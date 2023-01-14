Read full article on original website
bcinterruption.com
Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball @ North Carolina
On Tuesday night, the Boston College Eagles travel down the Tobacco Road to face the North Carolina Tarheels for the Eagles’ 3rd ACC match-up in seven days. BC finds themselves in the midst of a losing streak, dropping three straight, while UNC has found their groove to win 7 of their last 9.
WRAL
Duke falls out of AP Top 25 for the first time since 2021 as UNC, NC State also remain unranked
The Duke men’s basketball team is out of the AP Top 25 as of Monday after a weekend loss to Clemson. Last week, Duke was ranked No. 24. The Blue Devils lost 72-64 on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers. If the poll went beyond the top 25, Duke would...
UNC Basketball looks to win third straight vs. rival NC State
The No. 22-ranked UNC basketball program plays host to No. 11 NC State in what will supposedly be a big-time ACC matchup. That is how long it has been since North Carolina defeated NC State. Sunday afternoon, they will have a chance to break that streak. The Tar Heels are...
South Carolina Hosts ACC Target Ahead of Transfer Deadline
Florida State transfer wide receiver Malik McClain visited South Carolina over the weekend, and the Gamecocks are positioned well in his recruitment.
Three Early Enrollees Who Could Impact South Carolina In 2023
South Carolina's football program welcomed eleven early enrollees last week. Who could make the biggest impact this fall?
Four-star CB includes Gamecocks in top six
Jayden Lewis announced a top six on Monday and the South Carolina Gamecocks were included. Lewis, a four-star from Anniston (Ala.) High School, also listed Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss and Tennessee. According to the 247Sports Composite, Lewis is the No. 25-ranked cornerback in the class of 2024. South...
247Sports
Don't call it a comeback. N.C. A&T Track and Field wins the HBCU Showcase Challenge
There was a bit of handwringing with the departure of N.C. A&T Track and Field Coach Duane Ross but it appears that his predecessor, Allen Johnson is more than up to the challenge. The Aggies are still the Aggies in track and have put the track and field on notice...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 80-59 Loss vs. North Carolina
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, guard El Ellis and guard/forward Mike James said after their loss vs. the Tar Heels:
247Sports
N.C. A&T's new Head Football Coach Vincent Brown makes big coaching changes
Vincent Brown is the Aggies' football program new head coach. Brown becomes the 22nd head coach in program history. Coach Brown has immediately gotten to work making coaching staff changes in just his second week on the job. A native of Atlanta, Ga., who became a 1988 second-round draft pick...
NC State broadcaster Gary Hahn apologizes, returns from suspension
NC State broadcaster Gary Hahn apologized and returned from a two-game suspension for Saturday’s home men's basketball game with Miami. Hahn was suspended by Learfield Communications, the NC State broadcast rights holder, on Dec. 30 after he gave a score update during the Wolfpack's football’s loss to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and said: “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”
Memphis receiver visits South Carolina
South Carolina is hosting another key transfer in Memphis wide receiver Eddie Lewis.
FOX Carolina
‘Thoughts and prayers:’ USC, Clemson react to loss of UGA football player following crash
ATHENS, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina (USC) and Clemson University football programs released statements on Twitter following the tragic loss. UGA football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a crash early Sunday morning. USC Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer wrote this on...
Duke's Jon Scheyer 'not happy' after Clemson uses late run to hold off Blue Devils
Duke thought it bucked its road demons in last Saturday’s win over Boston College, but Clemson showed the young Blue Devils they still have plenty to learn about winning in hostile environments. Clemson used a late 21-10 run to stun Duke 72-64. "Disappointed, not happy," Duke coach Jon Scheyer...
gopack.com
Wolfpack Mourns the Loss of Hall of Fame Coach
RALEIGH -- Don Easterling, a Hall of Fame coach and mentor to generations of athletes, died on Saturday at the age of 90. Easterling served as the head coach at NC State for 24 years (1970-94), leading the Wolfpack to 17 ACC titles (15 men, 2 women). The men won 12 consecutive crowns under his leadership from 1971-82. He posted a career record of 328-118 and his teams went 162-64 vs. ACC competition.
This South Carolina city named 2nd best for job opportunities by WalletHub
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Searching for jobs can be a tough process even in the best of times. But South Carolina's capital city apparently has quite a few opportunities available - enough to receive a national ranking. According to the personal finance website WalletHub, Columbia, South Carolina ranks second for...
chathamjournal.com
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
Rowesville, January 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
North Carolina Central University 1 of 3 HBCUs to receive funding after bomb threats
President Biden's administration announced Friday that NC Central University would be one of three schools to receive funding in the aftermath of bomb threats that terrorized students early last year.
cbs17
Shaw University professor explains MLK’s impact in Triangle during civil rights movement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — April of 1960 — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visits Shaw University. “One of the things we celebrate at Shaw University is the founding of SNCC. The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. It didn’t just pop up,” said Dr. Valerie Ann Johnson. Johnson...
cbs17
Durham basketball coach hopes to raise bone marrow awareness after cancer diagnosis
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — With several decades of coaching under his belt, basketball is staple in Ovester Grays’ life. Coach Grays had to re-evaluate that life in 2019. “I just started feeling really tired, had some weight loss, lymph nodes started to grow and get big. With different series of tests, I was diagnosed with a stage four lymphoma cancer,” Grays told CBS 17.
