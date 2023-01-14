Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53
Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
‘That’s a roadblock’: Ryne Sandberg’s warning to Cubs fans who want Sammy Sosa honored
The Chicago Cubs are putting in work this offseason in an attempt to emerge as a playoff caliber team in 2023. Off the field, the team received some more news that will delight fans, as it was announced that Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg will have a statue built in his honor outside of Wrigley Field, joining a prestigious group of Cubs players to have such an honor bestowed upon them.
Ex-Cubs star Sammy Sosa faces 'roadblock' to get back into good graces of team, Hall of Famer says
Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg anticipated a tough time for Sammy Sosa to get back into good standing with the organization after a bitter end to his time there.
theScore
Ricketts: Cubs have 'great shot at competing for our division'
It's time for optimism again in the North Side. Without a playoff win in five years, the Chicago Cubs are confident they could return to contention in 2023. "I think we have a great shot at competing for our division," team chairman Tom Ricketts said Saturday during Cubs Convention, according to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Sun-Times.
ClutchPoints
Cubs continue offseason spending spree with Trey Mancini addition
The Chicago Cubs are eager to get back to their winning ways. Their 2022-23 offseason shows it, as they have looked to spend all over their roster. After luring some big free agents in, they have made another addition with veteran hitter Trey Mancini. Mancini and the Cubs agreed to...
Yardbarker
Former Yankees OF Signs with Hometown Cubs After Stint in Korea
Mike Tauchman is heading home. The former Yankees outfielder has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to the team’s transaction log. Tauchman, 32, is from Palatine, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. He attended William Fremd High School and stayed in-state to play collegiately at Bradley University.
Yardbarker
Cubs Sign Veteran Outfielder to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have signed Illinois-native Mike Tauchman to minor league deal according to team transaction logs. Tauchman is a veteran outfielder who is returning after a stint in Korea with the Hanwha Eagles. Tauchman came up in the Colorado Rockies organization and made his MLB debut with the Rockies...
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Cubs land perfect Eric Hosmer compliment with latest signing
Cubs fans were mulling the options at first base after signing Eric Hosmer previously but landing Trey Mancini gives Chicago a nice platoon. The Chicago Cubs promised fans a huge offseason and, though the splashy moves haven’t been numerous, the team is going to be better and far more competitive in the 2023 MLB season. But now they’ve made another move that should improve the roster, particularly at first base and DH after the club already added veteran Eric Hosmer.
Ryne Sandberg is the latest Cubs player to get a statue at Wrigley Field
Cubs Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg is the latest Cubs player to have a statue commissioned in his honor. It will be ready in 2024.
Cubs Get a Rare Player in Mancini Following Signing
The Chicago Cubs get a solid bat and an even better leader following the singing of Trey Mancini.
Zack Britton could be perfect fit for Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs need help in their bullpen. Not only do they not have a closer, but their bullpen is short on experience as a whole. Brad Boxberger is the only reliever on the roster with a history of closing in the majors. Rowan Wick and Manuel Rodriguez could be in the mix for saves as well but this is not an ideal situation for a team that is hoping to contend. While Aroldis Chapman could be an option, the Cubs may want to look elsewhere for a possible closer. A pitcher such as Zack Britton could be a perfect fit.
MLB
Head, prospects pick up life lessons at MLB DREAM Series
TEMPE, Ariz. – Much of Dillon Head’s batting practice session Friday must have felt surreal. The 18-year-old took hacks against former big leaguer Howie Kendrick inside of a big league Spring Training park, set to the backdrop of Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech pumping from the speakers.
MLB
White Sox ink No. 41 int’l prospect, plus son of Juan Uribe
The list of international prospects and players the White Sox have signed in recent years is long and noteworthy. Acquiring talent on the global market has become a staple of the organization, and the approach continues. The club on Monday announced it had agreed to a $700,000 deal with right-hander...
MLB
What trade of team leader means for Marlins
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. How does a franchise go about replacing a mainstay?. The Marlins are trying to figure that out after dealing longtime shortstop Miguel...
MLB
Rangers land brother of Vlad Jr., plus No. 8 int'l prospect
The Rangers already boasted the younger brother of an All-Star in their Minor League ranks in Luisangel Acuña (brother of Ronald Acuña Jr.), and now they’ve added another after signing outfielder Pablo Guerrero, the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and younger brother of the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
MLB
These 7 players have a lot to prove in '23
It’s not that long ago when these seven players were among the very best in the baseball world. All-Stars, Cy Young contenders and even an MVP winner – they all appeared to be on the road to superstardom. But so much can change in this game over just...
MLB
Utley is back with the Phils ... kind of
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Chase Utley is back with the Phillies. Well, kind of. Utley will be in red pinstripes at Phillies Phantasy Camp beginning Wednesday in Clearwater,...
MLB
Cubs' trio of international signings headlined by No. 6 prospect (sources)
The Cubs have long ago established themselves as one of the most active teams on the international market and that trend continues in 2023. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal with shortstop Derniche Valdez, the No. 6 overall prospect on the international top 50 list for $2.7 million; shortstop Ludwig Espinoza, who ranks No. 14, for $1.5 million; and No. 19 Angel Cepeda for $1 million. The Cubs, who have a base signing pool of $5,284,000, have not confirmed the agreements, which are pending physicals.
MLB
50 years ago, 'Ya gotta believe' became the Mets' rallying cry
NEW YORK -- Left-hander Tug McGraw was more than just a quality closer for the Mets and Phillies; he was a colorful character to say the least. Anytime he made a key out, McGraw would get hyper by slapping his glove on his right leg or celebrate in the dugout by jumping up and down.
