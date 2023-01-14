Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 9, 2021. It has since been updated. We love stories that restore our faith in humanity. Small acts of kindness go a long way and deserve to be appreciated, don't you agree? Take this story about a sweetheart dad. Elizabeth Bautista Boyd of Oklahoma experienced something incredible from her father. Boyd posted photos of her father’s act of kindness on Wednesday. What did he do exactly? Since the roads were frozen he wanted to make sure his daughter was safe. It doesn't matter that she's a 38-year-old woman. He still wanted to be there to protect her. So much so he drove up to her workplace and poured salt over the path from her vehicle to the front door of her building. Why? So that she wouldn't slip and fall on the icy road! Do such wonderful people really exist in the world? While it's easy to turn cynical these days, it's heartwarming to know that some people remain kind no matter what and perform small acts of kindness that mean SO much more.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO