraska. To put it plainly, this is a team that Carolina should beat, especially at home.
247Sports
UNC basketball: Hubert Davis updates Armando Bacot's injury status
UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis has never doubted the ability of Armando Bacot, nor his veteran center's ability to be available for his team when they need him most. Still, suffice to say Davis didn't expect Bacot to be ready for Saturday's 80-59 win at Louisville and not only did he play, but the All-American candidate gave the Tar Heels 14 points and 16 rebounds over 25 minutes.
live5news.com
Former College of Charleston professor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston is mourning the loss of one of its longtime professors. The college says Director Emeritus Marty Perlmutter was a teacher, philosophy scholar and longtime leader of the Jewish studies program during his tenure at the college, from 1979 to 2019. “With the...
Duke teases special jerseys for Clemson game
The Duke basketball program's official Twitter account updated its profile pic to a white gothic "D" with a navy background on Saturday morning. And as history has shown the past few years, that means only one thing: the No. 24 Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) will wear the away version of their sleek ...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by local people. What do you think about these amazing seafood places in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood places too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time the are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in South Carolina so definitely leave your suggestions below.
CofC extends win streak to 17 straight
Courtesy of CofC Athletics CHARLESTON, S.C. – The No. 22 College of Charleston men’s basketball team defeated Elon 78-60 Saturday night in front of a sold out crowd of 5,095 at TD Arena. The win moves the team to 18-1 on the year with a win streak of 17 games. The Cougars started the contest […]
Duke's Jon Scheyer 'not happy' after Clemson uses late run to hold off Blue Devils
Duke thought it bucked its road demons in last Saturday’s win over Boston College, but Clemson showed the young Blue Devils they still have plenty to learn about winning in hostile environments. Clemson used a late 21-10 run to stun Duke 72-64. "Disappointed, not happy," Duke coach Jon Scheyer...
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
power98fm.com
Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location
Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
30 highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In South Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston Brunch Fest – March 18, 2023
Charleston Brunch Festival is back! The pandemic ruined our fun the last few years, so we are excited to host this awesome event again at Johnson Hagood Stadium at The Citadel on Saturday, March 18, 2023, 12pm-4pm: Early Entry 11am. A Celebration of Brunch with brunch bites from great Charleston...
abcnews4.com
Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
counton2.com
National Bagel Day: Top 10 bagel shops in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – January 15th is National Bagel Day. Whether you like plain bagels with cream cheese or an everything-bagel breakfast sandwich, Sunday is the perfect day to enjoy a bagel. Where can you get the top bagels in Charleston?. News 2 narrowed the list to the top...
charlestondaily.net
DHEC Awards Twenty South Carolina Schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’ including 2 in Charleston County
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Twenty South Carolina schools were chosen to receive grants that will support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today. “Champions of the Environment” awards are issued each school year to foster environmental education...
$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A lucky lottery player in the Mount Pleasant area has won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold at the Publix Super Market on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard for the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 14. The winning numbers are: 24 – 26 […]
REWATCH: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 51st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade was celebrated in person Monday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced many events to go virtual in early 2020. Organizers expected — and were not disappointed – by a large showing on downtown streets with most vendors dedicated to […]
power98fm.com
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
Nashville-based BBQ and burger shop opens in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Nashville barbecue and burger restaurant is calling the Lowcountry home. Hugh-Baby’s BBQ and Burger Shop, which offers “simple, delicious food and warm southern hospitality,” began welcoming customers Friday at its new location off Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Restaurant founder and Nashville native Pat Martin called the restaurant […]
live5news.com
Warming shelters open for the cold weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With a chilly weekend on tap, several Lowcountry warming shelters are opening their doors. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church - 1444 Remount Rd, North Charleston. Hibben United Methodist Church - 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Goose Creek United Methodist Church - 142 Red...
