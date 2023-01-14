ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

dukebasketballreport.com

ACC Roundup - Only One Thing To Talk About Today

When Mike Krzyzewski got to Duke in 1980, replacing Bill Foster, the ACC was brutal. Brutal!. Dean Smith was near his zenith at UNC. Lefty Driesell was just a decade into his amazing run at Maryland. NC State had a young and vibrant Jim Valvano and Georgia Tech would hire Bobby Cremins a year later. Carl Tacy was having a good run at Wake Forest and Bill Foster (the other Bill Foster) was doing well at Clemson.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

How are recent UVA Hoops transfers doing with their new schools?

After witnessing former Virginia forward Justin McKoy being booed mercilessly in his return to John Paul Jones Arena earlier this week, it got me thinking about how exactly each one of the guys who recently left the UVA program and are now playing elsewhere are faring with their new squads.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Five-star CB Charles Lester recaps FSU visit

TALLAHASSEE – Five-star cornerback prospect Charles Lester unofficially visited on Saturday for their Junior Day event. “It’s always great to be back on campus around all the coaches and these great people,” Lester said regarding his visit. “I always love coming back to Tallahassee, and it’s just a special time here.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
cbs19news

Terry Heffernan named next UVA offensive line coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After over a month of searching UVA Football has announced Terry Heffernan will take over as the program's offensive line coach. Heffernan comes to Charlottesville after spending the last two seasons as the offensive line coach at Stanford. Heffernan has had a plethora of experience in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

New monuments must mean more than memorialization

Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Gas prices falling in state

Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen nearly two-and-a-half cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-15 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey, which shows commonwealth prices are just under 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices in the Harrisonburg market range between 3-06 and...
VIRGINIA STATE
tallahasseemagazine.com

Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location

On Jan. 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)

Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Augusta Free Press

The woman behind the In the Draft Facebook page

Valley residents know where to get community news about Stuarts Draft. Roxanne Short began the In the Draft Facebook page in February 2014. At her job at the local United States Postal Service office, Short and her coworkers talked about having a Facebook page to share daily news about birthdays, deaths, business hours and school closings.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville seeing a drop in vacancies at shopping centers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is seeing a decrease in vacancies at six shopping centers. This represents a 2.5% drop, according to a new report from the Charlottesville Office of Economic Development. Business Development Manager George Sandridge says this is good after the coronavirus pandemic created a lot of openings.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Shenandoah Valley…the next Gatlinburg?

Recently, a cadre of Page County citizens rose up to fight the building of a solar farm on a tract of land on a two-lane road coming into town. Bolstered by this support, the Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance so strict it is unlikely any solar farm will ever be built here.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

New supermarket in Shenandoah

January 14, 1965 — Plans are progressing satisfactorily for the opening in the near future of Wolfe’s IGA Foodline on U.S. 340 north of Shenandoah. It will occupy the former R.R.Koontz Distributing Co. building which has a large floor space and is being remodeled to fit the needs of the new tenant.
SHENANDOAH, VA

