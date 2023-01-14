Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment
Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
wtxl.com
Thomas County Central downs Houston County in Friday night girls hoops action
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — On Friday night Thomas County Central improved to 9-2 by defeating Houston County 57-47. The Jackets were in control the entire second half and would pull away late. The win, marks two in a row for the ladies. Up next for TCC, a date with...
Monticello, January 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Dublin restaurant named 'Best in the South' by SEC Network show
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia restaurant is going on the big screen. Minute Grill in Dublin is owned by Donna Shinholster, who took over the business from her mom. The grill has been serving burgers and coleslaw for more than 50 years. The SEC Network's True South program...
NOW CASTING: Disney+ series looks for background actors in Georgia
MACON, Ga — Looking to kick off a career in acting? A Disney + show is filming in Macon later this month and is looking for background actors. The Macon Film Commission says it is currently looking for background actors for season four of GENIUS, which is currently streaming on Disney+. This season of Genius focuses on the stories of Civil Rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X.
Albany Herald
Percy Hunter Stone inducted into National 4-H Hall of Fame
EATONTON — Percy Hunter Stone, Georgia’s first black 4-H state leader in the era of segregation, was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame on Oct. 7 in Washington, D.C. Stone led the organization formerly known as the Negro 4-H Club. He was recognized for his unwavering dedication to creating equal opportunities for all 4-Hers.
Theatre Macon's 'Brooklyn the Musical' brings poignant New York story to Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Theatre Macon brings the sounds of New York to Central Georgia with their upcoming production of Brooklyn the Musical. The show centers on a group of five homeless musicians known as the City Weeds who transform a street corner under the Brooklyn Bridge into their play space.
Daybreak in Macon offers shelter from cold temperatures
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia is seeing low temperatures this weekend, and Daybreak shelter in Macon is opening their doors to make sure no one freezes. They opened last night to provide warmth with the help of the Warner Robins warming center. Sister Theresa Sullivan tells us they wanted...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 16-year-old girl who disappeared
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Earnesha Morgan, 16, was reported missing January 13 from her home in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. Earnesha is described as 5 feet 7...
WMAZ
Multiple gun stores in Warner Robins broken into early Monday morning
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Three gun stores in Warner Robins were broken into overnight, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. The first happened on Moody Road just before 3:30 a.m. at Oakridge Arms. Video from the business showed the suspect’s vehicle was used in the burglary, and they stole multiple weapons from this location.
DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
Dublin hosts 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade
DUBLIN, Ga. — Folks in Dublin gathered on Saturday to watch the city's 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown. The event was sponsored by the Dublin-Laurens Martin Luther King Jr. committee, and started at 10 a.m. Over 100 floats participated in the parade, including ones from...
wgxa.tv
Bleckley County firefighters battle RV fire, space heater possibly to blame
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An RV went up in flames over the weekend in Bleckley County. In a post to YouTube, the Bleckley County Fire Department says their crews responded to an address off Highway 87 just before 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials say Engine 1 was first on the scene and discovered the camper was fully involved in the fire. Multiple other units responded to help fight the flames.
Grocery, hot meal giveaway in Griffin | Details
GRIFFIN, Ga. — After at least two tornadoes tore through the Griffin area, a group of young volunteers is teaming up with major businesses to help clean up the storm debris and provide hot meals to those who need them. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the...
'Love, peace, & joy': Macon celebrates Martin Luther King Jr's legacy
MACON, Ga. — A civil-rights activist and a Baptist minister, Martin Luther King Jr. is an important figure in Georgia's history. Monday is the day Macon celebrates him. From breakfasts to a march, the 16th is chock full of events honoring Dr. King's legacy. City Hall was the center...
Bibb students compete in Martin Luther King Jr. speech contest
MACON, Ga. — Monday is a day where we can reflect on some of Martin Luther King Jr.'s most powerful speeches, where he spoke about racial equality, civil rights, and justice for all. Bibb County middle and high school students did just that on Saturday at the Elaine H....
Bibb County Sheriff's Office searching for missing older man with medical issues
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man with medical issues who went missing Friday morning. According to a news release, 77-year-old Carl Isiah Ford left his home in the 1500 block of Burton Avenue after 8:30 a.m. Ford suffers from medical issues that he may need treatment for.
wgxa.tv
Man arrested after Warner Robins business is shot up
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after deputies responded to a call at RCI Collision on Corder Road to find the place had been shot up. Deputies say that several vehicles, the business office, and a nearby home were struck by gunfire. Investigators were able to...
'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
WMAZ
A man was arrested after shooting at the RCI Collision in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after shooting at a business on Corder Road, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. A man fired multiple shots at the RCI Collision located at 810 Corder Road. Investigators found shell casings in the road at Corder Road and Nelson Drive.
