Orangeburg, SC

Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball @ North Carolina

On Tuesday night, the Boston College Eagles travel down the Tobacco Road to face the North Carolina Tarheels for the Eagles’ 3rd ACC match-up in seven days. BC finds themselves in the midst of a losing streak, dropping three straight, while UNC has found their groove to win 7 of their last 9.
Four-star CB includes Gamecocks in top six

Jayden Lewis announced a top six on Monday and the South Carolina Gamecocks were included. Lewis, a four-star from Anniston (Ala.) High School, also listed Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss and Tennessee. According to the 247Sports Composite, Lewis is the No. 25-ranked cornerback in the class of 2024. South...
NC State broadcaster Gary Hahn apologizes, returns from suspension

NC State broadcaster Gary Hahn apologized and returned from a two-game suspension for Saturday’s home men's basketball game with Miami. Hahn was suspended by Learfield Communications, the NC State broadcast rights holder, on Dec. 30 after he gave a score update during the Wolfpack's football’s loss to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and said: “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”
Wolfpack Mourns the Loss of Hall of Fame Coach

RALEIGH -- Don Easterling, a Hall of Fame coach and mentor to generations of athletes, died on Saturday at the age of 90. Easterling served as the head coach at NC State for 24 years (1970-94), leading the Wolfpack to 17 ACC titles (15 men, 2 women). The men won 12 consecutive crowns under his leadership from 1971-82. He posted a career record of 328-118 and his teams went 162-64 vs. ACC competition.
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble

Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
Rowesville, January 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Calhoun County High School basketball team will have a game with Bethune-Bowman Middle-High School on January 14, 2023, 18:00:00.
Durham basketball coach hopes to raise bone marrow awareness after cancer diagnosis

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — With several decades of coaching under his belt, basketball is staple in Ovester Grays’ life. Coach Grays had to re-evaluate that life in 2019. “I just started feeling really tired, had some weight loss, lymph nodes started to grow and get big. With different series of tests, I was diagnosed with a stage four lymphoma cancer,” Grays told CBS 17.
