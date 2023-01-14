Read full article on original website
Congresswoman and U.S. District Judge Recovering After Being Hit by VehicleDaily News NowPortland, OR
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
John Calipari Catching Heat for Putting Hands on Holly Rowe During Interview
Kentucky's long, strange trip of a 2023 season continues.
Razorbacks Not Giving Nick Smith Good Reason to Come Back
Unless Hogs go 3-3 in next few weeks, there will too high risk, too little reward for guard to return
Zoom Diallo's Gonzaga visit: Top player in Washington soaks in atmosphere at McCarthey Athletic Center
SPOKANE - It was a good night to have the best high school player in the state of Washington in town. Zoom Diallo, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Curtis High School and the No. 1 ranked class of 2024 boys basketball prospect in Washington, was in attendance on an official visit for Gonzaga’s dominant ...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
saturdaytradition.com
Matthew Mayer, Illinois forward, addresses comments towards Brad Underwood
Matthew Mayer is nothing if not a competitor. The Baylor transfer has played well for the Illinois Fighting Illini this season, and he’s averaging just under 11 points and 5 rebounds per game to show it. The senior from Austin, Texas was holding everyone accountable after a rough, yet victorious win over Alabama A&M in mid-December.
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart isn’t telling the truth after Georgia’s win against TCU in the national championship
Kirby Smart is on top of the world after his Georgia Bulldogs won their second straight national championship this week via a win over TCU in the College Football Playoff finals. But for some reason, Smart can’t tell the truth. Immediately after Georgia’s win against TCU, Smart claimed “everyone”...
Bethune-Cookman: Athletic Director, Head Coach Reggie Theus Nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame
Bethune-Cookman's athletic director and men's head basketball coach is nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Arkansas' Eric Musselman bemoans lack of 'competitive nature' after loss to Vanderbilt
What once was a promising Arkansas season has turned sour in a hurry. The Hogs gave up 63 points in the second half of Saturday’s 97-84 loss to Vanderbilt. Arkansas has now lost three games in a row, and five-star phenom Nick Smith Jr. is not walking through that door anytime soon as his battle with a nagging knee injury continues.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player in transfer portal announces new destination
The Tennessee Vols lost true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson to the transfer portal on Friday and the former four-star recruit already has a new home. Jackson announced on Sunday afternoon that he’s transferring to Indiana. Jackson was set to compete this spring with redshirt senior Joe Milton and five-star...
FOX Sports
James and the Lakers host the Rockets
Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
FOX Sports
Boum and No. 12 Xavier host No. 25 Marquette
Marquette Golden Eagles (14-4, 6-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 6-0 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Xavier takes on the No. 25 Marquette Golden Eagles after Souley Boum scored 26 points in Xavier's 90-87 victory over the Creighton Bluejays. The Musketeers have gone 9-1 at home. Xavier leads...
FOX Sports
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance
Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
5-Star Shooting Guard Ian Jackson Chooses North Carolina Over Kentucky
Kentucky has lost out on one of the top recruits in the class of 2024. Ian Jackson — a 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of Cardinal Hayes High School (Bronx, N.Y.) — has announced his commitment to North Carolina, choosing the Tar Heels over the Wildcats and Arkansas. He is rated as the ...
FOX Sports
Randle's 42 leads Knicks to 11th straight win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Julius Randle had 42 points and 15 rebounds as the New York Knicks extended their winning streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 117-104 victory Sunday. Detroit hasn't beat the Knicks since Nov. 6, 2019, the end of its eight-game winning streak over...
Former elite recruit Smoke Bouie announces transfer destination
Former Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Smoke Bouie has transferred to the Georgia Bulldogs. Bouie was once committed to Kirby Smart and Georgia during his time in high school. During Bouie’s freshman season at Texas A&M, he recorded four total tackles and played in seven games for the Aggies. Bouie announced he was entering the transfer portal via Instagram.
FOX Sports
Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive,...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Pat Tillman News
Brittney Griner and Pat Tillman received the same honor in the state of Arizona, leading to some backlash - and some praise - on social media. Earlier this year, the Arizona Republic named Griner, who returned from a Russian prison in December, its statesperson of the year. This is the same honor ...
Yardbarker
No. 8 Gonzaga keeps home win streak alive, buries Portland
Malachi Smith came off the bench and scored a game-high 27 points as No. 8 Gonzaga rolled to a 115-75 victory against Portland in a West Coast Conference game Saturday night in Spokane, Wash. Drew Timme added 18 points for the Bulldogs (16-3 overall, 5-0 WCC), who won their 11th...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Clemson enters Top 25 And 1 after Tigers push winning streak to seven games
Clemson coach Brad Brownell entered this season once again on the so-called hot seat -- or at least that was the perception within the industry -- and in possession of a team picked to finish 11th in the Atlantic Coast Conference. That's a scary combination. Things didn't get off to...
