ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Adams scores 22 in George Washington's win over George Mason

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Brendan Adams scored 22 points to help George Washington defeat George Mason 78-75 on Monday night. Adams also had eight rebounds for the Colonials (9-9, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). James Bishop added 19 points while going 7 of 19 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight assists. Maximus Edwards was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.
FAIRFAX, VA
Porterville Recorder

Michigan Prep Basketball Poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:. Division 1. SchoolRecordTotalPoints. 1. Detroit Cass Tech (4)(10-0)74. 2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice(9-1)65. 3. Muskegon (1)(8-0)64. 4. Grand Haven(9-0)58. 5....
MICHIGAN STATE
Porterville Recorder

Tennessee Girl's Prep Polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Girls Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:. DIVISION I. 1. Mason (1)13-1112. 2. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (2)14-1102. 3. West Clermont (7)16-095 4. Cin. Princeton12-268 5. Olmsted Falls (1)13-365.
OHIO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 4A. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (7)10-0972. 2. Waukee Northwes (2)12-1851. 3. Sioux City, East (1)12-0725. 4. Waukee11-2673. 5. Indianola11-1534.
IOWA STATE
Porterville Recorder

California deputy fatally shot, suspect critically wounded

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The deaths of deputies Darnell Calhoun on Friday and Isaiah Cordero on Dec. 29 were the first since...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy