gwsports.com
Men’s Basketball Battles But Falls vs. SLU, 81-74
WASHINGTON - At the 1:51 mark of the first half on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center, GW men's basketball held a 39-31 lead against league powerhouse Saint Louis. However, the script took a dramatic change from there. More than ten minutes of game time later, with the Buff and Blue still stuck on 39 points, the Billikens had scored 25 more and held a 56-39 lead with 11:07 to go. Despite a valiant comeback try by GW, which included 35 points in the final 11 minutes, the decision ultimately went Saint Louis' way in the 81-74 ballgame.
247Sports
Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps flip portal lineman
After announcing his decision to transfer from North Carolina Central, Corey Bullock drew interest from a number of BCS programs, quickly picking Cincinnati. But Maryland didn't give up on the offensive lineman, convincing him to take a visit to College Park over the weekend, and today he flipped his commitment to the Terps.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Terps take the next step with 7-footer
Without a lot of impact big men available, the Maryland basketball staff hasn't focused much on frontcourt recruits in the 2023 class lately, instead looking likely to replenish that part of the roster in the transfer portal. But Kevin Willard has added one high school center to his list during the past month, and now he's taking the next step.
earnthenecklace.com
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
KSDK
Martin Luther King Jr. visits St. Louis in 1964
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. sat down with KSDK reporter Chris Condon for an exclusive interview in March 1964. Watch the full video on the 5+ app.
WIBW
D.C. lawyer suspended from Kansas practice following trustee misconduct
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawyer in Washington D.C., Maryland and Kansas has been suspended from the practice of law in all three locations following a case that stems from trustee misconduct. The Kansas Supreme Court says that in Case No. 125,622: In the Matter of Isaac Henry Marks Sr.,...
Stifel Theatre joins new alliance that gives venues 'collective booking and buying power'
ST. LOUIS — Stifel Theatre is among more than three dozen performing arts venues nationwide included in a new “alliance” launched to help the facilities lure new events and sponsorship dollars. The 3,100-seat Stifel Theatre, located adjacent to the Enterprise Center downtown, is one of 39 theaters...
stlpublicradio.org
With ‘All Things New’ plan looming, St. Louis Catholics keep the faith
The Catholic community in the St. Louis region is at a crossroads. A sweeping plan from the archdiocese known as the All Things New initiative is considering how to consolidate parishes and even close schools. It is no small undertaking. The Archdiocese of St. Louis includes 178 parishes, and though...
Hartmann: They Shoot White Elephants, Don't They?
St. Louis cannot save its downtown by betting on dead skyscrapers like the AT&T building
5 Top: New York-Style Pizzas in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes.
RFT Reviews the Week January 9 to 15, 2023
Flights are grounded (again), Lisa Marie Presley dies and chaos on I-55
St. Louis Public Radio workers to unionize
ST. LOUIS — Workers at St. Louis Public Radio, the local National Public Radio affiliate, have moved to unionize. Staff members on Thursday presented a "statement of interest" in joining what would be a local bargaining unit of the Communication Workers of America, signed by "an overwhelming majority" of the nonprofit media organization's staff, to St. Louis Public Radio CEO Tina Pamintuan and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The move was announced Thursday in a press release from the St. Louis Public Radio Guild.
Take a look inside the upcoming 65,000-foot Powell Hall expansion project
ST. LOUIS — Powell Hall, one of St. Louis' iconic live music venues, will see the start of a major revitalization project in spring 2023. The venue opened in 1925 as the St. Louis Theatre. After renovations, it reopened in 1968 as Powell Hall, the permanent home of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.
St. Louis praised for love of bagels, also known for a unique twist
National Bagel Day has arrived! It's a delicacy that St. Louis loves, and for some, there's a signature way to enjoy it.
'His memory will live on' | Street renamed in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter
ST. LOUIS — Jan. 13, 2023, marked one year since St. Louis firefighter Ben Polson died in the line of duty. The community vowed to keep his legacy alive, one year later, in a continued process of healing. The St. Louis Fire Department held a ceremony to rename a...
nprillinois.org
Former congressman Davis gets new job with a D.C. lobbying firm
One week after leaving office, former central Illinois congressman Rodney Davis has a new job. The former five-term lawmaker from Taylorville has joined the Washington, D.C. lobbying firm of Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies as a managing director. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to work alongside my...
