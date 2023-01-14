Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Hires Cincinnati’s DerMarr Johnson as New Assistant
West Virginia basketball announced the hiring of their new assistant DerMarr Johnson on Monday afternoon. Johnson has served as Cincinnati’s director of player development since May 2021. “I’m excited for this opportunity to work with my coach, and I’m looking forward to getting to know and working with the...
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland lands HBCU All-American transfer, flipping commitment from Cincinnati
Corey Bullock was headed to Cincinnati but has decided to instead play in the Big Ten. Bullock, out of North Carolina Central, announced his commitment to play for Mike Locksley’s program Sunday. He had commitment to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Bullock, an Accokeek, Maryland native, heads...
Dee Alexander and Saniyah Hall keep playing their game and ignoring the haters
The two superstars faced off as Purcell Marian defeated Laurel at Classic in the Country
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati cheer team wins second-straight national championship
The University of Cincinnati cheerleading team took home the Division 1 National championship on Saturday in Orlando. Saturday's victory marked back-to-back national championships for the UC cheer team. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be...
Seini Hicks fitting right in with pack at West Clermont
After transferring from North Carolina, Hicks is averaging 13.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for the Wolves
Lima News
Longtime sportswriter passes away
Veteran sportswriter Tom Usher, who has written for The Lima News since 1986, passed away over the weekend. Usher, a native of Cincinnati, covered the high profile sports like basketball, football and baseball with great skill and passion but also frequently wrote with the same skill and passion about sports like soccer and hockey. He graduated from Cincinnati St. Xavier High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Xavier University.
C.J. boys suffer first loss of season to Pace Academy
KETTERIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Chaminade Julienne saw its undefeated season come to an end on Saturday night with a 62-55 defeat against Pace Academy in boys basketball at the Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational at Fairmont HS. George Washington III led the Eagles with 26 points on the night, while his brother B.B. Washington, dropped […]
Secret NKY: Around the Corner Fabrics shop stitches its history into iconic theatre in Latonia
Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading ladies of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
Restaurant Review--Otto's in Covington
Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have many excellent independently-owned restaurants. I could name a restaurant I enjoy in each independent area, such as Covington, Newport, Mariemont, Madeira, Montgomery, and Kenwood, and I could go on and on; after all, Cincinnati is quite large.
WLWT 5
Ford's 65th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel show
CINCINNATI — Ford will be having their 65th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel show between the dates of Jan. 20-22 and Jan. 25-29. There will be online advanced tickets for $13 for adults and children ages 12 and up. These tickets will be online only until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 19.
whbc.com
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetite!
Cincinnati CityBeat
25 Fast-Food Chains We Wish Would Come to Greater Cincinnati Already
Cincinnati has no shortage of great places to eat, but at CityBeat, we believe there's no such thing as too many food options. Maybe you heard about how delicious Whataburger is from friends or family out West or maybe you tried Bojangles on a road trip and now you're craving their biscuits and chicken, but there are none around.
CityBeat Streets: Six Cincinnatians Reveal Neighborhood Secrets
CityBeat is hitting the streets to ask locals about a different topic each week.
wvxu.org
New year means new airlines, new flights and new technology for CVG
The Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is looking to lower passenger stress levels in 2023 through innovation. CVG lays claim to be the first to try “Grab and Go” robots which serve travelers in Concourse B. (now Pittsburgh and Rome, Italy have them) Customers order from a mobile app and the robot brings food right to the gate.
WLWT 5
Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a fire on Ferguson Road in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a fire on Ferguson Road in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Report of a man shot in the leg on Harrison Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a man shot in the leg in the 2900 block of Harrison Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
