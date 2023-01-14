ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High five: Final Five voting is a big improvement on NYC's current ranked-choice voting system

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Ranked-choice voting, which New Yorkers have been using since 2021 to choose our municipal elected officials, is a big improvement over first-past-the-post counting. By listing contenders in order of preference, voters get to choose their favorite candidate without fearing that they’re throwing away their ballots. And winners, who have less incentive to engage in vicious, negative campaigning, emerge with broader consensus support.

But there’s a serious problem: As implemented here, RCV applies only in closed partisan primaries, not in general elections. Those contests — which in our overwhelmingly Democratic city almost always determine the November victor — are typically low-turnout affairs, and even if they weren’t, they bar anyone from outside the party from participating. And so, while 3.5 million city Democratic voters can choose our leaders this better way, 525,000 Republicans and more than a million unaffiliated voters are left on the outside looking in. They’re free to cast a ballot in the general election, but they’ve had no say in the one race that really counted.

Final Five voting, proposed by former Councilman Sal Albanese and Andrew Yang, is a far better way. It would feature a single primary open to all voters, with the top five vote-getters advancing to a November general election, where ranked-choice voting would decide who prevails. Democrats and others who lean left would surely still steer the ship of state, but at least the votes of independents and Republicans would count — and the general election wouldn’t be a perfunctory formality.

A smart writer at City & State described the movement promoting the idea as “quite fringey,” adding that getting over the twin hurdles of qualifying for the November 2023 city ballot and then winning majority support seems “nearly impossible” because “the party organizations would hate it, and so would most of the elected officials elected with their support.”

Setting aside the perversity of labeling as “fringey” a movement designed to empower far larger numbers of citizens, the rest of that critique sounds to us like a terrific endorsement for Final Five voting.

