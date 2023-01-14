Read full article on original website
Freshmen Lead Syracuse's Second Half Comeback Over Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, NY — Luck of the Irish? Or luck of the Orange? Joe Girard’s unlikely exit from the game sparked an unlikely run for the Orange. Down 56-44 with 12:54 left, Girard had to leave the floor after getting a cut around his eye. Justin Taylor then stepped in and helped spark an exciting second ...
Bethune-Cookman: Athletic Director, Head Coach Reggie Theus Nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame
Bethune-Cookman's athletic director and men's head basketball coach is nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Boum and No. 12 Xavier host No. 25 Marquette
Marquette Golden Eagles (14-4, 6-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 6-0 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Xavier takes on the No. 25 Marquette Golden Eagles after Souley Boum scored 26 points in Xavier's 90-87 victory over the Creighton Bluejays. The Musketeers have gone 9-1 at home. Xavier leads...
Miami 82, Syracuse 78
SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
Virginia Explodes in Second Half, Rolls Past Boston College 66-50
The Cavaliers put an end to a three-game losing streak with an emphatic victory over the Eagles on Sunday
Notre Dame, Florida State aim to alter their losing ways
Notre Dame and Florida State are experiencing rough stretches. Both the Irish and Seminoles will look to change directions Tuesday
UTEP 60, CHARLOTTE 58
Percentages: FG .490, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Hardy 3-5, Dos Anjos 2-3, Sibley 1-2, Givance 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Solomon 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Sibley, Solomon). Turnovers: 9 (McKinney 3, Hardy 2, Solomon 2, Frazier, Lemus). Steals: 9 (Solomon 4, Dos Anjos 2,...
Atlanta 121, Miami 113
Percentages: FG .483, FT .950. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Strus 2-7, Vincent 2-7, Butler 1-1, C.Martin 1-1, Highsmith 1-3, Herro 1-8, Oladipo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adebayo 3, Butler). Turnovers: 14 (Adebayo 3, Strus 3, Butler 2, C.Martin 2, Vincent 2, Herro, Highsmith). Steals:...
ALABAMA STATE 69, ALABAMA A&M 61
Percentages: FG .463, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Range 4-6, McCoy 2-4, Coleman 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Parker 0-1, Madlock 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (O'Neal 2, Range 2, Madlock). Turnovers: 15 (Range 4, Coleman 3, Anderson 2, O'Neal 2, Posey 2, Madlock, McCoy). Steals:...
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62
Percentages: FG .434, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Boyd 3-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 2-4, Weatherspoon 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Greenlee 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Davis 3, Goldin 3, Martin 3, Rosado 3, Boyd 2, Forrest 2, Gaffney, Gaines). Steals: 9...
Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119
Percentages: FG .512, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 19-40, .475 (Turner 5-9, Hield 5-10, McConnell 4-4, Duarte 2-3, Brissett 1-1, Nesmith 1-4, Nembhard 1-6, Smith 0-1, Mathurin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Turner 4, Brissett). Turnovers: 15 (Mathurin 4, Nembhard 4, Hield 2, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith,...
FLORIDA A&M 60, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 59
Percentages: FG .370, FT .656. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Waller 2-2, Collins 2-7, Barber 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ivory 0-1, Mosley 0-1, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Minton 2, Collins, Umoh). Turnovers: 16 (Stredic 4, Barber 2, Brown 2, Collins 2, Minton 2, Ivory, Johnson,...
NORTHEASTERN 59, DELAWARE 58
Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Asamoah 4-5, Owens 1-2, Reilly 1-2, Novakovich 1-3, Ray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Arletti 3). Turnovers: 10 (Davis 4, Owens 3, Arletti, Asamoah, Ray). Steals: 12 (Asamoah 3, Davis 3, Ray 3, Arletti, Novakovich, Owens).
Game Preview: Florida State vs. Virginia
The Seminoles have a tough one in Tallahassee.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers
The Cardinals will attempt to rebound from their blowout loss to North Carolina when they host the Panthers.
Cleveland 113, New Orleans 103
Percentages: FG .507, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Murphy III 3-6, McCollum 3-9, Alvarado 2-4, Valanciunas 1-1, Graham 1-4, Marshall 0-1, Daniels 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Valanciunas). Turnovers: 17 (McCollum 4, Valanciunas 4, Daniels 3, Marshall 2, Murphy III 2, Alvarado, Hayes). Steals:...
Herbert, Chargers go into offseason with plenty of questions
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert finally made it to the playoffs in his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to see the season end again in excruciating fashion. Despite going 10-7 in the regular season, the Chargers will stew after blowing the third-largest lead in...
ESPN updates BPI Top 25 rankings after upset-filled Saturday of college basketball
Saturday was full of college basketball action from start to finish, and it definitely didin’t disappoint. After two matchups between AP-ranked teams and eight other ranked teams losing to unranked opponents, ESPN has updated its BPI Top 25 rankings with more big changes. The biggest surprise from Saturday was...
Prescott outshines Brady, Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — So much for notion that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys might not be up to the challenge of beating Tom Brady. Prescott played his best game in weeks, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to answer critics of “America's Team” with a 31-14 rout of Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night.
