Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus.Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.Miles, 21, a junior reserve forward from Washington, D.C., and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Charles County, Maryland, were both charged with capital murder. The capital murder charge arose because the death involved shots fired into a vehicle, Kennedy said."At this time, it appears that the only motive...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO