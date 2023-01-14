ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Woonsocket Call

FILMING BRONCO FATHER: Burrillville football head coach Gennaro Ferraro spends his winters recording daughters Emilia and Olivia on the hardwood

BURRILLVILLE – Behind the two benches and scoring table is the perch where Gennaro Ferraro rolls the camera whenever the Burrillville High girls' basketball team takes the court at the Bronco Dome. A tip if you having trouble locating Ferraro – look in the direction of the championship banners...
BURRILLVILLE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy