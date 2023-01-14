Read full article on original website
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Norfolk State loses to Howard on last-second technical foul
NORFOLK (WAVY) – Norfolk State lost its first conference game of the season in an almost unimaginable way; a technical foul call with one second remaining. Joe Bryant (team-high 23 points) hit the scored the go-ahead bucket with 1.2 seconds remaining, giving the Spartans (12-6, 2-1 in MEAC) a 84-83 lead and a big reason […]
Hampton increases fines for improper trash disposal
Hampton increases fines for improper trash disposal. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey on Monday night. Fire heavily damages townhomes in Portsmouth. The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 107-year-old property housing two townhomes.
3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar
Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk …. Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's...
Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino
City officials are placing big bets on the new Rivers Casino bringing big bucks and an economic boost to Portsmouth -- but some experts say, that might not necessarily be in the cards. Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino. City officials are placing big...
Missy Elliott Received a Major Honor in December
Super producer, singer, rapper, and songwriter Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott gave the commencement address at Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Virginia. A Virginia native herself, the Grammy winner delivered a heartfelt 10-minute address to the Dec. 2022 graduates, and she did so without notes. She told graduates to make sure that they surrounded themselves with friends who have "good energy" as an encouragement to achieve their goals. While she's accomplished tons in her career thus far, she preached words of pride to the graduates with so much to look forward to.
Two Virginia Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Virginia cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard to require masking next week
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to high, and masking will be required at the shipyard beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 22. Because of a high (red) community level, social distancing will be mandated along...
Hampton University, other HBCUs receive funding after bomb threats
HAMPTON, Va. — Federal money is on the way to Hampton University after the school dealt with bomb threats last year. Hampton University is one of several Historically Black Colleges and Universities that experienced racially targeted attacks in the early months of 2022. Now, the Department of Education is...
Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead
Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, …. The club is in full swing and will be competing this spring with a brand new car and remodeling an old one. In May, they will travel to the Midwest and the West Coast for two racecar competitions.
COVID-19 community transmission rates reach 'high level' in three Hampton Roads Cities
NORFOLK, Va. — Three Hampton Roads cities are experiencing a high community transmission rate, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, some organizations are making changes this week. CDC data shows Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News are at a high levels of transmission. In Portsmouth,...
At least 12 people were shot this weekend across Hampton Roads.
NORFOLK, Va. — As leaders and community members continue to grapple with tough questions about gun violence, another violent weekend wraps up in Hampton Roads. At least 12 people were shot from Saturday through Monday morning, according to information from police across the region. Several of the victims from...
3 women injured, 2 in critical condition after overnight shooting in Suffolk
3 women injured, 2 in critical condition after overnight …. California Pizza Kitchen closes at MacArthur Center …. California Pizza Kitchen is the latest business to leave MacArthur Center in Norfolk. Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City …. Out in front of the house...
Virginia Beach Police take 'heavily-armed individual' into custody
Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person who was illegally parked on the boardwalk. The person was heavily-armed and was wearing body armor, police said. Virginia Beach Police take 'heavily-armed individual' …. Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person...
Pharrell’s SOMETHING IN THE WATER Festival Is a ‘Vibe,’ Returns to Virginia Beach
After three years, Pharrell Williams’ acclaimed SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival returns home to Virginia Beach, VA. VIP passes sold out before the artist lineup was announced, and fans on social media say they don’t care because “we’re talking about Pharrell. He’s not gonna bring no one, but the best.”
No injuries reported following house fire on Westminster Ave in Norfolk
Crews are currently on the scene of a fire in Norfolk Friday morning.
Portsmouth man charged with second-degree murder
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth. A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth. Norfolk State loses on technical foul...
Police investigating double shooting on Colonial Ave and W. 27th Street in Norfolk
Both men have injuries believed to be life-threatening.
Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
Small business owner from Portsmouth wins $100,000 in lottery
A small business owner from Portsmouth is one of the winner's in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
Police: Newport News man goes missing on drive back home
Police are currently looking for an elderly man who has been missing since New Year's Eve.
