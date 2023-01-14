Read full article on original website
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
Gleyber Torres, Yankees Unable to Settle as Team Avoids Arbitration with 9 Others
The Yankees agreed to terms with nine of their 10 arbitration-eligible players on Friday. The only exception was Gleyber Torres. New York and the second baseman were unable to agree on terms before Friday’s deadline. Torres filed at $10.2 million, while the Yankees offered $9.7 million, per multiple reports. This means the two sides could be heading for an arbitration hearing – a rare occurrence in recent team history – though the club and the infielder can still reach common ground before a hearing takes place. Such was the case with Aaron Judge last year.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Yankees sign 9 players to avoid arbitration
The New York Yankees finalized the majority of their arbitration hearings on Friday afternoon. Only Gleyber Torres and Jimmy Cordero remain to be settled, but the Bombers have locked in some of their top talents at an extremely reasonable price point for the 2023 season (Per Spotrac). Yankees sign nine...
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Red Sox Reportedly Add Veteran Catcher On Minor-League Deal
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly added some depth to their catching ranks. The Red Sox on Monday agreed to a minor-league deal with veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. The contract comes with a $2 million salary if Alfaro makes the 26-man roster, and has opt-outs on both June 1 and July, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, who confirmed the report.
Pirates agree to deals with pair of top int’l prospects
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates announced Sunday that they have signed 22 players on the first day of the 2022-23 International Signing Period, a group that includes players from Aruba, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, South Korea, Uganda and Venezuela. “Our international scouting group will go anywhere in the world...
Rockies to sign power-packed prospect Calaz (sources)
The Rockies are in the process of landing a power-hitting center fielder that has a chance to roam the outfield in big league stadiums one day. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $1.7 million deal with outfielder Robert Calaz, the No. 24 prospect on the international Top 50 Prospects list. The Rockies, who have a base signing pool of $5,825,500, have not confirmed the agreement. The deal is pending a physical.
Twins agree with trio of international prospects (sources)
The Twins understand that operating on the international market is a key component to building a successful franchise, so it’s no surprise the team is active in the space. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $2.5 million deal with outfielder Ariel Castro, the No. 11 prospect on the international Top 50 Prospects list. Minnesota also agreed to deals with catcher Carlos Silva (No. 31) and shortstop Hendry Chivilli (No. 38).
Mariners land pair of highly touted int’l prospects
The Mariners found Julio Rodríguez on the international market and helped develop him into one of the game’s biggest stars. There are also high hopes for this year’s class of international prospects. The club on Sunday announced that it signed seven international free agents, headlined by shortstop...
Phillies agree to deal with switch-hitting Dominican SS (source)
The Phillies might have discovered the next great Dominican shortstop. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $3 million deal with shortstop Jesus Caba, the No. 13-ranked prospect on the Top 50 international list, who has drawn comparisons to Francisco Lindor. • Signing tracker | Top 50...
What trade of team leader means for Marlins
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. How does a franchise go about replacing a mainstay?. The Marlins are trying to figure that out after dealing longtime shortstop Miguel...
Mets to sign trio of top int'l prospects (sources)
The Mets are excited about their class of international prospects and it could go down as one of the most athletic groups in recent history. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal with catcher Daiverson Gutierrez, the No. 27-ranked prospect on the top 50 international list. They also agreed to deals with outfielder Anthony Baptist, who ranks No. 29, and No. 43 Cristopher Larez.
Orioles agree with 3 arbitration-eligible OFs
The Orioles avoided arbitration with five of their six eligible players ahead of Friday’s deadline to exchange salary figures, leading to significant pay raises for multiple key members of their roster in 2023. Baltimore worked out deals with outfielders Anthony Santander, Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays, shortstop Jorge Mateo...
Licey takes 2-1 lead in Dominican finals
In a taut pitchers' duel, the Tigres del Licey took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Dominican Winter League finals with a 1-0 victory over the Estrellas Orientales on Sunday at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in Santo Domingo. MLB.TV subscribers can stream all LIDOM games live, with no blackout restrictions,...
D-backs land pair of Dominican prospects (source)
Arizona is once again showing its commitment to signing players on the international market. According to industry sources, the club has come to terms with outfielder Gian Zapata, the No. 18 prospect on the top 50 international list, for $950,000, and shortstop Jeremy Rodriguez, the No. 47 prospect, for $1 million.
Astros ink 9 int'l prospects, including 2 top hitters
The Astros are looking to add to their history of success on the international market with two more top prospects. Houston announced it has signed nine international free agents, including shortstop Camilo Diaz, who ranks No. 17 on the Top 50 International Prospects list, and outfielder Esmil Valencia, who ranks No. 21.
Watch Pete Alonso and friends hit big HRs -- for charity
TAMPA, Fla. -- As the sun set on a chilly Saturday evening in South Tampa, Pete Alonso stepped into the batter’s box and launched baseball after baseball out of Plant High School’s field and toward the school building beyond the left-field fence. The emcee, DJ Fresh, rattled off numbers that wouldn’t have been out of place in one of Alonso’s two Home Run Derby victories: moonshots that sailed 417 feet and came off his bat at 116 mph.
Hendriks has the North Side in his corner, too
CHICAGO -- Jameson Taillon was standing on first base in the fourth inning of his Pirates’ 8-2 loss to the Cubs on Sept. 7, 2017, having singled against Cubs starter Jon Lester at PNC Park, when Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo made an observation leading to one of the “coolest career moments” for the right-handed starter.
50 years ago, 'Ya gotta believe' became the Mets' rallying cry
NEW YORK -- Left-hander Tug McGraw was more than just a quality closer for the Mets and Phillies; he was a colorful character to say the least. Anytime he made a key out, McGraw would get hyper by slapping his glove on his right leg or celebrate in the dugout by jumping up and down.
