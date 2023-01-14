ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

FOX Sports

Boum and No. 12 Xavier host No. 25 Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-4, 6-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 6-0 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Xavier takes on the No. 25 Marquette Golden Eagles after Souley Boum scored 26 points in Xavier's 90-87 victory over the Creighton Bluejays. The Musketeers have gone 9-1 at home. Xavier leads...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

Miami 82, Syracuse 78

SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
SYRACUSE, NY
Porterville Recorder

UTEP 60, CHARLOTTE 58

Percentages: FG .490, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Hardy 3-5, Dos Anjos 2-3, Sibley 1-2, Givance 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Solomon 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Sibley, Solomon). Turnovers: 9 (McKinney 3, Hardy 2, Solomon 2, Frazier, Lemus). Steals: 9 (Solomon 4, Dos Anjos 2,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 121, Miami 113

Percentages: FG .483, FT .950. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Strus 2-7, Vincent 2-7, Butler 1-1, C.Martin 1-1, Highsmith 1-3, Herro 1-8, Oladipo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adebayo 3, Butler). Turnovers: 14 (Adebayo 3, Strus 3, Butler 2, C.Martin 2, Vincent 2, Herro, Highsmith). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder

ALABAMA STATE 69, ALABAMA A&M 61

Percentages: FG .463, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Range 4-6, McCoy 2-4, Coleman 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Parker 0-1, Madlock 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (O'Neal 2, Range 2, Madlock). Turnovers: 15 (Range 4, Coleman 3, Anderson 2, O'Neal 2, Posey 2, Madlock, McCoy). Steals:...
MONTGOMERY, AL
KRMG

Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62

Percentages: FG .434, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Boyd 3-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 2-4, Weatherspoon 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Greenlee 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Davis 3, Goldin 3, Martin 3, Rosado 3, Boyd 2, Forrest 2, Gaffney, Gaines). Steals: 9...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119

Percentages: FG .512, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 19-40, .475 (Turner 5-9, Hield 5-10, McConnell 4-4, Duarte 2-3, Brissett 1-1, Nesmith 1-4, Nembhard 1-6, Smith 0-1, Mathurin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Turner 4, Brissett). Turnovers: 15 (Mathurin 4, Nembhard 4, Hield 2, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith,...
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

FLORIDA A&M 60, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 59

Percentages: FG .370, FT .656. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Waller 2-2, Collins 2-7, Barber 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ivory 0-1, Mosley 0-1, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Minton 2, Collins, Umoh). Turnovers: 16 (Stredic 4, Barber 2, Brown 2, Collins 2, Minton 2, Ivory, Johnson,...
ITTA BENA, MS
Porterville Recorder

NORTHEASTERN 59, DELAWARE 58

Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Asamoah 4-5, Owens 1-2, Reilly 1-2, Novakovich 1-3, Ray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Arletti 3). Turnovers: 10 (Davis 4, Owens 3, Arletti, Asamoah, Ray). Steals: 12 (Asamoah 3, Davis 3, Ray 3, Arletti, Novakovich, Owens).
DELAWARE STATE
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 113, New Orleans 103

Percentages: FG .507, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Murphy III 3-6, McCollum 3-9, Alvarado 2-4, Valanciunas 1-1, Graham 1-4, Marshall 0-1, Daniels 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Valanciunas). Turnovers: 17 (McCollum 4, Valanciunas 4, Daniels 3, Marshall 2, Murphy III 2, Alvarado, Hayes). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder

Herbert, Chargers go into offseason with plenty of questions

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert finally made it to the playoffs in his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to see the season end again in excruciating fashion. Despite going 10-7 in the regular season, the Chargers will stew after blowing the third-largest lead in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

Prescott outshines Brady, Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — So much for notion that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys might not be up to the challenge of beating Tom Brady. Prescott played his best game in weeks, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to answer critics of “America's Team” with a 31-14 rout of Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night.
TAMPA, FL

