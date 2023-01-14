Read full article on original website
Virginia Basketball Extends First 2026 Offer to Richmond Big Man
Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have made their first scholarship offer in the recruiting class of 2026
dukebasketballreport.com
ACC Roundup - Only One Thing To Talk About Today
When Mike Krzyzewski got to Duke in 1980, replacing Bill Foster, the ACC was brutal. Brutal!. Dean Smith was near his zenith at UNC. Lefty Driesell was just a decade into his amazing run at Maryland. NC State had a young and vibrant Jim Valvano and Georgia Tech would hire Bobby Cremins a year later. Carl Tacy was having a good run at Wake Forest and Bill Foster (the other Bill Foster) was doing well at Clemson.
Virginia Explodes in Second Half, Rolls Past Boston College 66-50
The Cavaliers put an end to a three-game losing streak with an emphatic victory over the Eagles on Sunday
Augusta Free Press
How are recent UVA Hoops transfers doing with their new schools?
After witnessing former Virginia forward Justin McKoy being booed mercilessly in his return to John Paul Jones Arena earlier this week, it got me thinking about how exactly each one of the guys who recently left the UVA program and are now playing elsewhere are faring with their new squads.
No. 13 Virginia tops Florida State to extend winning ways
Armaan Franklin scored 20 points to lead No. 13 Virginia to a 67-58 victory over Florida State on Saturday in
Virginia Football Hires Terry Heffernan as Next Offensive Line Coach
Heffernan joins Tony Elliott’s staff at UVA after spending the last two seasons as the offensive line coach at Stanford
2025 QB Tramell Jones Jr. has FSU as his No. 1 school after Junior Day visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football held their first junior day of the year on Saturday. Many talented 2024 and 2025 prospects were in Tallahassee to check out the Seminoles' program. 2025 QB Tramell Jones Jr. was among the group. The Mandarin high school product was offered by the Seminoles on...
seminoles.com
Florida State Cheerleaders Win National Championship, Golden Girls Among Top Three
Florida State’s coed cheerleading team won the UCA/UDA National Championship Sunday to cap a three-day competition held in Orlando, Fla. The Seminoles’ Golden Girls dance team finished third in the nation among Division 1A schools in the jazz competition. “I am beyond proud of all of my athletes,”...
Five-star CB Charles Lester recaps FSU visit
TALLAHASSEE – Five-star cornerback prospect Charles Lester unofficially visited on Saturday for their Junior Day event. “It’s always great to be back on campus around all the coaches and these great people,” Lester said regarding his visit. “I always love coming back to Tallahassee, and it’s just a special time here.”
cbs19news
Terry Heffernan named next UVA offensive line coach
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After over a month of searching UVA Football has announced Terry Heffernan will take over as the program's offensive line coach. Heffernan comes to Charlottesville after spending the last two seasons as the offensive line coach at Stanford. Heffernan has had a plethora of experience in...
WHSV
VA Athletic Trainers Association conference brings to light importance of AT’s
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many things came to light after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on-field nearly two weeks ago. One of those is the importance of athletic trainers at all levels. This weekend the Virginia Athletic Trainers Association (VATA) held its annual conference at Hotel...
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wsvaonline.com
Gas prices falling in state
Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen nearly two-and-a-half cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-15 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey, which shows commonwealth prices are just under 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices in the Harrisonburg market range between 3-06 and...
tallahasseemagazine.com
Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location
On Jan. 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)
Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
Augusta Free Press
The woman behind the In the Draft Facebook page
Valley residents know where to get community news about Stuarts Draft. Roxanne Short began the In the Draft Facebook page in February 2014. At her job at the local United States Postal Service office, Short and her coworkers talked about having a Facebook page to share daily news about birthdays, deaths, business hours and school closings.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville seeing a drop in vacancies at shopping centers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is seeing a decrease in vacancies at six shopping centers. This represents a 2.5% drop, according to a new report from the Charlottesville Office of Economic Development. Business Development Manager George Sandridge says this is good after the coronavirus pandemic created a lot of openings.
pagevalleynews.com
Shenandoah Valley…the next Gatlinburg?
Recently, a cadre of Page County citizens rose up to fight the building of a solar farm on a tract of land on a two-lane road coming into town. Bolstered by this support, the Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance so strict it is unlikely any solar farm will ever be built here.
Bicyclist hit, killed by driver in Charlottesville
A bicyclist is dead after police say they were hit by a car on Ivy Road near the University of Virginia's campus is Charlottesville.
pagevalleynews.com
New supermarket in Shenandoah
January 14, 1965 — Plans are progressing satisfactorily for the opening in the near future of Wolfe’s IGA Foodline on U.S. 340 north of Shenandoah. It will occupy the former R.R.Koontz Distributing Co. building which has a large floor space and is being remodeled to fit the needs of the new tenant.
