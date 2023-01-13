Read full article on original website
Eerie update in hunt for missing Athena Brownfield as cops search water and arrest couple taking care of four-year-old
THE search for missing four-year-old Athena Brownfield is now considered a recovery operation, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has said. Athena's caretakers, Alysia Adams and her husband Ivon Adams, were arrested in connection to the disappearance of Athena, who was last seen in Cyril, Oklahoma on January 10.
