Smith County, TN

Hartsville Pregnancy Center Essay Contest

The Community Pregnancy Center in Hartsville is hosting an essay contest with cash prizes for 7th through 12th grade students. Cash prizes for first and second prize. Submission deadline is March 1, 2023. For more information check out the website for the Pregnancy Center of Hartsville.
David West was recently hired as Vice President-Market leader at Wilson Bank & Trust

CARTHAGE, TENN. –David West was recently hired as Vice President and market leader at Wilson Bank & Trust, bank officials announced. In this role, West will provide oversight for the bank’s Smith and Trousdale County markets and will lead efforts for continued growth as well as serve as the branch manager of the Carthage & Gordonsville offices at this time. West has been in the financial services industry for over 34 years where he has served in various lending and managerial roles. Most recently, West served as a Vice President at Citizens bank for over 23 years.
Mr. Larry Dale “Squirrel” Preston

Mr. Larry Dale “Squirrel” Preston, age 72 of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Squirrel was born December 15, 1950 in Grant, TN, a son of the late Monroe Preston and Delia Baker Preston. He was also preceded in death by Brother; Don Preston and Brother-in-Laws; Brian Nixon and J.P. Mayton.
TN Gov. Lee Announces Inaugural Events

Ready for second term, Tennessee Governor plans celebratory events. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, re-elected with a solid margin in the 2022 elections, has announced a series of events to celebrate his victory. The announcement comes as the Tennessee General Assembly begins its 2023 session. During this session, the legislature will take up key issues that are a part of Lee's overall agenda for the state.
Boys and Girls Club opens “world-class” club in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin-Simpson County Boys and Girls Club has cemented itself as a leader in club communities due to its exceptional educational programs. Most recently, leaders of the club expanded to Allen County, purchasing a former funeral home in Scottsville to expand and create new opportunities for the youth of the community.
The City of Crossville responds to Village Inn saga development

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Crossville is working to finalize an agreement with the owners of the Village Inn motel to purchase the embattled property. On Wednesday, owners said the City was not holding up its end of the agreement and working to find alternative housing for the people still living at the property.
Wade Hays Says, "Toot's Is Reducing Prices"!

(MURFREESBORO) Toot’s Good Food & Fun restaurants sets out to ease the cost of eating out with lower prices, and no increases on its new 2023 Menu!. Toot’s Owner Wade Hays explains, “After being in business for 38 years this year, we certainly have learned not to take anything for granted. I was not able to lower all menu offerings, because the cost on a lot of our products is actually still increasing. However--where we can, we’ve decided to pass on renegotiated contract pricing to our customers as well as re-evaluate our previous increases now that supply chain issues have improved!”
Shelton Consulting Solutions announces opening

Cookeville – Former City of Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton has ventured into the consulting business. He announced on Facebook Monday afternoon the opening of Shelton Consulting Solutions, a consulting firm for “businesses, elected officials and government entities looking for answers, seeking strategic solutions, and pursuing new ways to respond to all the challenges life might bring.”
Barrett Firearms Sells To Australian Group

(MURFREESBORO) Barrett Firearms has been purchased by Australian defense contractor NIOA. The firm completed a 100 percent acquisition of the industry-leading rifle design and manufacturing company, Barrett Firearms. All management and staff at Barrett's Murfreesboro manufacturing facility will be retained, and production will continue as normal. Financial details of the...
Gas Prices in Rutherford County and Throughout Tennessee

(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93 per gallon on Monday, but then rising to an average of $2.99 per gallon on Tuesday afternoon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Overall, prices in Tennessee are a little more than 19 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
