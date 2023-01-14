Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley REAL Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest Caused by Broken Heart Syndrome?
Did the Broken Heart Syndrome have something to do with Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest and death?. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, confirmed the news about the singer-songwriter's death in a statement on Thursday. The 54-year-old songstress died after being hospitalized earlier that day following a cardiac arrest. "It...
Was Lisa Marie Presley Married When She Died?
Lisa Marie Presley was married to several notable people during her lifetime. Was she married when she died? Here's what to know.
Funeral Services Pending for Lisa Marie Presley, 54
Funeral services were pending Friday for Lisa Marie Presley, one day after the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley died at a hospital after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest at her home in the Calabasas area.
Nicolas Cage Breaks His Silence on Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley’s ‘Devastating’ Death: ‘She Lit Up Every Room’
Paying tribute. Nicolas Cage has broken his silence after ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54. "This is devastating news," Cage, 59, told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, January 13. "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some […]
What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days
Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
Is Priscilla Presley OK? Reports Claim She Has Battled With Skin Cancer and Memory Loss
On Jan. 12, singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, was rushed to the hospital after undergoing cardiac arrest. A few hours later, her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed the tragic news that Lisa Marie had passed away at age 54. This came as...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle
Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
musictimes.com
Priscilla Presley Already On The Verge of an Emotional Breakdown Before Lisa Marie's Death
Prior to Lisa Marie Presley's death, Priscilla Presley was reputedly on the verge of a mental collapse. The broken-hearted widow of Elvis had her friends terribly concerned since she was trying to deal with Lisa Marie's prior drug issues and her violent court battle with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. The...
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest alongside her father, Elvis Presley, and other family members. A rep for Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, tells ET that the singer's final resting place will be at Elvis' former home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee, next to her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020 at age 27.
SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death
Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.
housebeautiful.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Children: Everything To Know About Her Four Kids And Spouses
Fans were shocked Thursday night when news broke that Lisa Marie Presley had died after reportedly going into cardiac arrest. Her mom, Priscilla Presley, shared the news with news outlets in a public statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful...
Lisa Marie Presley's Sweetest Moments with Her Parents, Elvis and Priscilla
Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, 2023, at age 54. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother Priscilla confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. Take a look back at her sweetest moments with her mother Priscilla and her late father, Elvis Lisa Marie Presley's Birth Nine months after tying the knot, Elvis and Priscilla Presley welcomed their first and only...
Inside Graceland Mansion Through the Years: Details Behind Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley’s Iconic Home
Elvis Presley, known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, went on to sell 400 million records worldwide. Growing up as a young boy, he lived in a single family two-room shotgun house that his father built. The humble abode would become a fraction of the size of his most famous real estate acquisition. With his fame and fortune, Presley purchased his home Graceland in 1957 for $102,500 in Memphis, Tennessee. More from WWDGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic HomeLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsPhotos from the...
newsnationnow.com
Historian compares Lisa Marie Presley’s legacy to Elvis
(NewsNation) — Hollywood historian Hadley Hall Meares spoke out Thursday on the importance of Lisa Marie Presley and the legacy she’ll leave behind. “It’s just such a tragic thing, and I just think so many parallels about the end of her life and the end of Elvis’ life, and the legacy that she leaves behind, and how important this family is to kind of the American psyche,” Meares said on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”
Popculture
'Elvis' Star Tom Hanks Mourns Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are heartbroken by Lisa Marie Presley's death. The Oscar-winning actor, who starred alongside Austin Butler in the Elvis Presley biopic Elvis as Colonel Tom Parker, paid tribute to Elvis' daughter after the 54-year-old singer-songwriter passed away Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. "We are heartbroken over...
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
Mysuncoast.com
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
(AP) - Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54. Her death in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, a few hours after her...
Comments / 0