Long before Mikaela Straus, better known by the gender-ambiguous moniker King Princess, started rocking the shaggy mullet that would become a hallmark of their onstage persona, they brought a picture of Camp Rock-era Joe Jonas to a Brooklyn barbershop. A short, floppy-banged haircut—and panic—ensued. It seems a sign of the times that being outwardly queer, once a deep-seated fear for the now 24-year-old musician, is a large part of what attracts their legions of adoring fans. Still, some people don’t know what to make of Straus. Some consider them a lesbian icon, whose alpha-masc swagger and crooning, sexually-charged discography sets them apart from both mainstream pop and the mellow, lilting majority of sapphic anthems. Others see Straus as a product of the nepo baby boom, a reluctant heir apparent to an (evidently non-existent) Macy’s department store fortune with a producer father. But a new podcast is giving the Hold On Baby singer a chance to define their own story. In Origins, Straus charts their journey from city kid outcast to Grammy-nominated recording artist, following the formation of their identity alongside their emergence as a new kind of rock star. In the spirit of origin stories, we grilled Straus on a bunch of notable firsts—from a deep-cut gay awakening to their “soul-wrenching” first heartbreak.

