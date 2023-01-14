Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina A&T women suffer first CAA loss
North Carolina A&T finally ran out of gas in the CAA, falling to Delaware at home on Sunday. The post North Carolina A&T women suffer first CAA loss appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Delaware State WBB breaks 8-game skid with win over UMES
Alexis Moragne scored 21 points to help the Hornets get back in the win column. The post Delaware State WBB breaks 8-game skid with win over UMES appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
UMES gets another thrilling MEAC victory
The Hawks hand Del State another loss in a close contest. The post UMES gets another thrilling MEAC victory appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Cape Gazette
Delmarva Christian inducts new members into Athletics Hall of Fame
Delmarva Christian Schools inducted the second class into its Athletics Hall of Fame Dec. 17. New members of the hall include Kayla Burd Trujillo, Mallorie Parsons, Justin Hawkes, Luke Mathews and the 2005-06 boys’ basketball team. Kayla Burd Trujillo. Kayla is a 2011 graduate of Delmarva Christian. During her...
Wilmington Blue Rocks extend stadium lease in Delaware
The Blue Rocks pioneered development of the Wilmington Riverfront 30 years ago. And now the team has committed to staying in the fast-growing neighborhood for another seven years — through the 2030 season — with the extension of its lease of Frawley Stadium. “This is a great day...
earnthenecklace.com
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
Cape Gazette
DNREC renews Clean Delaware’s land application permit
The state has reauthorized the agricultural utilization permit allowing for Milton-based Clean Delaware to continue the land application of biosolids, septage and other approved wastes at the company’s locations in Milton and Harbeson. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin issued an order Jan. 3...
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
Bay Net
Lucky Lottery Pool Collects $250,000 Top-Prize Win
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Only a few months ago, a restaurant owner came into Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. The Glen Burnie resident made his way back to the Winner’s Circle this week on behalf of a Lottery pool that includes 20 of his employees.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware dignitaries gather at DSU for annual MLK Day program
Delaware State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program welcomed an array of state and local officials including Gov. John Carney and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The school has held an event marking the holiday since 1987 – a year after the federal holiday went into effect. One...
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
foxbaltimore.com
Snow In January? Not Looking Likely With Temps Above Average For Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Our streak of above average temps continues this week. Conditions look great for the MLK Day parade in Baltimore on Monday. Less wind today means that it will be less bumpy for pilots this afternoon and skies will be clear. Temps will be some 8-10 degrees...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Law notes; Porter Anderson, Cohen Seglias, Gawthrop Greenwood, Chancery Master
Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, Wilmington, announced that M. Blake Cleary, a Delaware bankruptcy attorney with more than 20 years of experience, has joined the firm as a partner and will serve as co-head of the firm’s bankruptcy practice. Cleary was with Young Conaway. Cleary represents clients in all...
WMDT.com
Fatal pedestrian collision in Harrington
Harrington, DE- A pedestrian collision in Harrington Delaware has left one dead according to Delaware State Police. The incident happened in the area of South Dupont Highway and Corn Crib Road around 6pm on Monday. Details are limited at this time but we will continue to update this story as...
firststateupdate.com
Man Charged With Carjacking, Kidnapping Seaford Woman, 80 Facing Slew Of Charges In Maryland
Seaford Police Department Detectives have identified Ralph Harmon, 23, of Salisbury Maryland, as the suspect in the carjacking, and kidnapping of a Seaford woman on Friday. Officials said that the incident occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. An 80-year-old female victim...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Salisbury MD You Must Try!
Are you looking for the best restaurants to tuck in for a meal while in Salisbury, MD? Don’t go anywhere! We have compilked a list of all the best restaurants in Salibsury for you to check out during your trip!. Whether you’re there for a short time, or a...
Bay Net
Annapolis Driver Finds $50,000 Road To Riches With Lucky Scratch-Off
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A retired tow truck driver, who still works full time as a mechanic, is riding high after scoring a $50,000 scratch-off win in December. The Annapolis player enjoys trying his luck with a variety of the Maryland Lottery’s games and almost missed finding his fortune on the Lucky Times 10 scratch-off.
Cape Gazette
Harbor of Refuge Light restoration update set Jan. 20
The public is invited to join the Overfalls Foundation for its program with guest speaker William “Red” Moulinier at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, at the Lewes Public Library. He will provide an update on the restoration process for the Harbor of Refuge Light on the ocean end of the outer Delaware Breakwater at the mouth of the Delaware Bay, just off Cape Henlopen.
WMDT.com
Pam Price Realty opens new location
MILLSBORO, Del. – Pam Price and Associates recently held a ribbon cutting at their newest office in Millsboro. Pam Price has consistently been one of the leading realtors in Delaware. They will now have offices in Laurel and Millsboro. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
