Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State legend’s son makes his college football pick
Keeno Arrington, the son of Penn State legend LaVar Arrington, made his college pick Sunday night. And, although it won’t be at Penn State, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound hybrid safety/linebacker is headed to a pretty good school after announcing that he will play at Delaware. Arrington played at Lackawanna last...
nittanysportsnow.com
Stine: We’ll Soon Find Out How Good Penn State Wrestling Is
To this point, the season has been about par for the course for Penn State wrestling. There haven’t been any real surprises, other than the returning national champion at 197 in Max Dean slipping in back-to-back matches, but it seems that he’s put that way behind him in the rearview mirror.
Centre County’s proposed mini-casino could receive state OK this month — but delays still loom
A competitor could appeal the potential approval, which would delay the casino further. And that’s not all ...
Fire crews from across Centre County battle blaze in Potter Township barn
Multiple fire companies were dispatched to the scene.
Dante Cephas, one of top WRs in transfer portal, commits to Penn State
Heir apparent Drew Allar has a new target. Dante Cephas, one of the best wide receivers available in the transfer portal, announced on Sunday that he will continue his career at Penn State.
Memorial service to be held for Clearfield firefighters
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — They put their lives on the line to save you, your family, your pets and your homes when a fire happens and whether it was on duty or not, a number of firefighter lives have been lost. The Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) is holding a public memorial service for […]
Nearly $50k in copper stolen from Clearfield County mining company
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers are investigating after nearly $50,000 in copper wire was stolen from Big Dog Mining in Woodward Township. Troopers were called the Big Dog Mining on Henderson Street after 800 feet of copper wire was stolen sometime between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, according to the report. The copper was […]
PHOTOS: Passengers ‘lucky’ after car accident in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a car accident Sunday where three people are “lucky” to be okay. Columbia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a single-car accident with three trapped passengers shortly after 10 a.m. in Philipsburg. According to the fire company, the crash happened on the 900 block of Six Mile Road […]
Mechanicsburg woman killed in fatal Huntingdon County crash
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman was killed in a Huntingdon County crash on Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred on Interstate 76 Westbound in the vicinity of mile marker 187.2 (Tuscarora Tunnel) in Dublin Township at 7:36 p.m. Police reports state...
Woman killed after crashing minivan on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed Wednesday after a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Huntingdon County, according to state police. At about 7:36 p.m. a woman from Mechanicsburg was driving a 2007 Chrysler minivan west on I-76 and failed to take a crossover pattern in a construction zone in the area of […]
One rescued from apartment fire in Boalsburg
Editors note: The story has been updated to change any mention of Bellefonte, to Boalsburg. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was rescued from an apartment fire in Boalsburg Saturday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the apartment fire along at the Centre Estates. located near Bear Meadows Road and Elk Club Road early Saturday afternoon. […]
Comments / 0