This Chicago musican is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersSchererville, IN
Related
Upworthy
Dad takes his daughter out on an exciting 'pick a card' date and her reaction will melt your heart
The new social media trend of a "pick a card" date is extremely adorable and heartwarming. In these TikTok videos, one person takes their loved one out on a date and the things they do are gradually dictated by blindly picking up a card from two options. These videos are a delight to watch as you see the person fulfilling whatever their loved one chooses. In one such TikTok video, a father made the decision to arrange a "pick a card" date. However, he deviated from the popular trend and set up a date for his little daughter instead of his wife.
Upworthy
Girl hilariously refuses to serve a cookie to her mom while running a mock diner: 'I have broccoli'
The best quality about children is that they do not pretend. If they like something about you, they will tell it to your face and if they don't, they will make sure to let you know. And when it comes to their favorite thing, don't even imagine that you can get it from them. In a video uploaded on Reddit, a young girl can be seen running a mock diner and asking her mom, "What do you want, mama?" The child had a cookie in her hand so her mom asks her, "That cookie looks pretty good. Can I have that cookie?" The child immediately responds with a "No" and says, "That's mine." Then she informs her mother that she has broccoli and serves it to her saying, "There you go, ma'am."
Upworthy
Sweet dad shows up at 38-year-old daughter's work to salt icy road so she doesn't slip
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 9, 2021. It has since been updated. We love stories that restore our faith in humanity. Small acts of kindness go a long way and deserve to be appreciated, don't you agree? Take this story about a sweetheart dad. Elizabeth Bautista Boyd of Oklahoma experienced something incredible from her father. Boyd posted photos of her father’s act of kindness on Wednesday. What did he do exactly? Since the roads were frozen he wanted to make sure his daughter was safe. It doesn't matter that she's a 38-year-old woman. He still wanted to be there to protect her. So much so he drove up to her workplace and poured salt over the path from her vehicle to the front door of her building. Why? So that she wouldn't slip and fall on the icy road! Do such wonderful people really exist in the world? While it's easy to turn cynical these days, it's heartwarming to know that some people remain kind no matter what and perform small acts of kindness that mean SO much more.
msn.com
Mom Has Best Reaction to Toddler Daughter Chopping Her Own Hair
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Raising toddlers can be a truly wild ride — just when you think you know them, they go ahead and do something that you never could have predicted in a million years. Children this age are known for being a bit mischievous and as parents, it can be exhausting just trying to keep up with them. And then, there's the rite of passage that happens to basically every kid sooner or later: The time they cut their own hair.
Single mother's bank account drained after 7-year-old spends $897 on game app
A single mom is fighting to get her money back before Christmas after her 7-year-old spent $897 on Roblox.
Dad challenges 5-month-old son to a rap battle, gets destroyed by his contagious laughter
The baby can't help but crack up every time his Dad tries to engage him in a rap battle, laughing throughout the video.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
People are only just finding out XXL and 2XL aren’t the same size
If shopping for your size has ever left you feeling seriously confused, you’re not alone. Watch the video below:. Many of us have felt the frustration of trying on a garment from one shop and it's a perfect fit, but in another shop it’s too tight or too big.
Son tells mom that he's 'scared of her' and she responds with a great lesson in parenting
'I know this might be a little shocking but I do sometimes actually find you a little scary.'
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
After Taking a Sip of Her Juice, Father Realizes Restaurant Served His Toddler Alcohol
After taking one taste of his toddler's apple juice and noticing that she was acting strangely, a father dialed 911. This family made the decision to go out to lunch at a restaurant on a Sunday after they had completed attending church. Aaliyah drank the apple juice that her parents had selected. So far, everything had been going as usual.
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
Woman doesn't want to pay for her partner's 18 year old child that is now living with them
A Spilled Jar Of ChangePhoto byJosh AppelonUnsplash. Having a child means that you're responsible for helping them out from time to time. If a child is not yours by blood then it can be hard to see a reason to help, especially when they're an adult.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Dad Refuses to Give Children Drowning in Debt His Inheritance
Do children have a right to their parent’s wealth?. Photo byPhoto by Vince Fleming on UnsplashonUnsplash. When a family member passes away, the usual protocol is that there will be some sort of last testament or will which indicates where a person wants their belongings and money to go.
Upworthy
A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
This dog joined his 3-year old human sibling in a time out and it’s taking over the internet by storm
Here we are with yet another viral story of a dog and their owner…only this time the ‘owner’ in this particular story is a super tiny little three-year old boy who was put in a time out and super unhappy about that. Lucky for him, his furry friend decided to join him!
After Boy was in a 12 Year Coma, Nobody Realized He was Conscious
For twelve years, Martin Pistorius was trapped in his own body, unable to communicate or move. At the age of twelve, Martin slipped into a coma and remained in that state for several years. However, when he woke up, he was fully conscious and able to hear, see, and think.
I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’
When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
Comments / 2