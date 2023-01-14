Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
College Athlete Arrested For MurderOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
tigerrag.com
Alabama bombs LSU, 106-66, in biggest blowout in series history
LSU needed everything – everything and more – to go its way to have a chance on the road Saturday against No. 4 Alabama in Southeastern Conference play. Nothing, however, went the Tigers’ way. Brandon Miller scored a game-high 31 points and had six 3-pointers by halftime,...
BH tabs past Auburn football coaching staff target a Tide DC candidate
A former Auburn football defensive coordinator target has been linked by Bama Hammer’s Ronald Evans to the vacant Alabama Crimson Tide DC role under Nick Saban in the aftermath of Pete Golding’s departure to Ole Miss. Former Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who was mentioned for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kolbe Fields, former LSU LB, announces transfer destination
Kolbe Fields, a linebacker who transferred to LSU after a season at South Carolina, has found his new home. Fields told BleedTechBlue.com of Rivals that he intends to transfer to Louisiana Tech. Fields will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Fields said, “The coaching...
LSU Defeats Auburn 84-54 on Historic Day in Baton Rouge
Tigers get the job done on Seimone Augustus Day, Angel Reese records another double-double.
Auburn women's basketball outclassed in Baton Rouge; fall to 0-5 in SEC play
A shorthanded Auburn women's basketball team was tasked with a road matchup against No. 5 LSU — on the Bayou Bengal's alumni weekend and in front of nearly 10,000 fans. Coach Johnnie Harris' squad was unable to beat the odds.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum addresses the defensive coordinator candidate that would satisfy Crimson Tide fans
Paul Finebaum has a pulse on the Alabama fan base as much as any person working in the media. So when a major news story like a coordinator change comes into the picture, the ESPN commentator offers some perspective. Finebaum joined “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX in...
Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest
The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
Paul Finebaum Has Bold Suggestion For Alabama Defensive Coordinator
Changes are afoot in Tuscaloosa when it comes to Alabama's defensive coordinator. And during his regular Monday radio segment on WJOX, college football commentator Paul Finebaum hopped on with "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" to discuss which DC hire would excite the Tide's fanbase the most. As ...
Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. No. 4 Alabama
Tigers hit the road to Tuscaloosa for their toughest test of the season, efficient Crimson Tide squad.
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team set to honor 'transformational' player Seimone Augustus
There’s so much to Seimone Augustus and her place in LSU sports history that a statue can almost fail to do her justice. But LSU is going to try Sunday. On the plaza outside the LSU basketball practice facility, the school will unveil the likeness-in-bronze of Augustus, a Capitol High star who stayed home and helped transform a program that has ridden her tailwinds to a 17-0 start and No. 5 national ranking this season.
Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder
Crimson Tide junior forward one of two men charged after a fatal shooting took place near the university.
Lane Kiffin Reacts To Poaching Pete Golding From Alabama
It was announced on Friday that defensive coordinator Pete Golding was leaving Alabama for the same role at Ole Miss. Golding was Alabama's defensive coordinator from 2018-2022. According to ESPN, he felt the move to Ole Miss was best for him and his family. Alabama was tied ...
Breaking: Alabama Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal On Saturday
Junior wideout Tyler Harrell is reportedly on the move. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, the Alabama wide receiver has officially entered the transfer portal after transferring to the Tide from Louisville this past season. Harrell only played in five games for Alabama this year as he battled ...
tdalabamamag.com
Sterling Dixon confirms he is locked in with Alabama after Junior Day
Sterling Dixon confirmed he was still rolling with the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday after visiting for Junior Day. Dixon is currently one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The four-star recruit is a product of Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama. He is one of the many recruits who visited Alabama for Junior Day Saturday.
Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire
Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff. According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama DB calls for Jeremy Pruitt to return and run the defense
A former Alabama defensive back is now calling for the Crimson Tide to return Jeremy Pruitt. Will Lowery, a native of Hoover, Ala., came in Nick Saban’s first marquee recruiting class in 2008. He arrived as a walk-on defensive back, but he played in 2010 and 2011. Lowery had...
LSU Confirms Student Struck by Vehicle While Standing in Middle of Roadway Has Died
An LSU student who was on life support after being hit in the middle of the roadway has died.
wbrz.com
'Good Morning America' focuses on Olivia Dunne-mania and troubling side effects; report airing Monday morning on WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - "Good Morning America" is discussing the frenzy surrounding LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and the precautions the school is now having to take. Watch live newscasts here. The social media star asked fans to "be respectful" after a gym meet in Utah when teenage boys caused disruptions to...
Report: Alabama Guard Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder
The junior was reportedly charged in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting.
GoFundMe organized for son of Tuscaloosa shooting victim
A way to help the son of the victim of Sunday morning’s Tuscaloosa shooting has been established online. A GoFundMe page was launched by Decarla Heard, the mother of the Birmingham woman killed in the shooting for which former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23 of Birmingham, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
Comments / 0