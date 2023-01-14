Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
Irvine mother charged with felony child abuse and drug possessionEdy ZooIrvine, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Related
These are the ‘best’ California cities to live in during 2023, according to Forbes
With its year-round summer like weather, various beaches and iconic landmarks, California can be the ideal place to live — if you can afford it. An October report from Forbes ranked the “best” California cities people should live in during the new year based on key factors, such as a city’s median home price, personal […]
foxla.com
Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
KESQ
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 1:44PM PST until January 17 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12. inches above 7000 feet and 3 to 7 inches above 6000 feet. Winds. gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County. Mountains above 5000 feet. * WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Tuesday....
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in California
California knows how to party, but what’s a party without great pizza?. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in California.
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles
This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?
City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
KTLA.com
Man assaulted, killed in San Juan Capistrano
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was assaulted and killed in San Juan Capistrano Saturday afternoon. San Juan Capistrano resident Jorge Marvin Guadarrama, 30, sustained traumatic injuries and was declared dead in the 26000 block of Calle San Luis at 5:21 p.m., sheriff’s officials said in a press release.
countynews.tv
Irvine: Woman Rescued After Vehicle Flies Off Freeway Into Flooded Channel
01.15.2023 | 11:35 PM | IRVINE – A woman was rescued by firefighters after her vehicle flew off a freeway into a flooded channel, late Sunday night. The female driver called 911 to report she had crashed into a flooded ditch on the northbound I-5 Freeway just south of Jamboree Road around 11:35 PM.
foxla.com
Family displaced after car plows into Huntington Beach home, narrowly missing mom and baby
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A Huntington Beach family has been displaced out of their home after a car plowed through the wall of the house over the weekend, nearly hitting a mother and her infant child. Julianne McCarron was changing her 11-month-old child on Friday, Jan. 13, when a car...
danapointtimes.com
City Temporarily Closes Northbound Lane on PCH
A stretch of the northbound lane on Pacific Coast Highway, between Camino Capistrano and Palisades Drive, is closed to motorists, according to the City of Dana Point. Crews are reportedly working to clean up debris and clear up a storm drain following this past weekend’s heavy rains, city officials said.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
Pursuit Ends in Major Traffic Collision; A Vehicle Split in Half, Multiple Victims Injured
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Montclair Police Department was in pursuit in the city of Pomona of a vehicle that was traveling westbound at East Holt Avenue at North Towne Avenue when the suspect’s vehicle crashed with two other vehicles at the intersection of East Holt and North Towne just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
lagunabeachindy.com
Salerno by Chef Pirozzi: Traditional Italian With a Modern Twist
COME VISIT THIS COZY, QUAINT GEM IN THE HEART OF LAGUNA. Salerno by Chef Pirozzi, an Italian restaurant in the heart of Laguna Beach, is a great place to dine and unwind. Salerno is owned by the renowned chef Alessandro Pirozzi, who’s also the man behind Alessa, the famous Italian restaurant in town.
NBC Los Angeles
Laguna Beach Police Serve Search Warrant at Orange County Plastic Surgeon's Office
A major development in an ongoing I-Team investigation: Laguna Beach police searched the offices of Dr. Arian Mowlavi today. The plastic surgeon is known as Dr. Laguna on social media. He is accused by patients in litigation of botching their procedures, accusations he denies. It is not known what was...
KTLA.com
Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County
A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
foxla.com
Orange County public defender killed in Mexico celebrating first wedding anniversary
LOS ANGELES - A public defender in Orange County was killed in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife, the Orange County Public Defender's Office confirmed to FOX 11. Now his family is working to bring his body back home. Elliot Blair was killed...
This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!
Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
Comments / 0