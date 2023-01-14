BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — California is now dealing with the 9th major storm in 3 weeks. The result has been 25’ waves, massive flooding and more snow than they know what to do with in the Sierra Nevada. Mammoth ski resort has had 45” of snow just this weekend alone and an additional 1-2’ of snow could fall through the end of the day tomorrow. Plus, another storm is expected by midweek.

