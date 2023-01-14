ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loretto, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Stine: We’ll Soon Find Out How Good Penn State Wrestling Is

To this point, the season has been about par for the course for Penn State wrestling. There haven’t been any real surprises, other than the returning national champion at 197 in Max Dean slipping in back-to-back matches, but it seems that he’s put that way behind him in the rearview mirror.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Memorial service to be held for Clearfield firefighters

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — They put their lives on the line to save you, your family, your pets and your homes when a fire happens and whether it was on duty or not, a number of firefighter lives have been lost. The Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) is holding a public memorial service for […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Passengers ‘lucky’ after car accident in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a car accident Sunday where three people are “lucky” to be okay. Columbia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a single-car accident with three trapped passengers shortly after 10 a.m. in Philipsburg. According to the fire company, the crash happened on the 900 block of Six Mile Road […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One rescued from apartment fire in Boalsburg

Editors note: The story has been updated to change any mention of Bellefonte, to Boalsburg. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was rescued from an apartment fire in Boalsburg Saturday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the apartment fire along at the Centre Estates. located near Bear Meadows Road and Elk Club Road early Saturday afternoon. […]
BOALSBURG, PA

