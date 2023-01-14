ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sacramento, CA

CBS Sacramento

People rescued from 2 cars stuck in flooded roads near Rancho Seco

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Authorities have had to rescue people from at least two cars that were stuck in flood waters in southeastern Sacramento County on Monday morning. The rescues happened along Highway 104 near Rancho Seco.California Highway Patrol says there were two cars stuck in the water at one point. Fire department crews were able to safely remove the people from both cars. Due to the flooding, Twin Cities Road at Clay Station Road is impassable. Officers say the following closures are in effect: Twin Cities Road at Rancho Seco, Twin Cities Road at Clay Station Road, Stablegate Road north of Twin Cities Road, and Twin Cities Road at Alta Mesa Road.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP asking public's help finding driver who ran over man found on highway

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol asked the public for help Monday finding a driver who hit a man and left him for dead on Highway 4 earlier this month.In a social media post, CHP officials said Damond Lazenby was reported missing on New Year's Day. Seven days later, Lazenby's body was found near the shoulder of eastbound Highway 4 between Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road in Contra Costa County.Detectives said that it appeared Lazenby was hit by a vehicle,"The CHP believes Lazenby was struck by the right front portion of a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. The vehicle is possibly a dark color sedan," the CHP said.The CHP asked that anyone with information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle is encouraged to leave a detailed message on the CHP 24/7 tip line at (707) 917-4491.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

CHP looking for driver after teen found dead in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg teenager who went missing on New Year’s Day was found dead in Concord and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who killed him. Damond Lazenby Jr., 19, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on January 1 on the shoulder of Highway 4 near Port Chicago […]
CONCORD, CA
FOX40

SUV crashes into Citrus Heights Dairy Queen, injuring 3

(KTXL) — An SUV crashed into a Citrus Heights Dairy Queen on Monday and injured three people, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.  •Video Above: Tornado touched down in Sacramento County Crews responded to the scene at Greenback Lane and Binet Drive and found three people who were injured. According to Metro Fire, the injuries […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
abc10.com

Vehicle submerged under flood water leads to rescue of driver in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. — A driver was taken to the hospital Monday with hypothermia symptoms after South San Joaquin County Fire Authority crews found his car trapped under flood waters near Tracy. Fire officials got the call around 5:30 a.m. that the vehicle was stuck in the water. Driving through...
TRACY, CA
ABC10

2 people critically injured after head-on crash on Jackson Highway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two drivers were critically injured after a head-on vehicle collision, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. Crews responded to the accident on Jackson Highway near Indo Drive around 2:30 p.m., Saturday. Sacramento Metro Fire says both drivers were removed from the cars, treated on scene and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

North Highlands Semi-Truck Crash Seriously Injures Other Motorist

Semi-Truck Crash on Gold Run Avenue Causes Critical Injuries. A semi-truck crash involving a passenger vehicle in North Highlands on January 10 caused critical injuries to the sedan driver. The accident occurred at the intersection of Gold Run Avenue and Roseville Road at about 10:45 p.m., according to Sac Metro Fire. The vehicle was underneath the front of the semi, and the driver was trapped inside.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are recovering at a hospital Monday after a shooting in North Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Butterworth Avenue. They say two men took themselves to the hospital. One has non life-threatening injuries...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Severe flood warning canceled in Sacramento, El Dorado counties

As of 3:45 p.m., these flood warnings have been canceled according to the National Weather Service. (KTXL) — A flood warning has been issued along the Cosumnes River near Michigan Bar in El Dorado County and at Mormon Slough near Bellota in San Joaquin County, according to the National Weather Service. According to the FOX40 […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man recovering after being stabbed in Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is recovering after an early Sunday morning stabbing in Old Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the stabbing happened around 1:58 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of 2nd Street. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Auburn Rockslide Closes Highway 99

A dangerous rockslide on Highway 99 in Auburn on January 13 closed the roadway from Old Foresthill Road to Lincoln Way while the area was being secured. The roadway was shut down around 5:31 a.m. due to unstable rocks and dirt that could let go and present an additional danger to motorists. Fortunately, no injuries were reported due to the slide. Although crews with Caltrans are working to shore up the area of the fall, no information was released on when the road would reopen.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Several hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Bradshaw Road in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Several people were hurt after a crash involving three vehicles in rural Sacramento County early Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. along the 6900 block of Bradshaw Road. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Metro Fire crews say they found that three vehicles were involved. All vehicles suffered significant damage, including one that ended up flipped over on its roof. Crews say they had to extricate one person. A total of two people were treated at the scene; one person suffered major injuries while the other had minor to moderate injuries. The crash scene remains active, so drivers in the area should find an alternate route. 
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident Caused by Fleeing Driver in Fairfield

Fleeing Driver Causes Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Highway 12. A fatal pedestrian accident on January 11 in Fairfield appeared to involve a fleeing driver. Fairfield Police Department officers found the body along Highway 12 close to Pennsylvania Avenue at about 8:19 a.m. The injuries found on the pedestrian’s body appeared to indicate that person had died in a traffic-related incident. No additional details were provided except that an investigation was underway to determine more information.
FAIRFIELD, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Traffic Alert: Landslides Impacting Travel

Update at 11:25 a.m.: A third landslide is being reported by the CHP on Old Priest Grade. They detailed that rocks have fallen onto the roadway at the bottom of New Priest Grade/Highway 120 intersection, blocking the eastbound lane of the roadway. Officers are directing traffic, with no timeframe given for when the slide might be cleared. Further details on two other mud and rockslides can be viewed below.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Storms leave behind mess in North Stockton and Antelope area

STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — The storms have left parts of North Stockton with a mess to clean up. As much as one to two feet of water was on the roads in some places. Residents there had to deal with power outages as well. Flooded roads were also an...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver dies after collision on Highway 99 in Gridley Wednesday

GRIDLEY, Calif. - A driver of a Ford pickup truck died after colliding with a power pole in Gridley on Wednesday, according to the Gridley Police Department. At about 10 a.m., police, CAL FIRE and Enloe medics responded to Highway 99 just south of West Liberty Road and found a Ford Ranger collided with a power pole.
GRIDLEY, CA
ABC10

Overnight fire destroys Colfax home

COLFAX, Calif. — Investigators with Cal Fire's Nevada Yuba Placer Unit are investigating what caused a house fire in Colfax. Cal Fire posted on Facebook Sunday morning saying that the fire was reported on Grandview Avenue in Colfax. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a home in...
COLFAX, CA

