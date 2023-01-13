Read full article on original website
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
5 Top: New York-Style Pizzas in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes.
Hundreds celebrate life of automotive icon Frank Bommarito
Hundreds of people gathered inside the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Tuesday to celebrate the life of local automotive icon Frank Bommarito.
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
Hartmann: They Shoot White Elephants, Don't They?
St. Louis cannot save its downtown by betting on dead skyscrapers like the AT&T building
stljewishlight.org
Newsmakers: January, 2023
Doug Waxman has joined GadellNet Consulting Services LLC as an account manager. He serves as the primary contact for immediate and long-term technology solutions and is the liaison between the company partners and their technical team, assisting in planning for their futures. GadellNet is an IT solutions firm providing small business IT support, help desk, and cyber security. Waxman attends Congregation Shaare Emeth.
stljewishlight.org
United Cemetery Association appoints new director
The United Cemetery Association (UCA), manager of the B’nai Amoona, Chevra Kadisha and United Hebrew cemeteries in University City, has announced the appointment of Rabbi Binyomin Mazer as its new executive director. He stepped in as its longtime director, Barry Needle, retired at the end of December. Needle served...
Grocer lays off St. Louis support staff, to close 2 distribution centers
ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, the St. Ann-based discount grocer, has laid off staff in its St. Louis support center and plans to close two distribution centers, moves it says support its long-term strategic plans. Save A Lot CEO Leon Bergmann said in a statement that the cuts...
stljewishlight.org
Companion Baking puts 25 years of experience into every bagel
Growing up in St. Louis in the 1970s and 80s your family probably had a go-to place for freshly baked bagels in St. Louis. For the family of Josh Allen, that go-to was the old New York Bagelry on Olive Street Road. “Salt nubs, I think was the name for...
Discovering the secrets of Jarrot Mansion in Cahokia Heights
The Jarrot Mansion in Cahokia Heights' historic district is a beautiful example of a federalist brick home from the early 1800s. There are rumors that the old home is haunted.
Workers at Hillside Manor Healthcare and Rehab hold unfair labor practice strike
Workers at Hillside Manor Healthcare and Rehab held a one-day strike outside the building Monday afternoon. They’re calling for better wages and more paid time off.
stljewishlight.org
St. Louis native co-produces documentary looking at death penalty ‘In the Executioner’s Shadow’
Missouri gained national attention Jan. 3 when Amber McLaughlin became the first transgender woman executed in the United States. In early February, another execution is scheduled in Missouri, one of 29 states with the death penalty. Rick Stack, a Jewish St. Louis native, is committed to abolishing capital punishment. He co-produced a documentary on the subject, “In the Executioner’s Shadow,” that will air at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, on KETC-TV (Channel 9 PBS).
stljewishlight.org
Meet Gerald Axelbaum, the Jewish “Burn Boss” of Olivette
The plume of smoke rising above the western edge of Olivette on Tuesday, Jan. 10th was not a sign of trouble. It was a controlled burn at the Stacy Park prairie, a three-acre tract of land behind the reservoir. Once a year or so, the prairie undergoes a burn to help native plants thrive and minimize invasive plants.
rejournals.com
St. Louis’ Chapters Living makes pair of additions
St. Louis-based Chapters Living, a seniors living organization with a focus on memory care and assisted living, is growing its team with the addition of Rebecca Kaufmann and Tyler Brady. Kaufmann joins Chapters as senior vice president of quality of life and memory support. She brings more than 16 years...
New life for former 19th century general store in Cottleville
Drive or walk through the heart of historic downtown Cottleville, and you can't miss the old building under construction at 5521 Oak Street.
nepm.org
Connecticut archaeologist to unearth mysteries buried at Cahokia, a midwestern Indigenous city
Buried deep in the Mississippi Valley is an Indigenous medieval city known as Cahokia. Today, the ancient civilization’s massive remains are a modern-day historical park located in Collinsville, Ill. But in medieval times, the city was the largest in North America — making it a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a state historic site.
KSDK
Clayton Restaurant Week returns throughout third week of January
CLAYTON, Mo. — The City of Clayton announced the return of Clayton Restaurant Week (CRW) which is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 15 - Saturday, Jan. 21. According to a press release from the City of Clayton Friday afternoon, this year’s restaurant lineup includes 13 of Clayton’s fine dining and semi-casual establishments.
Dreamland welcomes homegrown talent from the St. Louis area’s LGBTQ and BIPOC communities
ST. LOUIS – Dreamland welcomes homegrown talent from the St. Louis area’s LGBTQ and BIPOC communities. The SHADES Project stands for Supporting the Health, Arts, Diversity, Education, and Safe Spaces of Queer and Trans people of color and the folk who love them. That group along with Queer Afro-Latin Dance (QAL) will celebrate ballroom culture at Handlebar in The Grove. The celebration is only for neighbors and allies 21 and older.
Violent night in St. Louis: City sees 3 separate homicides Monday night
ST. LOUIS — Monday was a violent night in St. Louis, with three separate deadly shootings occurring before 10:30 p.m. The first deadly shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m., according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A woman was found suffering gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Conoco gas station at 4355 South Broadway. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.
stljewishlight.org
Bridge Bread Bakery is finding hope in the baking of bagels
Bridge Bread Bakery‘s New York-style kettle-boiled bagels are chewy, delicious and free from preservatives or strange additives. They are made in the traditional New York-style beginning with the careful mixing of ingredients, kneading the dough by hand, letting it rise, then boiling and baking. But these bagels are made with something extra – a pinch of hope.
Calls for condemned former Famous Barr building to be saved
Following a FOX 2 report on a signature building in downtown St. Louis becoming a danger to the public, the City of St. Louis took emergency action to secure the 110 Railway Exchange Building at 7th and Olive Street on Wednesday morning.
