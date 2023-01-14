ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston football star Aaron Jackson commits to Grambling

A local prep football star appears to be staying home. Ruston wide receiver, Aaron Jackson, has committed to continue his career at Grambling, according to his Twitter page. Jackson played a huge part in the Bearcats’ deep playoff run, that ended in the team earning the Division I runner-up trophy in 2022. The Ruston star […]
RUSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU women's basketball team set to honor 'transformational' player Seimone Augustus

There’s so much to Seimone Augustus and her place in LSU sports history that a statue can almost fail to do her justice. But LSU is going to try Sunday. On the plaza outside the LSU basketball practice facility, the school will unveil the likeness-in-bronze of Augustus, a Capitol High star who stayed home and helped transform a program that has ridden her tailwinds to a 17-0 start and No. 5 national ranking this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
peaceful prospects

Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.

If you've ever traveled through Texas, you may have seen or visited the mega gas station Buc-ee's. More than just your run-of-the-mill gas station, Buc-ee's is known as a travel center and holds the record for the "world's largest convenience store". Each store can be over 74,000 square feet, have 120 fuel pumps, over 80 toilets, and a carwash that is 250 feet long.
RUSTON, LA
WAFB

Trending warmer once again; storm threat late Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a cool weekend, temperatures will be on the climb beginning Monday. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be comfortable with lows in the 50°s and highs in the mid 70°s. Clouds and winds will be on the increase, but most will stay dry. We expect a few iso’d showers to develop as a weak cold front stall across the local area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

I-10 lane closures expected in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation leaders want drivers to know about planned nightly lane closures along parts of I-10 in the Baton Rouge area. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the lane closures will be in place between Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will last from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of January 5-12

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of January 5-12: Justin Johnson, 35, 5309 Barrass St, St. James was charged w/ 2nd Degree Battery;. Gregory Bailey, 56, 37048 Hwy 74, Geismar was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders;. Elvis Smith, 26, 5445 Point Clir Rd, Carville was...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

Charges filed in vandalism incident at La. university; suspect identified

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 15, 2023, Louisiana Tech University Police confirmed they have identified a suspect in the December 31, 2022 campus vandalism incident. According to police, warrants for Possession of a Firearm on a University Campus and Criminal Damage to Property have also […]
RUSTON, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
SHREVEPORT, LA
wbrz.com

Pair from Baton Rouge caught hauling more than 200 pounds of marijuana in California

REDDING, Calif. - Officers arrested two people from Baton Rouge in a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of more than 200 pounds of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, officers saw a "suspicious vehicle" at a gas station Sunday evening, and when the vehicle passengers noticed the nearby officers, they reportedly showed "increasingly suspicious" behavior.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy