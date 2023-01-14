ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

foxla.com

Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend

Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Travel Bugs World

This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles

This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Mega 99.3

Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?

City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Man assaulted, killed in San Juan Capistrano

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was assaulted and killed in San Juan Capistrano Saturday afternoon. San Juan Capistrano resident Jorge Marvin Guadarrama, 30, sustained traumatic injuries and was declared dead in the 26000 block of Calle San Luis at 5:21 p.m., sheriff’s officials said in a press release.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
countynews.tv

Irvine: Woman Rescued After Vehicle Flies Off Freeway Into Flooded Channel

01.15.2023 | 11:35 PM | IRVINE – A woman was rescued by firefighters after her vehicle flew off a freeway into a flooded channel, late Sunday night. The female driver called 911 to report she had crashed into a flooded ditch on the northbound I-5 Freeway just south of Jamboree Road around 11:35 PM.
IRVINE, CA
danapointtimes.com

City Temporarily Closes Northbound Lane on PCH

A stretch of the northbound lane on Pacific Coast Highway, between Camino Capistrano and Palisades Drive, is closed to motorists, according to the City of Dana Point. Crews are reportedly working to clean up debris and clear up a storm drain following this past weekend’s heavy rains, city officials said.
DANA POINT, CA
106.9 KROC

A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
lagunabeachindy.com

Salerno by Chef Pirozzi: Traditional Italian With a Modern Twist

COME VISIT THIS COZY, QUAINT GEM IN THE HEART OF LAGUNA. Salerno by Chef Pirozzi, an Italian restaurant in the heart of Laguna Beach, is a great place to dine and unwind. Salerno is owned by the renowned chef Alessandro Pirozzi, who’s also the man behind Alessa, the famous Italian restaurant in town.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

