Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
Miami, the city with "most inflation" in the United StatesUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Related
tourcounsel.com
Sunny Isles Beach | Miami Beach, Florida
American retirees have occupied this spot, but in an effort to change its reputation forever, the place has recently undergone a luxury beachside condominium boom. Today, Sunny Isles Beach looks more like mid-Miami Beach than the low-rent retirement community it was from World War II until just a few years ago.
WPBF News 25
Flight lands at PBIA due to bird in engine on 14th anniversary of Miracle on the Hudson
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — JetBlue Flight 62 took off from Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) around 11:04 a.m. Sunday with the destination of New York's LaGuardia Airport. However, the plane experienced what officials call a bird strike, forcing the crew to turn around over the ocean and return to PBI 30 minutes later. The aircraft, an Airbus A320, landed safely on the runway.
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
Miami, the city with "most inflation" in the United States
Nationwide inflation in the United States eased at the end of last year, but the South Florida city of Miami, home to millions of Cuban émigrés, remains the worst and is at the top of the list of large cities with the highest inflation.
WPBF News 25
'What if we just fall from the sky?': Passenger describes emergency landing at PBI following bird strike
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A passenger of the JetBlue flight that was forced to make an emergency landing at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) on Sunday following a bird strike tells WPBF 25 News she is doing OK. Airport officials say everyone who was on board is safe.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Broward County
Lakes are fascinating and full of lovely animals. Some lakes are very deep, surpassing 100 feet. They are everywhere, including Broward County. There are 32 lakes in Broward County, Florida. But which ones are the deepest? Keep reading to discover the deepest lake in Broward County. Where is Broward County?
communitynewspapers.com
CRITICALLY ENDANGERED SEA TURTLES RETURNED TO THE WILD!
This past December 9th, the Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital received its first out of state patients when 8 cold-stunned juvenile Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were flown in from the Cape Cod area. The turtles had been exposed to rapidly dropping temperatures in the Northeast Atlantic Ocean and were suffering from a variety of issues ranging from emaciation, abrasions, dehydration and swollen eyes.
wlrn.org
Urban boundary move will place warehouses on a channel vital for Everglades and Biscayne Bay, officials say
Late last year, just before Miami-Dade County Commissioners made the controversial decision to move the urban boundary that protects wetlands and farms to make way for a warehouse complex in South Dade, former chairman Jose ‘Pepe’ Diaz lectured opponents at the crowded commission chambers. “It is not environmentally...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
WSVN-TV
Residents, visitors bundle up and head out amid cold snap; parts of Broward, Miami-Dade forecast to dip into 30s
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent people from layering up and heading out at the start of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The cool winds came as a bit of a surprise for Ashley Carnes and her friends as they ventured out to South Beach, Saturday afternoon.
floridainsider.com
Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets
Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
South Florida forecast: Big chill gives way to a warm-up this week
South Floridians and vacationers can soon return their sweaters and jackets to the closet as weather forecasters said Monday that high temperatures will reach the low 80s before week’s end. Throughout the tri-county area, legions of celebrants including parade watchers took in Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances under sunny skies with nary a cloud in sight. Temperatures reached a high of 72 ...
Meet Miami and Palm Beach’s Real Estate Rising Stars of 2023
Often celebrated for its tropical climate, notable sunsets, and sizzling food and nightlife scene, the South Florida region has long been a go-to vacation destination. But for people looking to live — or acquire an additional property — in Miami or one of its neighboring cities, agents are a guiding light through a real estate market that has recently seen spiking interest rates and an increase in condominiums in contrast to single-family homes. Six 35-and-under agents who have already achieved great success and show the promise of even more — Spencer Schlager, Jordan Karp, Karen Elmir, Dovi Ettedgui, Scott Shuffield, and...
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
Miami New Times
The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
On Monday, head to the epicenter of Black Miami for the 46th-annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. Hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Festivities committee, the event honors Dr. King's life and his dreams of unity, freedom, social and economic equality, and justice. Taking place in the heart of Liberty City, it's one the oldest and largest MLK celebrations, following the eight miles of sacred ground that Dr. King traveled during his frequent engagements in Miami. 11 a.m. Monday, along NW 54th Street between 10th and 32nd avenues, Miami; mlkparadeandfestivities.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
Cold weather lingers, wind gusts continue, but warm days ahead for South Florida
The coldest temperatures of the winter thus far arrived Saturday night and into Sunday morning in South Florida, dipping into the 30s in many areas with wind gusts that made it feel even colder. Although the lows did not break records for this date in history, in West Palm Beach, the morning low of 40 tied the record for Jan. 15 set in 1948. In Fort Lauderdale, the temperature dropped to 43 ...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Coral Springs, FL
Visitors will be surprised by how much there is to do in Coral Springs in Broward County, only 20 miles away from Fort Lauderdale. Chartered on July 10, 1963, Coral Springs was named after the Coral Ridge Properties, which master-planned and developed the city. Residents and visitors to Coral Springs...
cbs12.com
Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
CNBC
The condo king of Miami bets his new Fisher Island luxury project can weather a recession
"Condo king of Miami" Jorge Perez and his Related Group are behind the 10-story, 50-unit Fisher Island project that boasts a sell-out price of $1.2 billion. Units start at $15 million. The building will also have its own mega-yacht slip. Sales just started last month. "Almost 30% of the units...
WSVN-TV
‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ cyclists spotted in Miami Gardens, North Miami-Dade, Opa-Locka
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Bicyclists taking part in the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition have been spotted along roadways in Miami-Dade County, including the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway. Monday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered above the group of bicyclists in North Miami-Dade near the Golden Glades...
Comments / 4