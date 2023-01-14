ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

tourcounsel.com

Sunny Isles Beach | Miami Beach, Florida

American retirees have occupied this spot, but in an effort to change its reputation forever, the place has recently undergone a luxury beachside condominium boom. Today, Sunny Isles Beach looks more like mid-Miami Beach than the low-rent retirement community it was from World War II until just a few years ago.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Flight lands at PBIA due to bird in engine on 14th anniversary of Miracle on the Hudson

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — JetBlue Flight 62 took off from Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) around 11:04 a.m. Sunday with the destination of New York's LaGuardia Airport. However, the plane experienced what officials call a bird strike, forcing the crew to turn around over the ocean and return to PBI 30 minutes later. The aircraft, an Airbus A320, landed safely on the runway.
PALM BEACH, FL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Broward County

Lakes are fascinating and full of lovely animals. Some lakes are very deep, surpassing 100 feet. They are everywhere, including Broward County. There are 32 lakes in Broward County, Florida. But which ones are the deepest? Keep reading to discover the deepest lake in Broward County. Where is Broward County?
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

CRITICALLY ENDANGERED SEA TURTLES RETURNED TO THE WILD!

This past December 9th, the Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital received its first out of state patients when 8 cold-stunned juvenile Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were flown in from the Cape Cod area. The turtles had been exposed to rapidly dropping temperatures in the Northeast Atlantic Ocean and were suffering from a variety of issues ranging from emaciation, abrasions, dehydration and swollen eyes.
MIAMI, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets

Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida forecast: Big chill gives way to a warm-up this week

South Floridians and vacationers can soon return their sweaters and jackets to the closet as weather forecasters said Monday that high temperatures will reach the low 80s before week’s end. Throughout the tri-county area, legions of celebrants including parade watchers took in Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances under sunny skies with nary a cloud in sight. Temperatures reached a high of 72 ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

Meet Miami and Palm Beach’s Real Estate Rising Stars of 2023

Often celebrated for its tropical climate, notable sunsets, and sizzling food and nightlife scene, the South Florida region has long been a go-to vacation destination. But for people looking to live — or acquire an additional property — in Miami or one of its neighboring cities, agents are a guiding light through a real estate market that has recently seen spiking interest rates and an increase in condominiums in contrast to single-family homes. Six 35-and-under agents who have already achieved great success and show the promise of even more — Spencer Schlager, Jordan Karp, Karen Elmir, Dovi Ettedgui, Scott Shuffield, and...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida

Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

On Monday, head to the epicenter of Black Miami for the 46th-annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. Hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Festivities committee, the event honors Dr. King's life and his dreams of unity, freedom, social and economic equality, and justice. Taking place in the heart of Liberty City, it's one the oldest and largest MLK celebrations, following the eight miles of sacred ground that Dr. King traveled during his frequent engagements in Miami. 11 a.m. Monday, along NW 54th Street between 10th and 32nd avenues, Miami; mlkparadeandfestivities.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Cold weather lingers, wind gusts continue, but warm days ahead for South Florida

The coldest temperatures of the winter thus far arrived Saturday night and into Sunday morning in South Florida, dipping into the 30s in many areas with wind gusts that made it feel even colder. Although the lows did not break records for this date in history, in West Palm Beach, the morning low of 40 tied the record for Jan. 15 set in 1948. In Fort Lauderdale, the temperature dropped to 43 ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Coral Springs, FL

Visitors will be surprised by how much there is to do in Coral Springs in Broward County, only 20 miles away from Fort Lauderdale. Chartered on July 10, 1963, Coral Springs was named after the Coral Ridge Properties, which master-planned and developed the city. Residents and visitors to Coral Springs...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cbs12.com

Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

