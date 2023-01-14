ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Hires Cincinnati’s DerMarr Johnson as New Assistant

West Virginia basketball announced the hiring of their new assistant DerMarr Johnson on Monday afternoon. Johnson has served as Cincinnati’s director of player development since May 2021. “I’m excited for this opportunity to work with my coach, and I’m looking forward to getting to know and working with the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lima News

Longtime sportswriter passes away

Veteran sportswriter Tom Usher, who has written for The Lima News since 1986, passed away over the weekend. Usher, a native of Cincinnati, covered the high profile sports like basketball, football and baseball with great skill and passion but also frequently wrote with the same skill and passion about sports like soccer and hockey. He graduated from Cincinnati St. Xavier High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Xavier University.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

C.J. boys suffer first loss of season to Pace Academy

KETTERIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Chaminade Julienne saw its undefeated season come to an end on Saturday night with a 62-55 defeat against Pace Academy in boys basketball at the Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational at Fairmont HS. George Washington III led the Eagles with 26 points on the night, while his brother B.B. Washington, dropped […]
DAYTON, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Secret NKY: Around the Corner Fabrics shop stitches its history into iconic theatre in Latonia

Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading ladies of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
COVINGTON, KY
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
Libby Shively McAvoy

Restaurant Review--Otto's in Covington

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have many excellent independently-owned restaurants. I could name a restaurant I enjoy in each independent area, such as Covington, Newport, Mariemont, Madeira, Montgomery, and Kenwood, and I could go on and on; after all, Cincinnati is quite large.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Ford's 65th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel show

CINCINNATI — Ford will be having their 65th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel show between the dates of Jan. 20-22 and Jan. 25-29. There will be online advanced tickets for $13 for adults and children ages 12 and up. These tickets will be online only until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 19.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

25 Fast-Food Chains We Wish Would Come to Greater Cincinnati Already

Cincinnati has no shortage of great places to eat, but at CityBeat, we believe there's no such thing as too many food options. Maybe you heard about how delicious Whataburger is from friends or family out West or maybe you tried Bojangles on a road trip and now you're craving their biscuits and chicken, but there are none around.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

New year means new airlines, new flights and new technology for CVG

The Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is looking to lower passenger stress levels in 2023 through innovation. CVG lays claim to be the first to try “Grab and Go” robots which serve travelers in Concourse B. (now Pittsburgh and Rome, Italy have them) Customers order from a mobile app and the robot brings food right to the gate.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a fire on Ferguson Road in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a fire on Ferguson Road in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a man shot in the leg on Harrison Avenue in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a man shot in the leg in the 2900 block of Harrison Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
CINCINNATI, OH

