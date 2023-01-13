Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Teen dead, another in jail following shooting outside west Phoenix convenience store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenage boy who was shot outside a west Phoenix convenience store on Saturday night has died. Phoenix police have since arrested Julian Francisco Soto, 18, who was booked on various charges, including murder and aggravated assault. The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road...
Pregnant woman, 2 teenagers, among 4 shot overnight in Phoenix
TEMPE, Ariz. — A pregnant woman and two teenagers were among four people shot at a townhome in Phoenix on Sunday night. Police are still looking for suspects. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking area of an townhome complex near 48th Street and Broadway Road, police on the scene said.
AZFamily
Fight between customers leads to deadly shooting at drive-thru in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead outside a north Phoenix fast food restaurant early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3rd Street and Dunlap Avenue around 4 a.m. and arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials: 2 caregivers arrested after 4-year-old girl goes missing in Oklahoma
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Two caregivers have been arrested after a 4-year-old girl went missing in Oklahoma, officials say. In a news release, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said that Ivon Adams, 36, is facing a count of first-degree murder and a count of child neglect relating to the disappearance of Athena Brownfield. Adams is awaiting extradition from Arizona back to Oklahoma. He was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday.
East Valley Tribune
Sign theft charge against September is dropped
When Councilman Scott September left office last week, he no longer had a cloud hanging over his head. That’s because a misdemeanor case accusing him of tempering with campaign signs during the August Primary went away. “This case was reviewed and prosecution declined on Dec. 15, 2022,” Phoenix city...
AZFamily
Motorcyclist arrested after shooting into car on I-17 in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after reportedly firing a gun several times into a car on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix early Sunday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Kyle Hart was riding his motorcycle on the I-17 near Loop 101 around 2:30 a.m. when he fired multiple gunshots into a car. DPS doesn’t know why Hart shot at the car but says he had prior contact with the driver off the highway.
ABC7 Los Angeles
2nd arrest made in Arizona after 4-year-old reported missing, sister found wandering alone: police
CYRIL, Okla. -- Authorities have made a second arrest as they continue their search for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her sister wandering alone outside on Tuesday, authorities said. Local authorities began searching for Athena Brownfield Tuesday afternoon, when the postal worker discovered...
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care
Richard Blodgett, a single father, was in jail on a drug charge when a welfare worker delivered a tragic news. His son's brain is inactive and is on life support, just days after authorities took him into state custody. The post Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care appeared first on KYMA.
Man dead after shooting at Sunnyslope fast food restaurant drive-thru, police say
PHOENIX — One man is dead after a shooting at a fast food restaurant in Sunnyslope early Sunday morning. The suspect in the shooting remains at large, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened after a fight between two people in the drive-thru line of...
Man dead after shooting near Central and Dunlap avenues
Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead near Central and Dunlap avenues.
AZFamily
New evidence in murder of Phoenix track coach
New evidence in murder of Phoenix track coach
AZFamily
Police want help finding man who allegedly knocked out woman near Laveen
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Police are seeking the suspect who knocked out a woman as he was driving away after he reportedly stole a large roll of artificial grass from a home in October 2022 in the Laveen area. On Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, around 8:25 p.m.,...
YAHOO!
Mesa mom accused of biting, strangling, hitting daughter during argument
A Mesa mom was arrested after her daughter alleged to police that her mom strangled her and hit her during an argument about household chores. Sara Magdaleno, 40, had gotten into an argument with her 17-year-old daughter over household chores on Sunday at their Mesa home, according to a Maricopa County Superior Court document.
AZFamily
Oklahoma man arrested in Phoenix on felony warrant for murder
Oklahoma man arrested in Phoenix on felony warrant for murder
Troopers seize 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during traffic stop
HAMILTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Arizona men after locating approximately 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Aurora, according to a media release from the Nebraska State Patrol. Just after 8:30 a.m. Jan. 12, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Tacoma improperly...
AZFamily
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman
fox10phoenix.com
Drugs behind bars: Phoenix mothers want reform after their sons die from apparent overdoses in jail
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Two inmates are expected to survive after an overdose at a Maricopa County jail, but not all are so lucky to survive. The overdose by an unknown type of drug happened on Jan. 13 near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road at the Lower Buckeye Jail.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say
PHOENIX - A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said. At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.
KTAR.com
2 inmates transported from Towers Jail in Phoenix after possible overdose
PHOENIX — Two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the jail after receiving a report that two male inmates had taken an unknown substance. The inmates were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They were breathing and alert upon their departure from the jail.
AZFamily
Two arrested after hit-and-run crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning in south Phoenix. Phoenix police officers saw a car speeding near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 2 a.m. When they tried to stop the vehicle, officers watched as the car hit a person trying to cross the street in the area. The car sped away from the scene, leading officers on a pursuit.
