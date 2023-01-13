Read full article on original website
Related
smithcountyinsider.com
Hartsville Pregnancy Center Essay Contest
The Community Pregnancy Center in Hartsville is hosting an essay contest with cash prizes for 7th through 12th grade students. Cash prizes for first and second prize. Submission deadline is March 1, 2023. For more information check out the website for the Pregnancy Center of Hartsville.
smithcountyinsider.com
David West was recently hired as Vice President-Market leader at Wilson Bank & Trust
CARTHAGE, TENN. –David West was recently hired as Vice President and market leader at Wilson Bank & Trust, bank officials announced. In this role, West will provide oversight for the bank’s Smith and Trousdale County markets and will lead efforts for continued growth as well as serve as the branch manager of the Carthage & Gordonsville offices at this time. West has been in the financial services industry for over 34 years where he has served in various lending and managerial roles. Most recently, West served as a Vice President at Citizens bank for over 23 years.
smithcountyinsider.com
Mr. Larry Dale “Squirrel” Preston
Mr. Larry Dale “Squirrel” Preston, age 72 of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Squirrel was born December 15, 1950 in Grant, TN, a son of the late Monroe Preston and Delia Baker Preston. He was also preceded in death by Brother; Don Preston and Brother-in-Laws; Brian Nixon and J.P. Mayton.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: TSU Announces Plans for Historic $250 Million Funding Package from the State of TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – On the day the nation celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., MLK Day, Tennessee State University shared its plans for the historic $250 million from the State of Tennessee. It is the largest one-time investment to a historically black university by a state.
TN Gov. Lee Announces Inaugural Events
Ready for second term, Tennessee Governor plans celebratory events. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, re-elected with a solid margin in the 2022 elections, has announced a series of events to celebrate his victory. The announcement comes as the Tennessee General Assembly begins its 2023 session. During this session, the legislature will take up key issues that are a part of Lee's overall agenda for the state.
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
WBKO
Boys and Girls Club opens “world-class” club in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin-Simpson County Boys and Girls Club has cemented itself as a leader in club communities due to its exceptional educational programs. Most recently, leaders of the club expanded to Allen County, purchasing a former funeral home in Scottsville to expand and create new opportunities for the youth of the community.
wvlt.tv
The City of Crossville responds to Village Inn saga development
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Crossville is working to finalize an agreement with the owners of the Village Inn motel to purchase the embattled property. On Wednesday, owners said the City was not holding up its end of the agreement and working to find alternative housing for the people still living at the property.
wgnsradio.com
Wade Hays Says, "Toot's Is Reducing Prices"!
(MURFREESBORO) Toot’s Good Food & Fun restaurants sets out to ease the cost of eating out with lower prices, and no increases on its new 2023 Menu!. Toot’s Owner Wade Hays explains, “After being in business for 38 years this year, we certainly have learned not to take anything for granted. I was not able to lower all menu offerings, because the cost on a lot of our products is actually still increasing. However--where we can, we’ve decided to pass on renegotiated contract pricing to our customers as well as re-evaluate our previous increases now that supply chain issues have improved!”
ucbjournal.com
Shelton Consulting Solutions announces opening
Cookeville – Former City of Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton has ventured into the consulting business. He announced on Facebook Monday afternoon the opening of Shelton Consulting Solutions, a consulting firm for “businesses, elected officials and government entities looking for answers, seeking strategic solutions, and pursuing new ways to respond to all the challenges life might bring.”
'It's what we do': Nashville sorority makes special donation
For decades, members of the Nashville Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority have given back to the community. The women celebrated their 110th Founder's Day by continuing that service.
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Barrett Firearms Sells To Australian Group
(MURFREESBORO) Barrett Firearms has been purchased by Australian defense contractor NIOA. The firm completed a 100 percent acquisition of the industry-leading rifle design and manufacturing company, Barrett Firearms. All management and staff at Barrett's Murfreesboro manufacturing facility will be retained, and production will continue as normal. Financial details of the...
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices in Rutherford County and Throughout Tennessee
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93 per gallon on Monday, but then rising to an average of $2.99 per gallon on Tuesday afternoon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Overall, prices in Tennessee are a little more than 19 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
New Sprouts Opening on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville
A new Sprouts grocery store will open at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. The grand opening celebration takes place Friday, January 20 – Sunday, January 22. Enjoy live music, FREE samples, exclusive offers and more all weekend long!. Schedule of Grand Opening Weekend Events. Friday, January 20. 6:45am Ribbon...
fox17.com
Westmoreland church pushes back on city's 'Cease and Desist' letter
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Westmoreland church is pushing back against the city after leaders closed their housing ministry. The Father's House Men's Ministry is connected to the Living Water Full Gospel Church. It is a church located in Sumner County. Leaders say it is meant to house...
Family celebrates Adrianna Wix’s would-be 21st birthday
Jennifer Wix and her daughter, Adrianna, went missing in March 2004, which is one of Middle Tennessee's longest unsolved mysteries. Nearly 19 years later, on Jan. 14, their family celebrated what would have been Adrianna's 21st birthday.
Major grocery store opening another new location in Tennessee
A major supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event. On Friday, January 20, 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Tennessee grocery store location in Nashville, according to the company's website.
Driver rescued from Wilson County creek
Crews were called to Fall Creek along Baldy Ford Road near the Rutherford County line around 10 a.m.
Man killed in Kentucky oil well explosion
One man was killed, and another man was injured in an oil well explosion that occurred in Southern Kentucky early Monday morning.
Comments / 0