Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season
There are major changes coming ahead of the all-new season of Jeopardy! and the news is bound to make dedicated... The post ‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season appeared first on Outsider.
‘New Amsterdam’ EPs Reveal Spinoff Hopes After Series Finale: The Show ‘Ended Prematurely’ (Exclusive)
Everything came full circle in the New Amsterdam series finale, which aired on January 17. The beginning of the episode features a new doctor, played by Molly Griggs, arriving for her first day at New Amsterdam as the medical director. Over the course of the two-part finale, fans learn exactly why each of our favorite doctors decided they wanted to save lives.
interviewmagazine.com
King Princess Remembers Thirsting for Amanda Bynes in Hairspray
Long before Mikaela Straus, better known by the gender-ambiguous moniker King Princess, started rocking the shaggy mullet that would become a hallmark of their onstage persona, they brought a picture of Camp Rock-era Joe Jonas to a Brooklyn barbershop. A short, floppy-banged haircut—and panic—ensued. It seems a sign of the times that being outwardly queer, once a deep-seated fear for the now 24-year-old musician, is a large part of what attracts their legions of adoring fans. Still, some people don’t know what to make of Straus. Some consider them a lesbian icon, whose alpha-masc swagger and crooning, sexually-charged discography sets them apart from both mainstream pop and the mellow, lilting majority of sapphic anthems. Others see Straus as a product of the nepo baby boom, a reluctant heir apparent to an (evidently non-existent) Macy’s department store fortune with a producer father. But a new podcast is giving the Hold On Baby singer a chance to define their own story. In Origins, Straus charts their journey from city kid outcast to Grammy-nominated recording artist, following the formation of their identity alongside their emergence as a new kind of rock star. In the spirit of origin stories, we grilled Straus on a bunch of notable firsts—from a deep-cut gay awakening to their “soul-wrenching” first heartbreak.
