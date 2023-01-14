Super producer, singer, rapper, and songwriter Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott gave the commencement address at Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Virginia. A Virginia native herself, the Grammy winner delivered a heartfelt 10-minute address to the Dec. 2022 graduates, and she did so without notes. She told graduates to make sure that they surrounded themselves with friends who have "good energy" as an encouragement to achieve their goals. While she's accomplished tons in her career thus far, she preached words of pride to the graduates with so much to look forward to.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO