Baltimore, MD

247Sports

Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Terps take the next step with 7-footer

Without a lot of impact big men available, the Maryland basketball staff hasn't focused much on frontcourt recruits in the 2023 class lately, instead looking likely to replenish that part of the roster in the transfer portal. But Kevin Willard has added one high school center to his list during the past month, and now he's taking the next step.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

VIDEO: 2024 QB Michael Van Buren at Raw 7v7 Showcase

MIAMI, Fla. -- Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren at the Raw 7v7 Showcase. Van Buren is considered a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings and the eighth-best quarterback in the 2024 class. He completed 57 percent (57 of 100) of his passes for...
BALTIMORE, MD
earnthenecklace.com

Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Raising Cane’s opens first Maryland restaurant in Towson

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County has a new restaurant, and it’s a first for Maryland. Raising Cane’s held a grand opening for its new Towson location this week. A long line of customer’s waited for hours on Thursday to enjoy the restaurant’s famous chicken fingers. Raising Cane’s...
TOWSON, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Severna Park Woman Wins Martin Luther King Award

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast was held at the La Fontaine Bleue restaurant in Glen Burnie January 16, and among the year’s honorees was Severna Park resident Abbie Ellicott, who won the Dallas G. Pace Sr. Humanitarian Award. The Dallas G. Pace Sr. Humanitarian Award recognizes...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
techvisibility.com

Brand new Information on Payday loans into the Baltimore, Maryland

Every day life is made totally out of fortune and you may misfortune and you can therefore is in our create. When we and also be, we feel something strat to get responsible, yet not, lifetime can invariably treat your own to your various ways. Brand of shocks you desire me to spend cash i never envision i’d like – although some one to pick they must save money having the following day, the long run can be not knowing and considered may well not adequate. Then payday loans to the Baltimore Maryland have been in away from use.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Maxwell, Raheem DeVaughn and others join lineup for Moore’s inaugural gala

Grammy Award-winner Maxwell and R&B singer-songwriter Raheem DeVaughn are among the headliners for Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s inaugural gala in Baltimore, the organizing committee announced Thursday. Additional performances by beloved local R&B group Dru Hill, Baltimore trumpeter Brandon Woody, ballerina Caroline Rocher Barnes, the Morton Street Dance Center, the University...
BALTIMORE, MD
multihousingnews.com

Howard Hughes Lands $117M for Maryland Community

The project is part of the firm’s master-planned development, the Downtown Columbia Plan. The Howard Hughes Corp. has secured financing for its 382-unit community that’s part of its ambitious master-planned development in Columbia, Md. JLL arranged the $117 million loan that will be used to take out existing construction financing for the developer’s community, Juniper. The five-year fixed-rate loan was provided by an undisclosed lender.
COLUMBIA, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
MARYLAND STATE
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Baltimore school receives $5 million from James F. Knott family

The Odyssey School in Lutherville, Maryland, has announced a $5 million matching gift from the family of James F. Knott. The largest gift in the school’s history will support the expansion and improvement of Odyssey’s facilities to include a dedicated cafeteria, meeting space for professional development and outreach efforts, and additional classroom space. The school serves students with dyslexia and language learning differences.
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The Salvation Army of Central Maryland holds 5th Annual Bundle up Baltimore event

NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WBFF) — The Salvation Army of Central Maryland held their 5th Annual Bundle up Baltimore event on Saturday. Salvation Army Community Relations Director Sherryn Gaworecki said they partnered up with ZIPS dry cleaners and Today's 101.9 to collect coats, jackets and blankets for Baltimore's venerable residents battling homelessness and unemployment.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Lucky Lottery Pool Collects $250,000 Top-Prize Win

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Only a few months ago, a restaurant owner came into Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. The Glen Burnie resident made his way back to the Winner’s Circle this week on behalf of a Lottery pool that includes 20 of his employees.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Daily Voice

Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds

Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Transgender man wins lawsuit against St. Joseph after hospital cancels hysterectomy

BALTIMORE – A federal judge ruled the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center discriminated against a transgender Baltimore man on the basis of sex when the hospital canceled his hysterectomy in 2020. Jesse Hammons said he was all ready for the surgery in January 2020 when the hospital canceled the surgery the night before it was scheduled. The surgery was recommended by Hammons' physician to treat gender dysphoria. The Towson hospital's chief medical officer told the surgeon it "cannot do transgender surgery at St. Joseph." "His story, really, is a powerful example of some of the impact these policies have...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Crash with injuries reported in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a crash in the White Marsh area on Monday morning. The crash was reported at around 8 a.m. on January 16 in the area of Philadelphia Road at East Joppa Road (21162), according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. Several injuries were reported...
WHITE MARSH, MD

