Winters are probably one of the most festive and loveliest times of the year but it does call in for some extra work—shoveling snow. We all love the feeling of some hot cocoa on a chilly morning whilst enjoying the snow as it envelopes the roof of your house, including your driveway. But once you're summoned to shovel it all out, it is the most annoying chore ever. For some, the dread they feel during the activity is evident in their actions, like that of 14-month-old, Rory. In a viral video that is most relatable to all, Rory, wearing his little hat, can be seen helping his dad shovel some of the snow from the driveway after the storm. However, within seconds he seems to lose all his will. In an adorable scene, little Rory loses balance while shoveling before kneeling over forward and plopping down on the pom-pom of his winter hat.

3 DAYS AGO