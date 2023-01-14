Read full article on original website
Bethune-Cookman snags thriller over Mississippi Valley
23 second half points from Joe French leads the Wildcats past the Delta Devils. The post Bethune-Cookman snags thriller over Mississippi Valley appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
YAHOO!
University-Mainland girls basketball game suspended, ruled double forfeit after skirmish
ORANGE CITY — A Five Star Conference girls basketball tournament game between host University and Mainland was suspended and ruled a double forfeit Saturday after a fight between the two teams broke out. The Buccaneers led the quarterfinal matchup 39-8 with 1:47 remaining in the second quarter when the...
Daytona Beach, January 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Crescent City High School soccer team will have a game with Father Lopez High School on January 16, 2023, 15:00:00.
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
WESH
Central Florida events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and many community leaders and residents are gathering to honor the civil rights leader. Multiple counties in Central Florida are hosting events, including parades and festivals, to celebrate King's legacy. Find a list of the upcoming events below:. Orange County. Ocoee. Dr. Martin...
Daytona Beach police looking for missing 13-year-old boy
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen at a local middle school. Police say Gary Mitchell Holmes was last seen approximately 4 p.m. at Campbell Middle School wearing a black Adidas sweatsuit with black Adidas shoes. Daytona Beach...
WESH
Deputies identify woman killed in Seminole County shooting that injured multiple people
SANFORD, Fla. — A woman is dead and multiple others are hurt after a shooting early Monday morning in Seminole County. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of CR46-A and Rinehart Road in Sanford around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting involving two vehicles.
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Special Investigation Unit in Daytona Beach found a business was conducting illegal activity, police said Friday. The Daytona Beach Police department sent the team with a warrant to search the Get ‘n Go Citgo. Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old
A Mississippi man has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 9-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl in a hostage situation last week. 25-year-old Marquez Griffin is accused of the crime in Jonestown, Mississippi where he was holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. They were able to negotiate with Griffin and got that child to safety.
fox35orlando.com
Detectives believe deadly Orlando shooting outside restaurant was calculated setup
ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives have released video surveillance footage from the night a man was fatally shot, and another was injured outside an Orlando restaurant. They believe the shooting was a setup and are asking the public to help with identifying the men in the video. The shooting happened shortly...
Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
WESH
Couple with toddler accused of kidnapping man at gunpoint in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A transient couple from Maine living in Daytona Beach is accused of kidnapping a man at gunpoint and threatening to kill him, all while the couple's young toddler was in the vehicle with them. Police say the couple befriended the man because they wanted drugs,...
WESH
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
Hundreds gather to honor Orlando’s first Black city council member
ORLANDO, Fla. — People in Central Florida are remembering more than one civil rights leader on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Hundreds of people gathered in Orlando on Monday to honor Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy, Orlando’s first Black city council member. He took the oath in 1973.
Victim identified in deadly shooting along busy Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The victim in Monday morning’s shooting in Seminole County has been identified as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. At least one person is dead after a shooting along a busy Seminole County road early Monday, deputies said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Man, 77, dies in Orange County crash on State Road 429, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died following a crash in Orange County, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Sunday near Apopka. Parts of State Road 429 were shut down because of the crash but have reopened. According to a news release,...
fox35orlando.com
Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say
SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
mynews13.com
First Black Orlando city council member to be celebrated at 32nd “Pappy" Kennedy Prayer Breakfast
ORLANDO, Fla -- On Monday the city of Orlando’s first African-American city council member will be celebrated at the 32nd Annual Arthur “Pappy" Kennedy Prayer Breakfast. Arthur “Pappy" Kennedy, grew up and paved the way in the city beautiful as the first African-American city council member in Orlando.
WESH
Daytona Beach police: 19-year-old arrested after attempted robbery ends in boyfriend's death
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. A 19-year-old woman has been arrested after Daytona Beach police say an attempted robbery resulted in her boyfriend's death. Police say officers were called to 201 Shady Place on Jan. 11 at 12:52 a.m., where they found 21-year-old...
Deputies arrest 2 men in fatal shooting at The Plaza at Millenium condos
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at The Plaza at Millenium condos last week. Deputies arrested Jacquarius Legrand, 22, and Jaivien Elliott, 19, for their involvement in the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Carlos Moreno-Anarivia. >>>...
