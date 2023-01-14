Read full article on original website
golobos.com
Augmon Records First Double-Double as Lobos Fall at UNLV
LAS VEGAS, Nev.—Aniyah Augmon led the Lobos with a career-high 18 points and recorded her first career double-double with a team-high 10 rebounds, tying her career high, as New Mexico fell 79-63 to UNLV Saturday night. Augmon went 3-3 from three-point range with her three three-pointers also a career...
csurams.com
Stevens Historic Performance Leads to Overtime Win
LAS VEGAS – Clutch and Isaiah Stevens are synonymous with each other. The senior guard hit multiple 3s to lead Colorado State to its first win against UNLV in Las Vegas since 2017, 82-81 in overtime. Trailing by four with five seconds left he hit his first of many...
Porterville Recorder
Adams scores 22 in George Washington's win over George Mason
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Brendan Adams scored 22 points to help George Washington defeat George Mason 78-75 on Monday night. Adams also had eight rebounds for the Colonials (9-9, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). James Bishop added 19 points while going 7 of 19 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight assists. Maximus Edwards was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.
tsusports.com
Bowling Opens Spring Season In Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – After starting the 2023 Stormin Blue and White Classic with a 1-4 record in the Baker and traditional formats each, the Texas Southern University bowling team found itself in a 2-8 hole and in 13th place headed into bracket play. The Tigers went 3-0 in...
Porterville Recorder
Tennessee Girl's Prep Polls
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Porterville Recorder
Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 4A. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (7)10-0972. 2. Waukee Northwes (2)12-1851. 3. Sioux City, East (1)12-0725. 4. Waukee11-2673. 5. Indianola11-1534.
Porterville Recorder
Michigan Prep Basketball Poll
The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:. Division 1. SchoolRecordTotalPoints. 1. Detroit Cass Tech (4)(10-0)74. 2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice(9-1)65. 3. Muskegon (1)(8-0)64. 4. Grand Haven(9-0)58. 5....
Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy, cites $50M debt
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner and his wife have filed for bankruptcy in Nevada, citing up to $50 million in debts to dozens of creditors.
athleticbusiness.com
Officials: HS Flag Football Player Died of Natural Causes
A 16-year-old Las Vegas girl who died during a high school flag football game died of natural causes, according to officials. The Clark County Coroner's Office said Ashari Hughes died from an anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from left coronary valsalva. The manner of death was described as natural, according to the local CBS affiliate.
Was this Las Vegas street named after a Mormon informer turned rose rancher?
A gardener adept at producing colorful flowers or a rugged lawman? A rather odd puzzle when it comes to tracing the origins of Owens Avenue.
Legendary stuntman Robbie Knievel has died
The son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, Robbie Knievel, died on Friday morning after a cancer battle, TMZ reports.
Post Register
The colder air will finally return to Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — California is now dealing with the 9th major storm in 3 weeks. The result has been 25’ waves, massive flooding and more snow than they know what to do with in the Sierra Nevada. Mammoth ski resort has had 45” of snow just this weekend alone and an additional 1-2’ of snow could fall through the end of the day tomorrow. Plus, another storm is expected by midweek.
KTAR.com
Pair of storms expected to bring snow to northern Arizona during holiday weekend
FLAGSTAFF (AP) — Major storms are expected to hit the U.S. Southwest over the holiday weekend, dumping heavy snow in the highest elevations and rain in the deserts, along with wind that could knock out power and topple trees, weather forecasters said. The National Weather Service said Flagstaff and...
Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’
Water authorities in the Western U.S. don’t have a crystal ball, but rapidly receding reservoirs uncovering sunken boats and other debris lost in their depths decades ago give a clear view of the hard choices ahead. If western states do not agree on a plan to safeguard the Colorado River — the source of the […] The post Water managers across drought-stricken West agree on one thing: ‘This is going to be painful’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023
Site: Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective this afternoon and evening …. Forecast: A powerful storm system moving into the region today will bring cold air aloft over the watch area this afternoon through the evening. At the surface, temperatures in the 50s in spots will make for strong instability present. This, with the storm’s upper divergence (lifting) will pop off thunderstorms across the area.
Has the recent rain helped fill Lake Mead?
Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead's water levels?
Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade
Vegas New Edition was started by 40-year drill team veteran Felicia Day-Weathers, 51, a former Hi Stepper and former member of the Las Vegas Westernette Drill Team, and Jason Boyd, 36, a former Hi Stepper who is widely known and held in high regard for performing at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade and other competitions for more than two decades. The post Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023. According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.
‘Dropicana’ to start this week, here is what to expect
It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15 before the Nevada Department of Transportation's major "Dropicana" project causes major changes.
Horses at McDonald’s? An odd sight in Las Vegas
A pair of horses parked outside a McDonald's in the north valley turned a few heads Friday afternoon.
