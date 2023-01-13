ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICK AM 1530

This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
stljewishlight.org

Newsmakers: January, 2023

Doug Waxman has joined GadellNet Consulting Services LLC as an account manager. He serves as the primary contact for immediate and long-term technology solutions and is the liaison between the company partners and their technical team, assisting in planning for their futures. GadellNet is an IT solutions firm providing small business IT support, help desk, and cyber security. Waxman attends Congregation Shaare Emeth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

United Cemetery Association appoints new director

The United Cemetery Association (UCA), manager of the B’nai Amoona, Chevra Kadisha and United Hebrew cemeteries in University City, has announced the appointment of Rabbi Binyomin Mazer as its new executive director. He stepped in as its longtime director, Barry Needle, retired at the end of December. Needle served...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
stljewishlight.org

St. Louis native co-produces documentary looking at death penalty ‘In the Executioner’s Shadow’

Missouri gained national attention Jan. 3 when Amber McLaughlin became the first transgender woman executed in the United States. In early February, another execution is scheduled in Missouri, one of 29 states with the death penalty. Rick Stack, a Jewish St. Louis native, is committed to abolishing capital punishment. He co-produced a documentary on the subject, “In the Executioner’s Shadow,” that will air at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, on KETC-TV (Channel 9 PBS).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Meet Gerald Axelbaum, the Jewish “Burn Boss” of Olivette

The plume of smoke rising above the western edge of Olivette on Tuesday, Jan. 10th was not a sign of trouble. It was a controlled burn at the Stacy Park prairie, a three-acre tract of land behind the reservoir. Once a year or so, the prairie undergoes a burn to help native plants thrive and minimize invasive plants.
OLIVETTE, MO
rejournals.com

St. Louis’ Chapters Living makes pair of additions

St. Louis-based Chapters Living, a seniors living organization with a focus on memory care and assisted living, is growing its team with the addition of Rebecca Kaufmann and Tyler Brady. Kaufmann joins Chapters as senior vice president of quality of life and memory support. She brings more than 16 years...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Clayton Restaurant Week returns throughout third week of January

CLAYTON, Mo. — The City of Clayton announced the return of Clayton Restaurant Week (CRW) which is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 15 - Saturday, Jan. 21. According to a press release from the City of Clayton Friday afternoon, this year’s restaurant lineup includes 13 of Clayton’s fine dining and semi-casual establishments.
CLAYTON, MO
FOX2Now

Dreamland welcomes homegrown talent from the St. Louis area’s LGBTQ and BIPOC communities

ST. LOUIS – Dreamland welcomes homegrown talent from the St. Louis area’s LGBTQ and BIPOC communities. The SHADES Project stands for Supporting the Health, Arts, Diversity, Education, and Safe Spaces of Queer and Trans people of color and the folk who love them. That group along with Queer Afro-Latin Dance (QAL) will celebrate ballroom culture at Handlebar in The Grove. The celebration is only for neighbors and allies 21 and older.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Violent night in St. Louis: City sees 3 separate homicides Monday night

ST. LOUIS — Monday was a violent night in St. Louis, with three separate deadly shootings occurring before 10:30 p.m. The first deadly shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m., according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A woman was found suffering gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Conoco gas station at 4355 South Broadway. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Bridge Bread Bakery is finding hope in the baking of bagels

Bridge Bread Bakery‘s New York-style kettle-boiled bagels are chewy, delicious and free from preservatives or strange additives. They are made in the traditional New York-style beginning with the careful mixing of ingredients, kneading the dough by hand, letting it rise, then boiling and baking. But these bagels are made with something extra – a pinch of hope.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy