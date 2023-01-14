Read full article on original website
How to watch Western Kentucky vs. Florida Atlantic: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: Florida Atlantic 16-1; Western Kentucky 11-6 The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Florida Atlantic Owls are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at E.A. Diddle Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Florida Atlantic winning the first 78-69 at home and the Hilltoppers taking the second 76-69.
Gainesboro, January 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols transfer will make Tennessee fans smile
The Tennessee Vols made a huge addition earlier this week by landing Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton, a Baltimore native, is a big play waiting to happen. The former four-star recruit, who was rated as the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, is 6-foot-5...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
travelawaits.com
In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double
The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Beyond bourbon, blues and backwoods: A place to hang your hat in Tennessee
It was summer of 2022 when the mass exodus went into full gear — Californians packing up for Tennessee in search of lower taxes, affordable housing and a change of pace. From our neighbors and friends to family and coworkers, we heard tales of the bold and brave leaving behind the Golden State in a quest for their own precious metal.
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Tennessee managed to make the cut
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Transgender Therapy and LGBTQ+ Rights
Tennessee lawmakers shared their thoughts on legislation for transgender therapy, drag shows, and LGBTQ+ rights that are scheduled to be a part of the 113th General Assembly.
wilsonpost.com
Dr. Cristy Stumb moves healthcare practice to Cumberland University
Students returning to Cumberland University to begin the spring semester on Jan. 17 will now have access to on-campus professional healthcare practice, the university announced. The new Health Services facility will serve students, faculty and staff.
wvlt.tv
VIDEO: Tennessee community hit hard by strong storms
MOORESVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A small Marshall County community is picking up the pieces after strong storms caused major damage on Thursday night. A storage shed was completely blown apart and homes and businesses lost siding and roof shingles from what witnesses said they believed was a tornado. Large sheets...
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
WKRN
Shelbyville family survives massive fire
An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive.
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
WSMV
Coldest night of the year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another cold night ahead but things start to warm up tomorrow afternoon and continue to get warmer next week, however rain will return. Mostly clear sky this evening with some high clouds moving in overnight. The low will be the coldest so far this month, so that means 2023 too, dipping to the mid 20s.
Chick-Fil-A on Madison Street in Clarksville Reopened
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ClarksVilleNow and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Major grocery store opening another new location in Tennessee
A major supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event. On Friday, January 20, 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Tennessee grocery store location in Nashville, according to the company's website.
WKRN
Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge
A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge. A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge. Homicide investigation underway after...
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In Tennessee
Apart from its signature fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, the brand also provides flavorful pan-Asian favorites like kimchi and potstickers. Bonchon, the Korean brand renowned for its specially made tasty hand-brushed fried chicken, has announced the opening of a new location located at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy W, Smyrna TN 37167.
The Tennessee Swimming Hole that Dreams are Made of
Many of you know about Fall Creek Falls in Spencer, Tennessee along with its expansive, beautiful acreage. Among the acreage are waterfalls, hiking trails, camping, a lake and a hidden local swimming hole just down the road from the main entrance to the park. While there are no trails that connect this swimming hole to the park, there is a road (Owl Hole Road) that is best suited for Jeeps/Trucks that will lead you back to it. The road will take you a short way back to this incredible swimming hole known as Crusher Hole. Crusher Hole will be to the left at the split. We had to walk down the road because our low-riding car couldn't make it past the dip in the road at the entrance to Owl Hole Road. Definitely not far and we enjoyed the brief walk!
