Gleyber Torres, Yankees Unable to Settle as Team Avoids Arbitration with 9 Others

The Yankees agreed to terms with nine of their 10 arbitration-eligible players on Friday. The only exception was Gleyber Torres. New York and the second baseman were unable to agree on terms before Friday’s deadline. Torres filed at $10.2 million, while the Yankees offered $9.7 million, per multiple reports. This means the two sides could be heading for an arbitration hearing – a rare occurrence in recent team history – though the club and the infielder can still reach common ground before a hearing takes place. Such was the case with Aaron Judge last year.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
Latest Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors For Yankees

In just over one month, Yankees pitchers and catchers will report to spring training, embarking on another campaign full of sky-high expectations. While New York has a new ace on their pitching staff and a captain returning after signing a record-setting contract, this club's situation in left field is the hottest topic of conversation in Yankees Universe so far in 2023.
Yankees sign elite international prospect Brandon Mayea for $4.35 million

As Jasson Dominguez makes his way toward The Bronx, the Yankees made another investment in the international market on Sunday, agreeing to terms with outfielder Brandon Mayea, according to a source.  The 17-year-old Mayea is from Cuba and is set to get $4.35 million, according to sources, which is the majority of the Yankees $5.2 million international pool.  He adds to minor league depth that includes Dominguez, as well as last year’s signee, Roderick Arias.  The right-handed hitting Mayea was a shortstop before switching to center field.  Scouts like his arm at short, as well as his promising power at the plate.  While some consider Mayea a top-10 international talent, some see him as one of the top two players on the international market this year, along with Ethan Salas, a catcher signed by the Padres.
Yankees already facing a problem in the starting rotation

Just as Yankees starter Frankie Montas left off in 2022, he’s picked up right back up in the injury department. Being shut down prematurely due to shoulder inflammation, Montas is still dealing with an injury that expects to sideline him for at least the first month of the regular season.
New York Mets sign 3 top international free agents

The New York Mets signed three international free agents yesterday who were all ranked in MLB.com’s top 50 international players list. They added Daiverson Gutierrez, a 17-year-old catcher, who was ranked 27th on the top 50 list MLB.com has. Gutierrez is listed at 6-foot-2, 206 pounds, is from Venezuela, and got a $1.9 million signing bonus with the Mets. The young prospect is well-known for his talent as a right-handed hitter with some power while being a steady player defensively at catcher, having a notable arm. Gutierrez has been lauded for his leadership intangibles.
Astros strike deals with Valdez, 5 arb-eligible players

HOUSTON -- The Astros were able to come to an agreement with one of their All-Star arbitration-eligible players Friday, but a sizeable gap stands between the team and a deal with another. • Arbitration roundup: 33 exchange figures. Left-hander Framber Valdez, who blossomed into one of the top pitchers in...
Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter

On Saturday, an unfortunate update was revealed on the status of New York Yankees starter Frankie Montas. Montas, who was acquired in a trade last season with the Oakland Athletics, didn’t fare too well unfortunately in his first season in pinstripes. Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched. He pitched once Read more... The post Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yankees agree to terms with No. 9 int’l prospect (sources)

The Yankees are once again proving to be one of the busiest and most productive teams on the international market. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal worth an estimated $4.4 million with outfielder Brando Mayea, the No. 9 prospect on the international top 50 list.
Twins agree with trio of international prospects (sources)

The Twins understand that operating on the international market is a key component to building a successful franchise, so it’s no surprise the team is active in the space. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $2.5 million deal with outfielder Ariel Castro, the No. 11 prospect on the international Top 50 Prospects list. Minnesota also agreed to deals with catcher Carlos Silva (No. 31) and shortstop Hendry Chivilli (No. 38).
Marlins agree to deal with Bahamian outfielder

The Bahamas emerged as a hotbed for baseball talent in recent years and the Marlins, like every club in baseball, know it. So their most recent acquisition should not surprise anyone. Miami agreed to a deal with outfielder Janero Miller of the Bahamas, the No. 16 prospect on the international...
Pirates agree to deals with pair of top int’l prospects

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates announced Sunday that they have signed 22 players on the first day of the 2022-23 International Signing Period, a group that includes players from Aruba, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, South Korea, Uganda and Venezuela. “Our international scouting group will go anywhere in the world...
A's agree to deal with top int'l pitcher (source)

The A’s have emerged as a force on the international market in recent years and are adding a pair of top prospects. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal with right-hander Luis Morales, No. 5 on the Top 50 International Prospects list, on a multi-million-dollar pact and outfielder Darling Fernandez, ranked No. 40, for an estimated $1 million.
Reds agree to deal with fourth-ranked int’l prospect Duno

There is a group of international scouts that views catcher Alfredo Duno as the top prospect on the market. Count the Reds among that group. The club announced Sunday it has agreed to a deal with Duno, the No. 4-ranked prospect on the international Top 50 Prospects list. • Signing...
