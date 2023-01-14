ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

gwsports.com

Men’s Basketball Battles But Falls vs. SLU, 81-74

WASHINGTON - At the 1:51 mark of the first half on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center, GW men's basketball held a 39-31 lead against league powerhouse Saint Louis. However, the script took a dramatic change from there. More than ten minutes of game time later, with the Buff and Blue still stuck on 39 points, the Billikens had scored 25 more and held a 56-39 lead with 11:07 to go. Despite a valiant comeback try by GW, which included 35 points in the final 11 minutes, the decision ultimately went Saint Louis' way in the 81-74 ballgame.
247Sports

Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps flip portal lineman

After announcing his decision to transfer from North Carolina Central, Corey Bullock drew interest from a number of BCS programs, quickly picking Cincinnati. But Maryland didn't give up on the offensive lineman, convincing him to take a visit to College Park over the weekend, and today he flipped his commitment to the Terps.
247Sports

Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Terps take the next step with 7-footer

Without a lot of impact big men available, the Maryland basketball staff hasn't focused much on frontcourt recruits in the 2023 class lately, instead looking likely to replenish that part of the roster in the transfer portal. But Kevin Willard has added one high school center to his list during the past month, and now he's taking the next step.
earnthenecklace.com

Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
5 On Your Side

St. Louis Public Radio workers to unionize

ST. LOUIS — Workers at St. Louis Public Radio, the local National Public Radio affiliate, have moved to unionize. Staff members on Thursday presented a "statement of interest" in joining what would be a local bargaining unit of the Communication Workers of America, signed by "an overwhelming majority" of the nonprofit media organization's staff, to St. Louis Public Radio CEO Tina Pamintuan and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The move was announced Thursday in a press release from the St. Louis Public Radio Guild.
nprillinois.org

Former congressman Davis gets new job with a D.C. lobbying firm

One week after leaving office, former central Illinois congressman Rodney Davis has a new job. The former five-term lawmaker from Taylorville has joined the Washington, D.C. lobbying firm of Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies as a managing director. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to work alongside my...
