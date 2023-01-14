ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

thecutoffnews.com

Decoldest to LA Tech, Lyddy to UAB

Two of Friday Football Fever's most prominent stars are in new locations for the upcoming college football season. Former Green Oaks and Nebraska wide receiver Decoldest Crawford has committed to Louisiana Tech after entering the transfer portal late last year. He redshirted for the 2022 season after suffering an injury in fall camp.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jayden Lewis, 4-star 2024 CB out of Alabama, announces 5 SEC teams among top 6

Jayden Lewis, a 4-star 2024 cornerback out of Anniston, Alabama has narrowed his list of possible teams to 6, and 5 hail from the SEC. Lewis is ranked the No. 25 cornerback in the country, and the No. 17 player in the state of Alabama. He listed Tennessee, Florida State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Auburn among his top 6.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest

The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Huffman HS girl’s basketball coach collapses during game Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools confirm Huffman High School girl’s basketball coach Lin Slater collapsed and was transported to a local hospital Saturday. It happened near the end of the Huffman/Ramsay game. She has since been released from the hospital, according to BCS. Slater updated social media...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football Junior Day Offer Roundup

Alabama football extended three new offers Saturday during its Junior Day. Here is a look at each prospect who earned an offer:. Hibbler is a 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman out of Holmes County High School in Lexington, Mississippi. Alabama was the 10th D1 program to offer him. Auburn followed suit Saturday, pushing Hibbler’s offer total to 11.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offer motivation for Parker ATH Na’eem Offord

Na’eem Offord earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday during his visit to UA for Junior Day. Offord is a sophomore at Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama. He currently holds 12 D1 offers. Alabama’s cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson informed Offord of his offer from the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Loses Sixth Wide Receiver To Transfer Portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is in a period of transition where coaches and players are deciding what their futures will hold. Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell took to Twitter to announce he has entered the transfer portal. Harrell spent one season with the Crimson Tide and appeared in five games.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire

Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff.  According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.   Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS DFW

Alabama basketball player charged with murder in shooting near campus

Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus.Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.Miles, 21, a junior reserve forward from Washington, D.C., and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Charles County, Maryland, were both charged with capital murder. The capital murder charge arose because the death involved shots fired into a vehicle, Kennedy said."At this time, it appears that the only motive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
jsugamecocksports.com

Ibsen sets new JSU indoor pole vault record to open season

BIRMINGHAM – In the first indoor meet of 2023, Jacksonville State saw a new school record set at the UAB Vulcan Invitational on Saturday. Freshman Lennon Ibsen of Fort Payne, Ala., cleared 3.70 meters (12'-1.50") in the pole vault, narrowly topping the previous indoor record of 12-feet even set by Amber Wiley in 2010. The Gamecocks had a trio of pole vaulters in the meet. Kayley Stanley came home fourth at 3.30 meters, followed ny Savannah Yates with a 3.20 meter height.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans strongly voted to have Jeremy Pruitt back as defensive coordinator

It is more than former players voicing opinions for Jeremy Pruitt to return to Alabama as defensive coordinator. Most fans of the Crimson Tide want him back too. He is one of the biggest names out there to potentially replace Pete Golding, joining Glenn Schumann (Georgia) and Jim Leonhard (Wisconsin). Several fans on Twitter participated in a poll for Touchdown Alabama Magazine for who they want to see hired as a defensive coordinator. Pruitt won with 64.3 percent of the votes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

