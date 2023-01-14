Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The state of Oregon's QB room right now as the 2023 roster remains in flux
It can be hard to keep up with everything given all the roster turnover that now takes place in December and January. Because of that, it feels like an opportune time to provide some insight into how each position group stacks up at the current moment. Over the next week...
Lunardi places ASU basketball in ‘Last 4 In’ for March Madness bracket
The Arizona State Sun Devils basketball team is off to one of its best starts in school history, racing out to a 15-3 overall record and 6-1 in the conference. Despite ASU’s best start since the 1980-81 season, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi believes the Sun Devils are still a fringe tournament team as a “Last Four In” participant.
2025 QB Wyatt Becker visits Arizona State and leaves with an offer
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon 2025 quarterback Wyatt Becker got a chance to visit with Kenny Dillingham and the new Arizona State staff on Saturday and left campus with another scholarship to consider. “I was really looking forward to checking out ASU since Coach Dillingham has taken over,” Becker told 247Sports....
KVAL
Oregon men's basketball shocks nation, takes down No. 9 Arizona
EUGENE, Ore. — After losing to Arizona State on Thursday, Oregon men's basketball head coach Dana Altman said he drove down to Roseburg in complete silence, trying to figure out a way to fix the performance the Ducks showed earlier this week. Whatever Altman thought of in that car...
Video: Oregon DE Matayo Uiagalelei talks about his first week on campus in Eugene
We had a chance to catch up with former Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete and Oregon edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei at Polynesian Bowl check-in earlier today. Uiagalelei made a Signing Day decision, announcing for the Oregon Ducks in what was one of the most heavily contested races all year.
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon
Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
Wrestling: Newberg, Mountain View and Thurston girls the big winners in the Oregon Classic
Two-time reigning Class 6A wrestling team champion Newberg has made it clear that it is still the team to beat in Oregon’s largest classification with a 40-31 win over West Linn to take first place in the Oregon Classic Saturday in Redmond. Newberg opened the dual with five straight...
philomathnews.com
PHS wrestlers see top competition at Oregon Classic
The Philomath High School wrestling team went up against some of Class 4A’s best competition on Friday and Saturday at the Oregon Classic in Redmond and came away with three wins and two losses in the duals tournament. Sophomore River Sandstrom, freshman Porter Compton and freshman Riley Barrett won...
travellemming.com
8 Best Phoenix Neighborhoods (for 2023)
Planning to move to or visit Phoenix? I’m here to fill you in on the best Phoenix neighborhoods. This guide overviews the pros and cons of 8 communities in Phoenix. I share insights about each neighborhood’s entertainment, schools, safety, and general residents. Find ideal neighborhoods for young professionals, families, retirees, and everyone in between.
azbigmedia.com
Mr. Pickles opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, a beloved mom-and-pop family of quick-service restaurants in northern California, has officially opened its first location in Arizona. The restaurant, located at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road on the corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Blvd., is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
KTAR.com
Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley
PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
Growing cafe chain opening new location in Arizona
A growing cafe chain is opening another new location in Arizona this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Cartel Roasting Co. will be holding the grand opening for its newest Arizona cafe location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell across the Phoenix area?
PHOENIX — There are still another two weeks left of January and the month has already recorded some of the most rainfall the Valley has seen in years. As of Jan. 16, the Phoenix area had accumulated 1.07" of rainfall. The Valley has not recorded over an inch of rainfall during the month of January since 2017 when 1.31" fell over the Valley.
KTAR.com
New Mesa sports park with LED lighting to host grand opening Saturday
PHOENIX — Mesa is hosting a grand opening for a new sports park Saturday at 9 a.m. The Lehi Sports Park located at Center Street and Lehi Road in north Mesa has five multi-sports fields that will be primarily used for soccer. The fields will be illuminated by LED lighting which will only be on when fields are in use and limit light pollution in the surrounding neighborhood.
AZFamily
Company involved in deadly semi-truck wreck had history of crashes in Arizona
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
'Democrats, Republicans, talking about the same things': Oregon House speaker Dan Rayfield on the 2023 session
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's legislative session gets underway in Salem on Tuesday. It'll be the first session lawmakers are together in person at the Capitol building since before the pandemic, and the first long session as Speaker of the House for Representative Dan Rayfield. Democratic Rep. Rayfield was re-elected...
luxury-houses.net
Asked For $11.95 Million, This Modern Contemporary Home in Scottsdale Arizona Offers Unobstructed Views Of Camelback Mountain And Stunning Desert Topography
4451 E Joshua Tree Ln Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 4451 E Joshua Tree Ln, Scottdale, Arizona is an architectural triumph harmoniously blending form and function with the natural desert environment, designed by C.P. Drewett and built by Bedrock Developer. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,458 square feet of living space. To know more about 4451 E Joshua Tree Ln, please contact Jim Bruske (Phone: 602 768 3772) and Gretchen Baumgardner (Phone: 602 909 7056) at Engel & Voelkers Scottsdale for full support and perfect service.
NTSB says ‘cloud shot up vertically’ in front of Hawaiian Airlines plane prior to severe turbulence
HONOLULU — The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Friday that a “cloud shot up vertically” in front of a Hawaiian Airlines plane prior to severe turbulence that left 25 people injured last month. Just after 10 a.m. on Dec. 18, Hawaiian Airlines Flight...
Pregnant woman, 2 teenagers, among 4 shot overnight in Phoenix
TEMPE, Ariz. — A pregnant woman and two teenagers were among four people shot at a townhome in Phoenix on Sunday night. Police are still looking for suspects. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking area of an townhome complex near 48th Street and Broadway Road, police on the scene said.
