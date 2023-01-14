Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Say toodles to BTC bears
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. After the release of encouraging US inflation data, the price of bitcoin increased by 4% over the previous 24 hours and nearly reached $19,000. The price has increased by 12% in the past week and 6% over the past 30 days as optimism grows that the bear market that began in 2022 will end in 2023.
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea
North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill
China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
Attack from space would trigger collective defence, say US and Japan, amid China fears
The US and Japan have said that an attack in space would trigger their security treaty, as senior officials from both countries warned that China represents the “greatest strategic challenge” to regional security. “We agree that [China] is the greatest shared strategic challenge that we, our allies and...
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
dailyhodl.com
With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report
A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
dailyhodl.com
Grayscale Replies to SEC, Argues That Bitcoin (BTC) Spot ETF Denial Is Illogical
Crypto hedge fund Grayscale is telling the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that its denial of Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is “illogical.”. Replying to a brief filed by the SEC last month, Grayscale says that converting the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot BTC ETF would greatly benefit traders by unlocking value and increasing investor protections.
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
BBC
US-China chip war: America is winning
For more than a century the scramble for oil unleashed wars, forced unusual alliances and sparked diplomatic rows. Now the world's two biggest economies are battling over another precious resource: semiconductors, the chips that literally power our daily life. These tiny fragments of silicon are at the heart of a...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Taking Out $20,000 Puts Solana, Polygon, XRP On The Cusp Of Huge Price Explosions
Bitcoin is back above $20,000, days after breaking a two-month-long ranging-market spell and printing a string of green daily candles. In the past 24 hours, the top cryptocurrency by market capitalization grew over 11%, tapping $21,000 in the wee hours of Jan 14 before recoiling to $20,817 at press time. In the past seven days, the asset’s price has surged by over 23%, with $76.61B added to its market cap.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
msn.com
China Signals Military Response as U.S., Japan Accelerate Defense Plans
China on Thursday signaled plans to retaliate militarily to new security initiatives between Japan and the U.S., warning that the allies’ accelerated cooperation will create new threats for themselves in the region. Citing a Chinese military analyst, the English-language Global Times newspaper warned that if Japan continued dramatic increases...
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Retakes $20K, Leading as Broad Crypto Rally Continues
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin's (BTC) 2023 surge continues, with the crypto now above $20,000 for the first time since the FTX collapse in early November. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization started the week near the $17,000...
Comments / 0