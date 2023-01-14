Read full article on original website
thecutoffnews.com
Decoldest to LA Tech, Lyddy to UAB
Two of Friday Football Fever's most prominent stars are in new locations for the upcoming college football season. Former Green Oaks and Nebraska wide receiver Decoldest Crawford has committed to Louisiana Tech after entering the transfer portal late last year. He redshirted for the 2022 season after suffering an injury in fall camp.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jayden Lewis, 4-star 2024 CB out of Alabama, announces 5 SEC teams among top 6
Jayden Lewis, a 4-star 2024 cornerback out of Anniston, Alabama has narrowed his list of possible teams to 6, and 5 hail from the SEC. Lewis is ranked the No. 25 cornerback in the country, and the No. 17 player in the state of Alabama. He listed Tennessee, Florida State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Auburn among his top 6.
Comeback Town: What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?
Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
Alabama ‘surgical’ as it cuts through SEC: ‘Our mission is to win a national championship’
Minutes after Alabama completed one of its most lopsided SEC wins in program history Saturday, its star player whose shooting had LSU on the mat before halftime was in no mood to gloat. “All we can do is get back to the basics and prepare for Vanderbilt,” said Brandon Miller,...
Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest
The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
Fact or Fiction: Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Next Alabama DC, Will Muschamp's Future
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if Pete Golding was silently fired at Alabama...
wbrc.com
Huffman HS girl’s basketball coach collapses during game Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools confirm Huffman High School girl’s basketball coach Lin Slater collapsed and was transported to a local hospital Saturday. It happened near the end of the Huffman/Ramsay game. She has since been released from the hospital, according to BCS. Slater updated social media...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football Junior Day Offer Roundup
Alabama football extended three new offers Saturday during its Junior Day. Here is a look at each prospect who earned an offer:. Hibbler is a 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman out of Holmes County High School in Lexington, Mississippi. Alabama was the 10th D1 program to offer him. Auburn followed suit Saturday, pushing Hibbler’s offer total to 11.
Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder
Crimson Tide junior forward one of two men charged after a fatal shooting took place near the university.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offer motivation for Parker ATH Na’eem Offord
Na’eem Offord earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday during his visit to UA for Junior Day. Offord is a sophomore at Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama. He currently holds 12 D1 offers. Alabama’s cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson informed Offord of his offer from the Crimson Tide.
Alabama Loses Sixth Wide Receiver To Transfer Portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is in a period of transition where coaches and players are deciding what their futures will hold. Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell took to Twitter to announce he has entered the transfer portal. Harrell spent one season with the Crimson Tide and appeared in five games.
Breaking: Alabama Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal On Saturday
Junior wideout Tyler Harrell is reportedly on the move. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, the Alabama wide receiver has officially entered the transfer portal after transferring to the Tide from Louisville this past season. Harrell only played in five games for Alabama this year as he battled ...
Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire
Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff. According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum addresses the defensive coordinator candidate that would satisfy Crimson Tide fans
Paul Finebaum has a pulse on the Alabama fan base as much as any person working in the media. So when a major news story like a coordinator change comes into the picture, the ESPN commentator offers some perspective. Finebaum joined “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX in...
Rush Propst returning to high school football coaching in Alabama
Rush Propst is back among the ranks of Alabama high school football coaches. The former Hoover coach was introduced this afternoon as the associate head coach and athletic director at Coosa Christian in Gadsden. Mark O’Bryant coached Coosa to the state semifinals a year ago and was named 1A Coach...
Alabama basketball player charged with murder in shooting near campus
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus.Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.Miles, 21, a junior reserve forward from Washington, D.C., and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Charles County, Maryland, were both charged with capital murder. The capital murder charge arose because the death involved shots fired into a vehicle, Kennedy said."At this time, it appears that the only motive...
jsugamecocksports.com
Ibsen sets new JSU indoor pole vault record to open season
BIRMINGHAM – In the first indoor meet of 2023, Jacksonville State saw a new school record set at the UAB Vulcan Invitational on Saturday. Freshman Lennon Ibsen of Fort Payne, Ala., cleared 3.70 meters (12'-1.50") in the pole vault, narrowly topping the previous indoor record of 12-feet even set by Amber Wiley in 2010. The Gamecocks had a trio of pole vaulters in the meet. Kayley Stanley came home fourth at 3.30 meters, followed ny Savannah Yates with a 3.20 meter height.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans strongly voted to have Jeremy Pruitt back as defensive coordinator
It is more than former players voicing opinions for Jeremy Pruitt to return to Alabama as defensive coordinator. Most fans of the Crimson Tide want him back too. He is one of the biggest names out there to potentially replace Pete Golding, joining Glenn Schumann (Georgia) and Jim Leonhard (Wisconsin). Several fans on Twitter participated in a poll for Touchdown Alabama Magazine for who they want to see hired as a defensive coordinator. Pruitt won with 64.3 percent of the votes.
GoFundMe Created For Tuscaloosa Strip Shooting Victim’s Son
Early Sunday morning on January 15th, a minor altercation on the Tuscaloosa Strip led to bullets flying and the life of 23-year-old Birmingham woman Jamea Jonae Harris being taken. Jamea was a mother of a 5-year-old and as a result of the violence that took place that early morning, her...
25 years her way: Sherri Jackson discusses a quarter-century of ‘loving on Birmingham’
The afro changed everything.
