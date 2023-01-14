ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Say toodles to BTC bears

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. After the release of encouraging US inflation data, the price of bitcoin increased by 4% over the previous 24 hours and nearly reached $19,000. The price has increased by 12% in the past week and 6% over the past 30 days as optimism grows that the bear market that began in 2022 will end in 2023.
The Independent

‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea

North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
The Independent

China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill

China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
dailyhodl.com

With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report

A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
dailyhodl.com

Grayscale Replies to SEC, Argues That Bitcoin (BTC) Spot ETF Denial Is Illogical

Crypto hedge fund Grayscale is telling the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that its denial of Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is “illogical.”. Replying to a brief filed by the SEC last month, Grayscale says that converting the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot BTC ETF would greatly benefit traders by unlocking value and increasing investor protections.
BBC

US-China chip war: America is winning

For more than a century the scramble for oil unleashed wars, forced unusual alliances and sparked diplomatic rows. Now the world's two biggest economies are battling over another precious resource: semiconductors, the chips that literally power our daily life. These tiny fragments of silicon are at the heart of a...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Taking Out $20,000 Puts Solana, Polygon, XRP On The Cusp Of Huge Price Explosions

Bitcoin is back above $20,000, days after breaking a two-month-long ranging-market spell and printing a string of green daily candles. In the past 24 hours, the top cryptocurrency by market capitalization grew over 11%, tapping $21,000 in the wee hours of Jan 14 before recoiling to $20,817 at press time. In the past seven days, the asset’s price has surged by over 23%, with $76.61B added to its market cap.
msn.com

China Signals Military Response as U.S., Japan Accelerate Defense Plans

China on Thursday signaled plans to retaliate militarily to new security initiatives between Japan and the U.S., warning that the allies’ accelerated cooperation will create new threats for themselves in the region. Citing a Chinese military analyst, the English-language Global Times newspaper warned that if Japan continued dramatic increases...
dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Retakes $20K, Leading as Broad Crypto Rally Continues

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin's (BTC) 2023 surge continues, with the crypto now above $20,000 for the first time since the FTX collapse in early November. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization started the week near the $17,000...
