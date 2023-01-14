Read full article on original website
New York Yankees trade for Frankie Montas looking worse and worse
With the news on Saturday that New York Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas would miss time to start the 2023 season, the trade the Yankees made with the Oakland A’s last season to acquire him is looking more and more like a deal that could well be regretted in the Bronx.
Gleyber Torres, Yankees Unable to Settle as Team Avoids Arbitration with 9 Others
The Yankees agreed to terms with nine of their 10 arbitration-eligible players on Friday. The only exception was Gleyber Torres. New York and the second baseman were unable to agree on terms before Friday’s deadline. Torres filed at $10.2 million, while the Yankees offered $9.7 million, per multiple reports. This means the two sides could be heading for an arbitration hearing – a rare occurrence in recent team history – though the club and the infielder can still reach common ground before a hearing takes place. Such was the case with Aaron Judge last year.
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
Latest Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors For Yankees
In just over one month, Yankees pitchers and catchers will report to spring training, embarking on another campaign full of sky-high expectations. While New York has a new ace on their pitching staff and a captain returning after signing a record-setting contract, this club's situation in left field is the hottest topic of conversation in Yankees Universe so far in 2023.
Scott Boras trashes the Mets for how they handled Carlos Correa
The New York Mets lost out on Carlos Correa, as they had an issue with the star shortstop’s physical. Scott Boras still can’t believe it. Scott Boras did Steve Cohen a personal favor once Carlos Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through, calling him up on vacation to strike a deal with Cohen’s New York Mets.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
New information with Carlos Correa, New York Mets revealed
The free agency period for superstar shortstop Carlos Correa, now of the Minnesota Twins, was one of the most fascinating open market negotiations in recent baseball history. On Friday, new information was released from inside the Correa camp. Let’s break it down. New interview with Carlos Correa and The...
Yankees sign elite international prospect Brandon Mayea for $4.35 million
As Jasson Dominguez makes his way toward The Bronx, the Yankees made another investment in the international market on Sunday, agreeing to terms with outfielder Brandon Mayea, according to a source. The 17-year-old Mayea is from Cuba and is set to get $4.35 million, according to sources, which is the majority of the Yankees $5.2 million international pool. He adds to minor league depth that includes Dominguez, as well as last year’s signee, Roderick Arias. The right-handed hitting Mayea was a shortstop before switching to center field. Scouts like his arm at short, as well as his promising power at the plate. While some consider Mayea a top-10 international talent, some see him as one of the top two players on the international market this year, along with Ethan Salas, a catcher signed by the Padres.
Yankees already facing a problem in the starting rotation
Just as Yankees starter Frankie Montas left off in 2022, he’s picked up right back up in the injury department. Being shut down prematurely due to shoulder inflammation, Montas is still dealing with an injury that expects to sideline him for at least the first month of the regular season.
New York Mets sign 3 top international free agents
The New York Mets signed three international free agents yesterday who were all ranked in MLB.com’s top 50 international players list. They added Daiverson Gutierrez, a 17-year-old catcher, who was ranked 27th on the top 50 list MLB.com has. Gutierrez is listed at 6-foot-2, 206 pounds, is from Venezuela, and got a $1.9 million signing bonus with the Mets. The young prospect is well-known for his talent as a right-handed hitter with some power while being a steady player defensively at catcher, having a notable arm. Gutierrez has been lauded for his leadership intangibles.
Astros strike deals with Valdez, 5 arb-eligible players
HOUSTON -- The Astros were able to come to an agreement with one of their All-Star arbitration-eligible players Friday, but a sizeable gap stands between the team and a deal with another. • Arbitration roundup: 33 exchange figures. Left-hander Framber Valdez, who blossomed into one of the top pitchers in...
Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter
On Saturday, an unfortunate update was revealed on the status of New York Yankees starter Frankie Montas. Montas, who was acquired in a trade last season with the Oakland Athletics, didn’t fare too well unfortunately in his first season in pinstripes. Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched. He pitched once Read more... The post Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yankees agree to terms with No. 9 int’l prospect (sources)
The Yankees are once again proving to be one of the busiest and most productive teams on the international market. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal worth an estimated $4.4 million with outfielder Brando Mayea, the No. 9 prospect on the international top 50 list.
Twins agree with trio of international prospects (sources)
The Twins understand that operating on the international market is a key component to building a successful franchise, so it’s no surprise the team is active in the space. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $2.5 million deal with outfielder Ariel Castro, the No. 11 prospect on the international Top 50 Prospects list. Minnesota also agreed to deals with catcher Carlos Silva (No. 31) and shortstop Hendry Chivilli (No. 38).
Marlins agree to deal with Bahamian outfielder
The Bahamas emerged as a hotbed for baseball talent in recent years and the Marlins, like every club in baseball, know it. So their most recent acquisition should not surprise anyone. Miami agreed to a deal with outfielder Janero Miller of the Bahamas, the No. 16 prospect on the international...
Pirates agree to deals with pair of top int’l prospects
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates announced Sunday that they have signed 22 players on the first day of the 2022-23 International Signing Period, a group that includes players from Aruba, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, South Korea, Uganda and Venezuela. “Our international scouting group will go anywhere in the world...
A's agree to deal with top int'l pitcher (source)
The A’s have emerged as a force on the international market in recent years and are adding a pair of top prospects. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal with right-hander Luis Morales, No. 5 on the Top 50 International Prospects list, on a multi-million-dollar pact and outfielder Darling Fernandez, ranked No. 40, for an estimated $1 million.
Reds agree to deal with fourth-ranked int’l prospect Duno
There is a group of international scouts that views catcher Alfredo Duno as the top prospect on the market. Count the Reds among that group. The club announced Sunday it has agreed to a deal with Duno, the No. 4-ranked prospect on the international Top 50 Prospects list. • Signing...
