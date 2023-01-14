Read full article on original website
What TV channel is ‘The Last of Us’ on? What is it about, what to know to watch premiere, date, time, cast
The Last of Us, the new highly-anticipated TV series based on a popular video game with the same name, is set to premiere this Sunday, January 15 on HBO Max at 9 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. The series will follow characters Joel and Ellie, who are brought together as they try to survive an apocalypse that breaks out across the United States. Written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the post-apocalyptic drama thriller stars actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. For a sneak peek of the exciting season, check out the trailer video provided below.
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
The Last of Us Premiere Ends With Devastating Preview for Season 1
As if the first episode of The Last of the Us wasn't already heartbreaking enough, the rest of the season is about to rip your heart out and run it over with the largest FEDRA truck it can find. Immediately following Sunday's premiere, HBO released a preview of the rest of the season teasing plenty of reunions, action, and even more heartbreak.
The Last of Us showrunners explain how a note from HBO led to the premiere being so long
Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann on HBO's crucial feedback
How many episodes of ‘The Last of Us’ will there be?
Based on the video game which won countless Game of the Year awards, The Last of Us is set to take television by storm. Airing on HBO Max, the series is their biggest release for 2023. According to its creative team, The Last of Us intends to be ultra-faithful to...
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
Netflix’s Hottest Murder Mystery Refuses to die, Passing 90 million views in 10 days
The first murder mystery of Netflix, Glass Onion, has surpassed nine million views in 10 days since its release. The movie has become the 10. Most watched Netflix movies of all time, with a goal of reaching more views as time passes. Although the show of Glass Onion: A Knives...
New ‘Plane’ Clip Shows Gerard Butler Fighting for Survival in a Hostile Territory [Exclusive]
Gerard Butler is set to face dire circumstances in the upcoming action-thriller, Plane. Ahead of the movie’s January 13 theatrical release, Collider can exclusively reveal just how dire Butler’s circumstances are with a new clip. The upcoming film will see Butler as a pilot, Brodie Torrance, whose plane...
Chelsea Handler Says She 'Didn't Know Until I Was 40' That the Sun and Moon Are Not the Same
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Chelsea Handler isn't afraid to admit that she doesn't know everything when it comes to outer space. Ahead of hosting Sunday's 28th Critics' Choice Awards, the comedian, 47, detailed a slightly embarrassing, yet absolutely hilarious anecdote from her new Netflix standup special Revolution as she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.
Saweetie to Appear in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 at Peacock, Three New Recurring Cast Members Added (EXCLUSIVE)
Rap star Saweetie is set to make a cameo in the Season 2 premiere of “Bel-Air” at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively. In addition, three actors have been cast in the series in recurring roles. Brooklyn McLinn (“Cloak & Dagger,” “Black-ish”), Jazlyn Lopez Martin (“This Is Us,” “All American: Homecoming”), and Riele Downs (“Darby and The Dead,” “Henry Danger”) will all appear in the new season of the drama series take on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Saweetie will appear as herself in the show. It will not be her first time acting onscreen, as she previously appeared in multiple...
‘The Last of Us’ Season 1, Episode 1 series premiere live stream, actual release time and date, cast, trailer (1/15/2022)
The Last of Us, the highly-anticipated TV series based on a popular video game of the same name, premieres tonight, January 15 on HBO Max at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. For a sneak peek of the exciting season, check out the trailer video provided below. • You can sign...
General Hospital Alum Johnny Wactor Shares Big News… That’ll Reduce You to Tears
Have your tissues ready because you’re about to be taken on a very emotional ride…. General Hospital’s Sasha is still trying to find her way through life in Port Charles since the death of her husband Brando and their son Liam. But Brando’s portrayer, Johnny Wactor, has been staying busy these days and recently shared some exciting news with fans. The former ABC soap star posted a series of photos on Instagram, to announce that his latest project had “finally” been released.
TNT Scraps Final Season of ‘Snowpiercer,’ Its Last Scripted Original
Warner Bros. Discovery has derailed the Snowpiercer train. The company will not air the post-apocalyptic drama’s completed fourth and final season on TNT. Deadline, which first reported the news, speculated that the cancellation is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s tax write-offs — and that production company Tomorrow Studios is shopping the show and a potential prequel and sequel to other companies.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9
If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Onyx Collective Reveals Premiere Date for Tracy McMillan Dramedy ‘UnPrisoned,‘ Announces Pickup Orders for ’1266,‘ ’Black Twitter’
Onyx Collective presented several new scripted and unscripted TV series as part of its expanding programming slate, highlighting creators of color at the Television Critics Association 2023 winter press tour. The premiere date for the original dramedy “UnPrisoned” has been set for March 10 on Hulu, with all episodes streaming at once. Executive produced by and starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, the half-hour series tells the story of “a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son,” per Onyx...
Netflix Greenlights Comedy Series ‘A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou’
British comedian Jamie Demetriou is headed to Netflix with a new comedy special titled “A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou.” Demetriou writes and stars in the special, which will be produced by BBC Studios Productions and Guilty Party Pictures. The comedy special will take viewers on a journey through life – from birth to death – via songs and skits. Demetriou will play a different character on each stage of the journey and will be joined by comedians including Ellie White, Sian Clifford, Jon Pointing, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Katy Wix among others. According to the logline, “”A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou” will...
AMC scraps two TV shows that have already been filmed
61st Street season 2 and Invitation to a Bonfire are no longer going ahead at AMC
Kyle and Andrew dissect The Last of Us television premiere
New episodes of The Last of Us will premiere on HBO every Sunday night, and we'll be recapping them here every Monday morning. For this extra-long series premiere, critics Kyle Orland and Andrew Cunningham dive deep into the differences between telling a convincing apocalyptic story in games versus doing so in a TV series and will examine whether the source material ends up helping or hindering this adaptation.
Looks like Google's icons are still baffling users
It's been over two years since Google released a slew of new logos and icons for its various Workspace apps, but it seems the initially cold reception is showing no signs of thawing. Even today, Twitter users are continuing to bemoan the confusing nature of these bafflingly indistinguishable designs. The...
These famous horror movie posters look shockingly familiar
There's a fine line between a design fail and flattery, but when it comes to the horror genre there's an unspoken rule that replicating the look of a classic movie film poster for your post-modern slasher is, well… essential. While Scream may have kickstarted the love-in for self-referential horror...
