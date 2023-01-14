ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tigerrag.com

Alabama bombs LSU, 106-66, in biggest blowout in series history

LSU needed everything – everything and more – to go its way to have a chance on the road Saturday against No. 4 Alabama in Southeastern Conference play. Nothing, however, went the Tigers’ way. Brandon Miller scored a game-high 31 points and had six 3-pointers by halftime,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kolbe Fields, former LSU LB, announces transfer destination

Kolbe Fields, a linebacker who transferred to LSU after a season at South Carolina, has found his new home. Fields told BleedTechBlue.com of Rivals that he intends to transfer to Louisiana Tech. Fields will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Fields said, “The coaching...
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest

The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theadvocate.com

LSU women's basketball team set to honor 'transformational' player Seimone Augustus

There’s so much to Seimone Augustus and her place in LSU sports history that a statue can almost fail to do her justice. But LSU is going to try Sunday. On the plaza outside the LSU basketball practice facility, the school will unveil the likeness-in-bronze of Augustus, a Capitol High star who stayed home and helped transform a program that has ridden her tailwinds to a 17-0 start and No. 5 national ranking this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Sterling Dixon confirms he is locked in with Alabama after Junior Day

Sterling Dixon confirmed he was still rolling with the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday after visiting for Junior Day. Dixon is currently one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The four-star recruit is a product of Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama. He is one of the many recruits who visited Alabama for Junior Day Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire

Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff.  According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.   Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

GoFundMe organized for son of Tuscaloosa shooting victim

A way to help the son of the victim of Sunday morning’s Tuscaloosa shooting has been established online. A GoFundMe page was launched by Decarla Heard, the mother of the Birmingham woman killed in the shooting for which former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23 of Birmingham, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

