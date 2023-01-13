ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
smithcountyinsider.com

David West was recently hired as Vice President-Market leader at Wilson Bank & Trust

CARTHAGE, TENN. –David West was recently hired as Vice President and market leader at Wilson Bank & Trust, bank officials announced. In this role, West will provide oversight for the bank’s Smith and Trousdale County markets and will lead efforts for continued growth as well as serve as the branch manager of the Carthage & Gordonsville offices at this time. West has been in the financial services industry for over 34 years where he has served in various lending and managerial roles. Most recently, West served as a Vice President at Citizens bank for over 23 years.
CARTHAGE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Hartsville Pregnancy Center Essay Contest

The Community Pregnancy Center in Hartsville is hosting an essay contest with cash prizes for 7th through 12th grade students. Cash prizes for first and second prize. Submission deadline is March 1, 2023. For more information check out the website for the Pregnancy Center of Hartsville.
HARTSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

The City of Crossville responds to Village Inn saga development

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Crossville is working to finalize an agreement with the owners of the Village Inn motel to purchase the embattled property. On Wednesday, owners said the City was not holding up its end of the agreement and working to find alternative housing for the people still living at the property.
CROSSVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Mr. Larry Dale “Squirrel” Preston

Mr. Larry Dale “Squirrel” Preston, age 72 of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Squirrel was born December 15, 1950 in Grant, TN, a son of the late Monroe Preston and Delia Baker Preston. He was also preceded in death by Brother; Don Preston and Brother-in-Laws; Brian Nixon and J.P. Mayton.
GORDONSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Barrett Firearms Sells To Australian Group

(MURFREESBORO) Barrett Firearms has been purchased by Australian defense contractor NIOA. The firm completed a 100 percent acquisition of the industry-leading rifle design and manufacturing company, Barrett Firearms. All management and staff at Barrett's Murfreesboro manufacturing facility will be retained, and production will continue as normal. Financial details of the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Evan Crosby

10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
NASHVILLE, TN
wutc.org

Glimpses Of The Future For Broad Street in Chattanooga

For Broad Street in downtown Chattanooga, the shape of what’s to come is starting to take shape. Last week, an urban design firm heard from community members on the future of Broad Street - from the Tennessee Aquarium to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - at a reimagining workshop at the Aquarium.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Wade Hays Says, "Toot's Is Reducing Prices"!

(MURFREESBORO) Toot’s Good Food & Fun restaurants sets out to ease the cost of eating out with lower prices, and no increases on its new 2023 Menu!. Toot’s Owner Wade Hays explains, “After being in business for 38 years this year, we certainly have learned not to take anything for granted. I was not able to lower all menu offerings, because the cost on a lot of our products is actually still increasing. However--where we can, we’ve decided to pass on renegotiated contract pricing to our customers as well as re-evaluate our previous increases now that supply chain issues have improved!”
MURFREESBORO, TN
WDEF

Sandhill Crane Festival Draws Nature Lovers to the Hiwassee

BIRCHWOOD, Tenn. (WDEF)- Bird watching enthusiasts are gathering along the Hiwassee River this weekend to enjoy some peak views. The 32nd annual Sandhill Crane Festival along the Hiwassee River brings enthusiasts who will brave very cold weather and windy conditions to catch glimpses of the majestic Sandhill Crane. While the...
BIRCHWOOD, TN
On Target News

Man Struck by Vehicle in McMinnville

20-year-old John Trisler of McMinnville was crossing an intersection at Locust and North Chancery and was struck by a vehicle. The man received a significant head injury. According to Ben Cannon from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, around 7 pm, Trisler walked in front of a 2013 Toyota Avalon driven by 66-year-old Amy Stanford of McMinnville. Cannon said video footage from Walgreens showed Trisler crossing when there was a green light for North Chancery traffic, and he stepped in front of the car. EMS took Trisler to Vanderbilt in Nashville.
MCMINNVILLE, TN
fox17.com

New coronavirus variant 'spreading quickly,' Nashville officials confirm case

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Public Health Department (MPHD) reports the new variant of coronavirus which has caused concern in other countries has been detected in the city. MPHD reports the XBB.1.5 coronavirus variant was confirmed in a patient in Nashville this month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy