Caddo County, OK

12 News

Pregnant woman, 2 teenagers, among 4 shot overnight in Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. — A pregnant woman and two teenagers were among four people shot at a townhome in Phoenix on Sunday night. Police are still looking for suspects. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking area of an townhome complex near 48th Street and Broadway Road, police on the scene said.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: 2 caregivers arrested after 4-year-old girl goes missing in Oklahoma

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Two caregivers have been arrested after a 4-year-old girl went missing in Oklahoma, officials say. In a news release, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said that Ivon Adams, 36, is facing a count of first-degree murder and a count of child neglect relating to the disappearance of Athena Brownfield. Adams is awaiting extradition from Arizona back to Oklahoma. He was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Sign theft charge against September is dropped

When Councilman Scott September left office last week, he no longer had a cloud hanging over his head. That’s because a misdemeanor case accusing him of tempering with campaign signs during the August Primary went away. “This case was reviewed and prosecution declined on Dec. 15, 2022,” Phoenix city...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist arrested after shooting into car on I-17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after reportedly firing a gun several times into a car on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix early Sunday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Kyle Hart was riding his motorcycle on the I-17 near Loop 101 around 2:30 a.m. when he fired multiple gunshots into a car. DPS doesn’t know why Hart shot at the car but says he had prior contact with the driver off the highway.
PHOENIX, AZ
KYMA News 11

Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care

Richard Blodgett, a single father, was in jail on a drug charge when a welfare worker delivered a tragic news. His son's brain is inactive and is on life support, just days after authorities took him into state custody. The post Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care appeared first on KYMA.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New evidence in murder of Phoenix track coach

Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain. Race director Justin Kern says the only thing that could pause the run would be lightning. It will be up to runners and bands to stop if they feel unsafe.
PHOENIX, AZ
YAHOO!

Mesa mom accused of biting, strangling, hitting daughter during argument

A Mesa mom was arrested after her daughter alleged to police that her mom strangled her and hit her during an argument about household chores. Sara Magdaleno, 40, had gotten into an argument with her 17-year-old daughter over household chores on Sunday at their Mesa home, according to a Maricopa County Superior Court document.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Oklahoma man arrested in Phoenix on felony warrant for murder

Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say

PHOENIX - A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said. At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 inmates transported from Towers Jail in Phoenix after possible overdose

PHOENIX — Two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the jail after receiving a report that two male inmates had taken an unknown substance. The inmates were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They were breathing and alert upon their departure from the jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two arrested after hit-and-run crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning in south Phoenix. Phoenix police officers saw a car speeding near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 2 a.m. When they tried to stop the vehicle, officers watched as the car hit a person trying to cross the street in the area. The car sped away from the scene, leading officers on a pursuit.
PHOENIX, AZ

