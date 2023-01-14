Read full article on original website
Joe Hutchinson
2d ago
my daily prayer is no one will ever die of cancer, especially children. praise God. let's get more good news like this, instead of death and destruction.
Related
TODAY.com
After her cut from a manicure wouldn't heal, woman learns she has rare nail cancer due to HPV
In November 2021, Grace Garcia visited a new nail salon for a manicure. The nail technician nicked her cuticle, and she bled a little. The cut never quite healed properly, and she later developed a wart. She learned that she had nail cancer caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), a rare phenomenon.
An 18-year-old who thought he had pulled a muscle at the gym actually had cancer
Working outPhoto byBoxed Water Is BetteronUnsplash. Two days after working out, Tomas Evans, age 18, from the United Kingdom felt a painful lump on his shoulder that was the size of a fist.
Scrubs Magazine
Mother Stays with Her Son in NICU While Nurses Go on Strike
Lora Ribas hasn’t left the NICU at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York in four days. Her son, Logan, was born prematurely at 27 weeks and needs to stay on a ventilator because his lungs aren’t fully developed. He’s been in the NICU for three and a half months, but Ribas is afraid to leave his side now that thousands of Mount Sinai nurses are on strike. She said the hospital has called in temporary nurses, but they aren’t familiar with her son’s condition.
msn.com
Fit and healthy woman, 47, told 'chest pain' is rare, incurable cancer
Slide 1 of 7: An Australian woman has opened up on her battle with one of the rarest cancers in the world after being rushed to hospital with chest pain. Seema Haider, 47, was having a regular Monday afternoon in October and was on her way to her brother's house when she had a crippling bout of chest pain. After multiple trips to hospital, including an emergency surgery for a ruptured spleen, Ms Haider was diagnosed with T cell prolymphocytic leukaemia (T-PLL). The aggressive and incurable form of cancer is so rare she is the only person in Australia suffering from it.
Upworthy
Meet the 21-year-old raising her five siblings after parents' death: 'I became their adult'
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on September 10, 2020. It has since been updated. Samantha Rodriguez was only 17 years old when she and her five younger siblings lost both their parents to cancer. Even as she mourned them, the teen was vividly aware of the fact that without an adult to look after them, her siblings were in danger of heading to the state's foster-care system. Determined not to break her dad's promise to her mother, the young woman decided to do everything in her power to keep the family together. Even if it meant putting her life on hold to be the adult in the family.
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Boy, 8, Diagnosed With Deadly Brain Tumor a Week After Getting Eye Squint
"The MRI showed a clear 'egg shape' in the brain," mom Leisje Love told Newsweek
Kids permanently taken from home by CPS when mother chooses drug addict boyfriend over them
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger, when my daughter was a toddler, I lived in a downtown apartment building in a busy little city by the water.
A woman with yellow eyes and abdominal pain was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer
Yellowing of the eyes and skin is a sign of advanced stomach cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
A mother's eyes filled with tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby, and said, "where I went wrong."
A mother's eyes filled with tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby, and said, "where I went wrong."Photo byJonathan Borba/ Pexels. The birth of a child is the happiest moment in a parent's life, but it is not easy for parents to see their child with a different medical condition.
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Michael Flatley undergoes surgery to treat ‘aggressive’ cancer
Michael Flatley is being treated for an “aggressive form of cancer”. The 64-year-old Irish-American dancer is best known for his appearance on Irish dance shows like Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, Feet of Flames, and Celtic Tiger Live. On Wednesday (11 January), Flatley’s team shared the news from his Instagram account, writing: “Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.“He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your...
Student was rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner was told her organs were failing
Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight before collapsing after two bites of Christmas dinner.
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Baby born with 31 Toes and Fingers can't undergo surgery because of his condition
A baby boy was born with 31 fingers and toes due to a rare congenital condition. The baby boy, named Hong Hong, was born seven years ago in January in Pingjiang County in Hunan province in China. He had two palms on each hand without any thumbs and eight toes on each foot.
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Baby with rare condition born with over half his body covered in hair
He was in his birthday hirsute. Doctors were flabbergasted after a boy in India was born with thick, dark hair covering more than half of his body, as seen in photos currently going viral online. The unidentified mother had given birth to the tufty tyke at CHC Bawan in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. While the birth transpired without incident, doctors were quick to note that the baby had dark locks blanketing over 60% of his body, Jam Press reported. The alarming images reveal a thick carpet of hair blanketing the baby’s back. However, local medical staff were initially stumped by the tot’s...
14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore
KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
